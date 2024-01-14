AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:21 p.m. EST

Jordan Love and the Packers pull a wild-card stunner, beating Dak Prescott and the Cowboys 48-32

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Love threw for three touchdowns, Aaron Jones ran for three more, Darnell Savage returned an interception 64 yards for a score and the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys their first home loss since the 2022 opener in a 48-32 wild-card stunner. Romeo Doubs had a career-high 151 yards receiving a week after being hospitalized with a chest injury. The Packers won Love’s postseason debut after finishing the regular season 6-2 to grab the NFC’s final playoff spot. They will visit top-seeded San Francisco in the divisional round. Dak Prescott threw two interceptions before three mostly empty touchdown passes in another playoff flop for him and the No. 2 seed Cowboys.

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — With snow falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour, a group of about 85 people tried to dig out the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday. The Bills’ playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to Monday because of a lake-effect storm that was expected to drop 1 to 3 feet of snow in the area. The Bills paid snow shovelers $20 an hour, but one person who participated, Logan Eschrich, says the work at Highmark Stadium was nearly impossible. The storm was expected to taper off Sunday night, allowing time to clear roads and prepare the stadium for the game.

Jim Harbaugh set to meet with Chargers next week about their head coaching vacancy, AP source says

Jim Harbaugh is set to meet with the Los Angeles Chargers about their head coaching vacancy. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t at liberty to publicly discuss personnel moves. Word of Harbaugh’s plans comes one week after he led the University of Michigan to a national title. A person familiar with Harbaugh’s thinking tells The AP that Harbaugh is also considering staying at Michigan. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions.

Washington hires Arizona’s Jedd Fisch to be Huskies head coach, quickly replacing Kalen DeBoer

Washington hired Arizona’s Jedd Fisch to succeed Kalen DeBoer as the next coach of the Huskies on Sunday. A person familiar with the deal said that Fisch had agreed to a seven-year deal that will pay an average of $7.75 million annually. Less than a week after playing for the national championship, the Huskies moved quickly to fill the vacancy created when DeBoer left for Alabama. Washington athletic director Troy Dannen targeted Fisch quickly and flew to Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday to complete the deal, flying back to Seattle later in the day with the Huskies new head coach.

J.J. McCarthy entering NFL draft, skipping senior season after leading Michigan to national title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft after leading Michigan to a national championship. McCarthy made the announcement Sunday on social media, a day after being begged by fans to stay. The AP All-Big Ten quarterback completed 72.3% of his passes, ranking sixth. He was ninth in the nation in passing efficiency. McCarthy threw for 2,991 pass yards, ranking fourth in a single season at Michigan. He had 22 touchdown passes for the second straight season. He threw four interceptions, none over the last four games and was picked off only once after Week 3.

Grayson Murray rallies late to win Sony Open in a 3-way playoff

HONOLULU (AP) — Grayson Murray is the Sony Open winner after two birdies on the 18th hole. He stuffed a wedge to 3 feet in regulation for a 67 to join a three-way playoff with Keegan Bradley and Byeong Hun An. And then he made a 40-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to become a winner for the first time in more than six years. Murray has struggled with alcoholism. He says he has been sober for eight months. He’s going to the Masters for the first time and is in all the $20 million events the rest of the season.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is out of the Australian Open in the first round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is out of the Australian Open after being beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Dayana Yastremska in the first round. Seventh-seeded Vondrousova had seven double faults as she was knocked out by the world No. 93-ranked player. In other early action, 19th-seeded Elina Svitolina advanced to the second round after beating Taylah Preston 6-2, 6-2. Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka begin their campaigns later in the day.

Australian Open 2024: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and a look at upcoming matches

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff will open play on Rod Laver Arena on Day 2 at the Australian Open against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. Gauff is seeded fourth and entering a Grand Slam tournament for the first time as a major winner. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost the final to Novak Djokovic in Melbourne last year, will open against Zizou Bergs, a lucky loser from qualifying, after 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini withdrew from their scheduled first-round match because of a right foot injury. Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka has a night match against No. 16 Caroline Garcia, a semifinalist at the 2022 U.S. Open, in a Grand Slam comeback after becoming a mom.

Jahmir Young, Julian Reese lead Maryland to 76-67 win over No. 10 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 28 points and Julian Reese had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Maryland to a 76-67 victory over No. 10 Illinois. It was the 10th time this week a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll has lost. Maryland outscored Illinois 39-28 in the second half, taking the lead for good on a dunk by Reese with 15:32 to go that made it 47-46. The Terrapins, who were 8 1/2-point underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook, won a road Big Ten game for the first time this season. Marcus Domask had 26 points for Illinois

No. 9 USC hands second-ranked UCLA its first loss of the season 73-65 and Watkins scores 32 points

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 32 points and No. 9 Southern California defeated second-ranked UCLA 73-65. The Bruins lost for the first time this season, which eaves No. 1 South Carolina as the lone undefeated team. McKenzie Forbes added 18 points to help the Trojans end a nine-game skid against their crosstown rival. UCLA won 71-64 two weeks ago on its homecourt. Charisma Osborne led the Bruins with 25 points, all in the second half after feeling sick at halftime. UCLA got within four with 54 seconds left but the Trojans hung on in front of a sellout crowd of 10,258 at Galen Center.

