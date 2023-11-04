AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:25 p.m. EDT

Gordon runs for 137 yards, 2 TDs as Oklahoma St. tops No. 10 Oklahoma to win last scheduled Bedlam

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ollie Gordon II ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, and Oklahoma State defeated No. 10 Oklahoma 27-24 in the last Bedlam rivalry game before Oklahoma leaves the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference next year. Both teams started the day as part of a five-way tie for the conference lead. Alan Bowman passed for 334 yards, Rashod Owens had career highs of 10 catches for 136 yards and Brennan Presley caught eight passes for 97 yards for the Cowboys. Dillon Gabriel passed for 344 yards, Drake Stoops had career highs of 12 catches for 134 yards for the Sooners.

Michigan asks Big Ten commissioner to await for NCAA investigation before acting on allegations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan President Santa Ono sent an email to Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, imploring the conference to wait for results of the NCAA’s sign-stealing investigation before potentially taking action against the Jim Harbaugh-led football program. Michigan athletics spokesman Kurt Svoboda shared the contents of Ono’s email with The Associated Press on Saturday night, when the third-ranked Wolverines played Purdue at home. Connor Stalions, the former low-level Michigan football staffer at the center of the probe into impermissible scouting and sign stealing, resigned Friday.

Stackhouse has key late pick as No. 1 Georgia holds off No. 14 Missouri, 30-21

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse’s fourth-quarter interception helped protect No. 1 Georgia’s slim lead and the Bulldogs beat No. 14 Missouri 30-21 for their 26th consecutive win. Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, had to rally to win the key SEC East matchup against Missouri. The Tigers led 13-10 early in the second half. Georgia answered with two straight touchdowns, a 15-yard run by Kendall Milton and Carson Beck’s 5-yard scoring pass to Oscar Delp. Georgia led 27-21 when Stackhouse, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound senior, picked off Brady Cook’s short pass. Beck passed for 254 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Separation weekend in Big 12, SEC becomes survive-and-advance day around nation

A potential separation weekend in the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference turned into a survive-and-advance Saturday around college football. It’s November. Just win. Don’t fret the how. No. 1 Georgia got all it could handle from No 14 Missouri; No. 3 Ohio State trailed Rutgers at half before pulling away; No. 4 Florida State didn’t shake Pitt until late in the third quarter; and No. 7 Texas needed overtime to beat No. 25 Kansas State. No. 10 Oklahoma was unable to complete the mission, beaten by Oklahoma State in the last meeting between the Bedlam rivals in the Big 12.

Take That, Tyler: Clemson, Swinney hold off No. 12 Notre Dame 31-23

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mafah ran for a career high 186 yards and two touchdowns in relief of the injured Will Shipley and Clemson held off No. 12 Notre Dame 31-23 to end a disheartening two-game losing streak Saturday. The Tigers came in with more losses in a season than it had in 13 years and still stinging from the radio criticism of “Tyler from Spartanburg,” who called out Dabo Swinney and drew a strong, even hostile rebuke from the coach that apparently fired up the whole group. Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had a 28-yard pick six score off Irish quarterback Sam Hartman.

White Abarrio wins $6M Breeders’ Cup Classic, trainer Rick Dutrow back on top after 10-year exile

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — White Abarrio has won the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic by a length. The win puts trainer Rick Dutrow back on top months after his 10-year exile from the sport ended. Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., White Abarrio ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.87. Sent off as the 5-2 favorite, the gray colt paid $7.20 to win. The gray colt was moved to Dutrow’s barn by his owners after White Abarrio’s previous trainer had two horses die last spring. Dutrow returned to the sport earlier this year after serving a 10-year suspension by New York officials for a history of violations. Dutrow previously won the Classic in 2005 with Saint Liam. Japanese horse Derma Sotogake finished second, and Proxy was third.

Kuchar blows 6-shot lead with late collapse, falls into tie with Villegas in Mexico

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Matt Kuchar blew a big lead with a late collapse Saturday in the World Wide Technology Championship, leaving him tied with Camilo Villegas with a round left at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante. Six strokes ahead at 24 under with three holes left on a breezy, cloudy afternoon on the tip of Baja California. Kuchar pulled his drive on 15 left into dense bushes and made a quadruple-bogey 8. He then bogeyed the par-3 16th, limiting the damage with a 12-foot bogey putt. Kuchar closed with two pars — with his birdie try on the par-5 18th hitting the cup — for a 5-under 67. Playing alongside Kuchar in the final group, Villegas finished birdie-birdie-bogey-birdie for a 69 to join Kuchar at 19 under.

Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing reflect on tragedy as team tries to win NASCAR championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christopher Bell was set to represent JGR in the championship four last year when rumors began to fly that something terrible had happened to the organization. Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of the organization, son of team owner Joe Gibbs and Ty’s father, had been found dead in his hotel room that morning and the team was in chaos. It wasn’t even clear if Bell would race in the finale. He did and finished 10th and lost the title to Joey Logano. Bell is back in the championship four this year and the JGR group wants a title to honor the Gibbs family.

William Byron tries to give the No. 24 its first NASCAR championship since Jeff Gordon from the pole

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — William Byron will start from the pole at Phoenix Raceway, trying to win his first Cup Series championship and give the famed No. 24 Chevrolet its first title since Jeff Gordon in 2001. Byron turned a lap at 132.597 mph Saturday in qualifying to earn the top starting spot. The Hendrick Motorsports driver won the Phoenix race in the spring and a sweep Sunday would give him the Cup in his first appearance in NASCAR’s final four. Kyle Larson qualified fourth in another Chevy from Hendrick, while Christopher Bell will start 13th in a Toyota from Joe Gibbs Racing and Ryan Blaney will start 15th in a Ford from Team Penske. The highest-finishing driver among the final four will be crowned champion.

Jessica Pegula beats Coco Gauff at the WTA Finals to reach the title match

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jessica Pegula has outplayed U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-1 at the WTA Finals in a matchup between American doubles partners on a rainy and windy evening. The victory Saturday allowed Pegula to reach the title match at the season-ending championship for the first time. She is a 29-year-old American who is a decade older than Gauff. Their semifinal was tied at 2-all when the fifth-seeded Pegula reeled off six games in a row to claim the opening set and lead 2-0 in the second. This was the first time two U.S. women played each other in the final four at this event since 2002, when Serena Williams defeated Jennifer Capriati.

