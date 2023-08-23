AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:26 p.m. EDT

Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney collapses from ‘medical event,’ in stable condition

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants say tight end Tommy Sweeney is stable and alert after collapsing during practice and being carted away from the field. The Giants say Sweeney “had a medical event” and was “conversant” while under the care of physicians. The former Boston College standout is now in his fourth NFL season and first with the Giants. He spent his first three seasons with Buffalo. In 2020 he was diagnosed with myocarditis after contracting COVID-19. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart. Sweeney was cleared to resume playing the following offseason. It’s not immediately clear whether there’s a connection between Sweeney’s health history and Wednesday’s episode.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman calls this season ‘a disaster’

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says this season has “been a disaster.” New York entered Wednesday’s game at 60-65, its worst season in more than 30 years. Cashman is promising a search to find out the cause. The Yankees began the night 10 1/2 games back for the AL’s third and final wild card. Cashman says all options will be examined in looking at injuries, evaluation and underperformance. He says those evaluations will include the status of himself and manager Aaron Boone.

Shohei Ohtani leaves the mound abruptly in 2nd inning because of arm fatigue, Angels say

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani left the mound for the Los Angeles Angels in the middle of an at-bat during the second inning because of arm fatigue. Ohtani had a 2-2 count on the Reds’ Christian Encarnacion-Strand when the Angels’ training staff came out to check on him following a 94 mph fastball. After a brief discussion, Ohtani headed off the mound. Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th homer in the first inning, a two-run shot against the Cincinnati Reds. The two-way superstar and AL MVP front-runner skipped his previous turn in the rotation last week to rest his arm after a long summer. He was back in the lineup at designated hitter in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Union representing World Cup champion kissed by Spanish soccer head demands act not ‘go unpunished’

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The players’ union representing the Women’s World Cup winner kissed without her consent by the president of the Spanish soccer federation says that his inappropriate act should not go unpunished. Jenni Hermoso was kissed forcibly by federation head Luis Rubiales during Sunday’s awards ceremony. Her FUTRPO union demands that authorities sanctions the improper act. Hermoso had said on a video streamed on social media during a changing room celebration following the 1-0 win over England in Sunday’s final that she “did not like it, but what could I do” about the kiss. In the immediate uproar over the kiss, the federation released a statement in the name of Hermoso where she apparently downplayed the incident.

ACC progressing toward westward expansion with Stanford, Cal, SMU potential targets, AP source says

The Atlantic Coast Conference is making progress toward an expansion that could grab Stanford and California from the sinking Pac-12, a person with direct knowledge of the ACC’s potential move told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference was not making its internal discussions public. Two weeks ago, the ACC gathered its full board of university leaders to consider adding Stanford, Cal and possibly SMU, the Dallas-based American Athletic Conference school. They never took an official vote, but Commissioner Jim Phillips and a small group of conference leaders has continued to work on sticking points.

Finishing tied, Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy decide to split the pole vault gold at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy decided to split gold in the pole vault after finishing in a tie at world championships. Moon of the U.S. and Kennedy of Australia missed all three tries at 4.95 meters (16 feet, 2 3/4 inches). The pole vaulters knew that was possible, thanks to a pair of high jumpers who turned their tie at the Olympics two years ago into a feel-good moment where everyone walked away a winner. Two years ago at the Tokyo Olympics, Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi paved the way to splitting a title when they finished deadlocked in the high jump.

John Isner is retiring from tennis after the US Open. He played in the sport’s longest match

John Isner says he will retire from professional tennis after playing at the U.S. Open. The 38-year-old American announced Wednesday on social media that he is ready to end a career that included one Grand Slam semifinal appearance and a victory in the longest match in the sport’s history. The U.S. Open begins Monday in New York. Isner reached a career-best ranking of No. 8 in 2018, shortly after reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon, won 16 singles titles and has hit more than 14,000 aces, an ATP Tour record. That includes 113 in his win against Nicolas Mahut in 2010 that lasted 11 hours, 5 minutes and ended at 70-68 in the fifth set.

With Ohtani as a model, pitchers at Little League World Series like hitting

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — You might call them the little Ohtanis. Talk to the players and coaches at the Little League World Series and in the “favorite MLB player” conversation American League MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani gets a lot of love. Maybe not coincidentally, the best player on many teams are pitchers who can hit. “Usually at this level, your pitchers are your best players,” Washington manager Christian Sweeney said. “They are usually your best hitters. You look at most of the teams and their best pitchers are probably one of their best hitters, if not their best hitters.”

Maple Leafs sign star center Auston Matthews to four-year, $53 million extension

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed star center Auston Matthews to a four-year deal, $53 million contract extension. The deal carries an average annual value of $13.5 million, which will make Matthews the league’s highest-paid player beginning in 2024-25, surpassing Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon’s $12.6 AAV. Matthews has one season left on his current contract — a five-year, $58.2 million pact signed in February 2019 — that could have walked him into unrestricted free agency next summer.

Former USC star Reggie Bush plans defamation lawsuit against NCAA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Southern California running back Reggie Bush plans to file a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA over a statement made by college sports’ governing body about the circumstances of its decision not to restore the Heisman Trophy winner’s records. Bush objects to a statement issued in July 2021 calling the star’s playing career at USC a “pay-for-play” arrangement. That standard was cited as the reason the NCAA wouldn’t restore Bush’s records, a decision that resulted in Bush returning his Heisman Trophy.

