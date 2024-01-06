AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:26 p.m. EST

Steelers top Lamar-less Ravens 17-10, will make the playoffs if Buffalo or Jacksonville loses

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mason Rudolph threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Pittsburgh Steelers took a step toward the postseason with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Rudolph led Pittsburgh to three straight wins to close the season, and now the Steelers wait. They would make the playoffs Sunday if Buffalo loses to Miami or Jacksonville loses to Tennessee. They also have a chance to clinch a berth if the Houston-Indianapolis game Saturday night ends in a tie. There was some bad news for the Steelers. The Ravens have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and held Lamar Jackson out of this game.

Harbaugh’s future at Michigan is subplot to CFP title game as Washington tries to lock up DeBoer

HOUSTON (AP) — With NFL franchises apparently intrigued with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh again, the question hanging over the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night between the top-ranked Wolverines and No. 2 Washington is: Could this be his last as the coach of his alma mater? Harbaugh was having none of the speculation at media day. What makes the latest round of will-he-or-won’t-he with Harbaugh and the NFL unique is how it has reverberated all the way out to Seattle, where Washington has been working on a new contract for Kalen DeBoer since November.

Experience abounds in CFP title game. 14 starters for Huskies, 9 for Wolverines in 5th or 6th years

HOUSTON (AP) — That extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season is paying off for the teams playing in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night. Among Washington’s 22 offensive and defensive starters, seven are in their sixth seasons and seven are in their fifth. Michigan has one starter in his sixth season and eight in their fifth. Michigan co-defensive coordinator Jesse Minter says all that experience was a factor in both teams making it to Houston.

Bradshaw’s 3-pointer propels No. 6 Kentucky to an 87-85 win at Florida in their SEC opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Bradshaw hit a 3-pointer with 1:27 to play and No. 6 Kentucky rallied to beat Florida 87-85 on Saturday in the first Southeastern Conference opener between the rivals in 26 years. It was just the third 3-pointer of the season for the 7-foot-1 freshman. Bradshaw finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (11-2), who won their fifth in a row and ninth in 10 games. Florida’s six-game winning streak came to an end. Zyon Pullin and Walter Clayton led the Gators (10-4) with 23 points apiece.

Draymond Green reinstated from suspension by NBA after missing 12 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Draymond Green has been reinstated by the NBA from his suspension after the Golden State star missed 12 games for hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12. The league says Green “demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players” during his suspension, which began Dec. 14. He has met with a counselor as well as had multiple joint meetings with representatives of the league, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association. Those meetings, the league added, will continue throughout the season. The Warriors have gone 7-5 without Green, who was also suspended five games in November for placing Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Chris Kirk takes Kapalua lead with final birdie. A dozen players are lined up behind him

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Chris Kirk takes a one-shot lead into the final round of The Sentry in the PGA Tour season opener. And he has plenty of company. Kirk escaped a tee shot into the weeds for a par on the 15th and birdied the final hole for a 66. He leads by one over 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia. Two shots behind were Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth Both have won at Kapalua before and know to expect anything in the final round. There were 12 players within four shots of the lead. The Plantation course is renowned for wild finishes of low scoring.

76ers center Joel Embiid sits out against Jazz with swelling in left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed Saturday’s game against Utah with swelling in his left knee. Embiid has now missed eight games this season. The new collective bargaining agreement requires players, in most instances, to play in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as MVP or the All-NBA teams. Embiid was injured in Friday’s loss to the New York Knicks. Embiid had played only two games since he missed four straight games with a sprained right ankle.

Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard breaks his jaw, pausing the No. 1 pick’s stellar start to career

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have placed rookie center Connor Bedard on injured reserve with a broken jaw. Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Devils. Nick Foligno also went on IR with a fractured left finger, adding another name to Chicago’s long list of injured forwards. In desperate need of reinforcements, the Blackhawks acquired forward Rem Pitlick from Pittsburgh for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old Bedard has a team-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.

South Dakota State seeking FCS title repeat, Montana in first championship game since ’09

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — South Dakota State is seeking to repeat as NCAA champions in the Football Championship Subdivision. The top-seeded undefeated Jackrabbits take a 28-game winning streak into Sunday’s title game against No. 2 seed Montana in Frisco, Texas. This is Jimmy Rogers’ first year as the Jackrabbits head coach. He was their defensive coordinator for last year’s championship, and was a linebacker and captain for their first playoff team in 2009. Montana is playing in its first title game since 2009. The Grizzlies are two-time champions in the second-tier of Division I football. They won titles in 1995 and 2001.

Coco Gauff to face Elina Svitolina in the WTA Auckland Classic final

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Coco Gauff will defend her title at the Auckland Classic against Elina Svitolina after beating fellow American Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in a semifinal. Gauff needed only 62 minutes to sweep past fourth-seeded Navarro and now has won 18 straight sets and nine consecutive matches over two years in Auckland. She is yet to drop a set and has lost only 15 games in four matches so far this year. Svitolina beat Wang Xiyu of China 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.