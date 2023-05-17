AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:22 a.m. EDT

Analysis: Wembanyama and Popovich will soon be the NBA’s newest dynamic duo

The NBA’s oldest coach. The NBA’s newest superstar. In an instant, the fortunes of the San Antonio Spurs changed in a big way. Victor Wembanyama is on his way to the NBA, and the coaching wins leader in Gregg Popovich will be waiting for him. The right combination of ping-pong balls gave the Spurs victory in the draft lottery on Tuesday night, meaning they’ll have the No. 1 pick on June 22. That means they’ve won the Wembanyama sweepstakes, and that four years of losing in a way that had never before happened under Popovich has actually paid off.

CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night. The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds — 14% — to land the No. 1 pick, which they’ll almost certainly use on Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 French 19-year-old is one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history and will be expected to make an immediate impact on the league.

Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers 132-126 in West opener

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic’s powerful display at both ends of the court propelled the Denver Nuggets past the Los Angeles Lakers 132-126 in the opener of the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets led by as many as 21 points before the Lakers made a late push before falling short of winning an opener on the road for the third time in these playoffs. Anthony Davis scored 40 points for the Lakers and LeBron James came up one assist shy of a triple double to go with his 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Germán ejected, Judge booed as cheating allegations swirl around Yankees

TORONTO (AP) — Domingo Germán insisted he only had rosin on his hand, but umpire James Hoye said he felt something stickier on the fingers of the New York Yankees right-hander. Germán was ejected from a game against the Toronto Blue Jays after umpires checked his hands for banned sticky stuff. Germán’s ejection, likely to trigger a 10-game suspension, was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago and the second this season. It occurred during the second game of an increasingly acrimonious series between AL East rivals. Aaron Judge was booed during his first two at-bats following allegations of sign stealing Monday.

Morant takes accountability for latest video, as Silver expresses disappointment

Ja Morant says he takes accountability for the latest video in which he is apparently seen holding a firearm. His statement came a couple hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed disappointment that the Memphis guard is under investigation by the league again. Silver met with Morant after a similar incident in March and suspended him for eight games. Silver said he was “shocked” when he saw the video during in a televised interview with ESPN before Tuesday’s draft lottery in Chicago.

Formula One’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix canceled because of deadly floods in Italy

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — This weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy has been canceled because of deadly floods. Formula One said it made the decision for safety reasons and to avoid any extra burden on the emergency services. F1 personnel had earlier been told to stay away from the track after floods affected large parts of the Emilia-Romagna region. Some residents of the nearby city of Imola were warned to move to higher floors of their homes. The Santerno River runs right next to the track. It is the second race on the 2023 calendar to be canceled. The Chinese Grand Prix was scheduled for April but was canceled in December amid concerns about pandemic-related restrictions.

Judge breaks maple leaf with HR, Germán ejected, Yankees beat Blue Jays 6-3

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge’s tiebreaking, two-run homer broke a large maple leaf attached to the front of the Rogers Centre’s restaurant, lifting the New York Yankees to a contentious 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays after pitcher Domingo Germán was ejected for sticky stuff. Judge was booed while striking out in his first two at-bats following allegations of sign stealing Monday, when he hit a pair of solo homers in a 7-4 win. Judge’s 448-foot drive to center in the eighth inning chipped a corner of a white Maple Leaf below a redesigned social area.

The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes now has a winner. It’s the San Antonio Spurs. The NBA draft lottery was Tuesday night in Chicago. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Spurs all had the best chance of winning the lottery and getting the No. 1 pick. But the Spurs prevailed. While Wembanyama isn’t officially a member of the Spurs yet, it’s all but a foregone conclusion that he’ll be selected by San Antonio in June with the first pick in the draft. He could be with his new club for summer league games in early July.

Arizona Coyotes’ bid for new arena appears to be rejected by voters

The Arizona Coyotes’ bid for a new arena appears to be dead. In the first release of results from Tuesday’s referendum, voters in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe were strongly against three propositions to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district that would include a new arena for the Coyotes. Opposition to the three propositions had a double-digit lead over those in favor, with only ballots dropped off Tuesday left to count. The Coyotes had hoped a new arena in Tempe would finally allow the franchise to settle down after playing in three different venues since moving to Arizona. Now it appears the franchise has to search for a new home again.

76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after 3 seasons and 3 second-round exits from playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs. It was the second time in that span that he lost a series lead and a Game 7. Rivers led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals or beyond. The 76ers held a 3-2 semifinal series lead against Boston before dropping Game 6 at home and were crushed in Game 7 on the road. Rivers fell to 6-10 in Game 7s. He had two years left on his contract. He won the 2008 NBA title as coach of the Boston Celtics.

