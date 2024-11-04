AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:24 p.m. EST

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott out at least 1 game as team evaluates hamstring injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss at least one game with a hamstring injury that the team says is still being evaluated. Coach Mike McCarthy says Prescott is out for Sunday’s game against Philadelphia after getting hurt at Atlanta. Multiple reports citing anonymous sources say Prescott is expected to miss multiple games. Any lengthy absence from Prescott would be another setback in a season full of them for the Cowboys. They are on their first three-game losing streak since 2020. Dallas played the last 11 games of that 6-10 season without Prescott after he broke an ankle. Cooper Rush replaced Prescott in the 27-21 loss to the Falcons.

Jason Kelce apologizes for cellphone incident at Ohio State-Penn State before Bucs-Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce has apologized after grabbing the phone of an unruly fan and spiking it to the ground before the Ohio State-Penn State game last weekend. Kelce was attending the Big Ten matchup between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions in State College, Pennsylvania, when the incident occurred. Video on social media showed him walking through a crowd near Beaver Stadium and fans asking for photos and fist bumps when one fan began to heckle him. He said on ESPN Monday night that “in a heated moment, I decided to greet hate with hate” and that “I fell short this week.”

Saints fire coach Dennis Allen after seventh straight loss. Darren Rizzi named interim coach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have fired coach Dennis Allen a day after a loss at last-place Carolina extended the Saints’ losing streak to seven games. It’s the franchise’s longest skid since 1999. Allen is 18-25 without a playoff appearance since taking over in 2022 after Sean Payton began what turned out to be a one-season retirement from coaching. The 52-year-old Allen is 26-53 in his NFL coaching career, including an 8-28 mark with the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014. The Saints named special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi the interim coach with eight games left in what likely will be the club’s fourth straight season without a playoff berth.

Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play Buccaneers after wrapping US leg of Eras Tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift has returned to Arrowhead Stadium to see the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Swift just wrapped up the U.S. leg of her record-setting Eras Tour, playing the last of three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday. The rest of her tour heads to Canada with the first of six shows at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Nov. 14 and three shows in December in Vancouver, British Columbia. Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears.

Darius Garland scores 39, Cavs improve to 8-0 with 116-114 win over struggling Bucks without Giannis

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 39 points, Evan Mobley added 17 and the Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 8-0 with a 116-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, wo played without injured superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Cavs also went 8-0 in 1976. Garland drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds left and the Cavs rallied down the stretch, outscoring the Bucks 18-8 over the final 6:06. Jarrett Allen added 14 points, 15 rebounds and had a huge block on Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard in the final seconds. Lillard scored 36 for the Bucks, but committed a costly turnover when he was called for an over-and-back violation with 56.7 seconds left. Bobby Portis added 21 points and 18 rebounds for Milwaukee, which has lost six in a row.

College athletes are getting paid and fans are starting to see a growing share of the bill

Winning at big-time college sports has never been free. But in a rapidly changing era in which players are allowed to earn money, it’s never been more clear that fans will be picking up a bigger part of the tab. Athletic directors are making that clear, by sending letters to boosters detailing the increase in expenses that will come once many schools start sharing revenue with players under the terms of a lawsuit settlement. At other schools, ticket prices could be going up while others are adding fees to tuition to help cover the costs.

Freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel help No. 7 Duke roll past Maine 96-62 in season opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 7 Duke beat Maine 96-62 in the season opener for both teams. Star freshman Cooper Flagg had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils. Fellow rookie Kon Knueppel had 22 points for Duke. The Blue Devils shot 55.6% for the game. Duke had six players score in double figures. Quion Burns scored 15 points for the Black Bears. Duke led by just 11 at halftime but blew the game open with 11 consecutive points early in the second half. Maine shot 6 for 24 after halftime.

No. 3 USC hits two late free throws to beat Ole Miss 68-66 in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Kiki Iriafen made a pair of free throws with seconds remaining to lift No. 3 Southern California over Mississippi 68-66 in a season-opening doubleheader in France. The score was tied 66-66 with 10 seconds left when Iriafen made her two free throws. JuJu Watkins scored 27 points for USC while K.K. Deans led No. 20 Ole Miss with 19. The 8,000-capacity Adidas Arena was less than half full for the start of the first game of a season-opening doubleheader.

Michael Jordan, fellow team owners head to federal court for hearing in antitrust fight vs. NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Retired NBA great Michael Jordan and his fellow owners of two NASCAR teams headed to federal court for a hearing in their antitrust fight against the stock car series over what they say is an unfair business model. 23XI Racing, which is owned by Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports, owned by restaurant franchisee Bob Jenkins, sued NASCAR and chairman Jim France in October. That followed months of tense negotiations over NASCAR’s charter system, which is essentially a franchise model that includes revenue sharing.

Soto among 13 free agents to receive $21.05 million qualifying offers. Cole staying with Yankees

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames are among 13 free agents who have received $21.05 million qualifying offers from their former teams. Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman and Max Fried also were given the one-year offer before Monday’s deadline. Players have until Nov. 19 to accept. If they do, they will be under contract with their 2024 club for another season. If they decline and sign elsewhere, their new team must forfeit draft picks and their previous organization will receive at least one draft pick as compensation. In other news Monday, ace pitcher Gerrit Cole decided to remain with the New York Yankees rather than become a free agent. The sides were working on a revised deal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.