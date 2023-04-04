AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:25 a.m. EDT

UConn March Madness steamroller could be start of a new era

HOUSTON (AP) — There was a short list of believers in the potential of a rebuilt UConn roster before the season started. It was made up mostly of the UConn players and coaches themselves. The team that was among “others receiving votes” in the first AP poll of the season ended up “cutting down nets” after the last game. It was as sure a sign as any that in the new college landscape reconstituted by the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals, anything is possible. For anyone. The Huskies not only won the title but won it in one of history’s most dominating runs through the NCAA Tournament. They won their six games by an average of 20 points, closing it out with a 76-59 pasting of San Diego State.

UConn emerges victorious after March Madness full of upsets

The Cinderellas certainly had their moments in this March Madness. More than a few, actually. In the end, it was a familiar face that won the NCAA Tournament. No. 4 seed UConn beat No. 5 seed San Diego State 76-59 on Monday night in Houston for its fifth title in the past 24 years. The Huskies and coach Dan Hurley cruised through the tournament in impressive fashion, winning all six games by at least 10 points. Before Monday night, college basketball fans enjoyed three weeks of great moments.

UConn wins March Madness with 76-59 smothering of SDSU

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school’s fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship. UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, then held on for a wild ride down the stretch. The Aztecs trimmed the lead to five with 5:19 left, but Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and put the game out of reach. Keshad Johnson led San Diego State with 14 points.

Sanogo snags ball, MOP honors for UConn in NCAA title win

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo led the way for Connecticut as it claimed its fifth NCAA championship. The big man from Mali was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after Monday night’s 76-59 win against San Diego State. He had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies. It marked his fourth double-double in six tournament games. Sanogo had been the constant for the team all season as its leading scorer and rebounder. He also thrived while managing a strict fast from dawn until sunset to observe Ramadan.

Celebrations, destruction on campus follow UConn victory

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of UConn fans, most of them students, spilled onto campus after watching a broadcast of the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament win over San Diego State, with some pulling down signs and light poles, smashing windows and causing other damage. Gampel Pavilion was open Monday night for students to watch the game, which was played in Houston. UConn officials said they were still assessing the damage Tuesday morning and planned to give an update on arrests and any injuries. The basketball team was scheduled to return to campus in the afternoon to a rally inside Gampel, the team’s home arena.

Long drought seals SDSU’s fate in title game against UConn

HOUSTON (AP) — San Diego State was done in by a terrible shooting drought in the first half of Monday night’s national title game against UConn. It was a hole the Aztecs couldn’t dig out of and it led to a 76-59 loss. But there were no tears in San Diego State’s locker room after the loss that snapped a nine-game winning streak. The players were proud of how far they got, even if they came up short.

Cousins Hawkins, Reese claim titles on consecutive days

HOUSTON (AP) — UConn’s Jordan Hawkins made this year’s NCAA championships a family affair Monday night when he picked up a title a day after his cousin Angel Reese led LSU to the women’s crown. And he had a message for those who’ve criticized Reese for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Iowa star Caitlin Clark before pointing toward her finger where a championship ring might be. He noted the cousins are national champions and the naysayers aren’t.

