AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:21 p.m. EDT

Simone Biles and Team USA earn ‘redemption’ by powering to Olympic gold in women’s gymnastics

PARIS (AP) — “The Redemption Tour” ended in a familiar spot for Simone Biles: atop the Olympic podium. The American gymnastics star and her singular brilliance powered a dominant U.S. women’s team in the finals inside a raucous Bercy Arena. With Biles at her show-stopping best, the Americans’ total of 171.296 was well clear of Italy and Brazil and the exclamation point of a yearlong run in which Biles has cemented her legacy as the greatest ever in her sport and among the best in the history of the Olympics.

Dodgers add starter Jack Flaherty, Padres get closer Tanner Scott during busy trade deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, San Diego added All-Star closer Tanner Scott, and Arizona, Baltimore and Pittsburgh made significant deals for the stretch run ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Many top stars mentioned as trade targets stayed with their teams, including Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., San Francisco left-hander Blake Snell and Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet. San Diego got Scott from Miami, Cleveland got right-hander Alex Cobb from San Francisco and Minnesota obtained reliever Trevor Richards from payroll-cutting Toronto, which also sent outfielder Kevin Kiermaier to the Dodgers and utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Pittsburgh.

Florida county approves deal to build a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have the government backing the team needs to build a long-sought-after ballpark. The Pinellas County Commissioners approved on Tuesday the west-central Florida county’s share of the funding for the 30,000-seat stadium. The deal will guarantee the team stays put for at least 30 years. The county voted 5-2 to approve spending about $312.5 million for its share of the ballpark costs from revenue generated by a bed tax. The St. Petersburg City Council approved spending $417.5 million for the stadium earlier this month. The $1.3 billion ballpark is part of a broader $6.5 billion redevelopment project that supporters say would transform an 86-acre tract in the city’s downtown.

Kaylee McKeown still rules the Olympic backstroke, beating Regan Smith in women’s 100 meters

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Kaylee McKeown still rules the women’s Olympic backstroke. The Australian knocked off world-record holder Regan Smith of the United States in the 100 back, defending the title she won in Tokyo. Smith couldn’t hold off the hard-charging Aussie, who touched the wall in 57.33 to win by a relatively comfortable margin. The U.S. also grabbed the bronze with Katharine Berkoff. In the men’s 800 freestyle, Daniel Wiffen won Ireland’s first gold medal in swimming since scandal-plagued Michelle Smith won three events in 1996. Defending champion Bobby Finke of the U.S. got the silver. The night’s other gold medal went to Britain, which defended its title in the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay, with the U.S. earning yet another silver.

Sophia Smith contributes to reborn US attack at the Olympics

Sophia Smith, along with Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman, are helping the United States reclaim its status as a team to be feared at the Olympics in France. Smith scored both of her goals in the team’s 4-1 victory on Sunday over Germany that clinched the Americans a spot in the quarterfinals at their first major tournament under coach Emma Hayes. The United States’ reputation has slipped a bit in recent years following the team’s bronze medal in Tokyo and disappointment at the World Cup.

Angels shut down rehab for Mike Trout; place veteran Anthony Rendon on IL with back inflammation

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are shutting down the rehab for star Mike Trout after a recent setback in his recovery from meniscus surgery and placed Anthony Rendon on the injured list. Trout had surgery on May 3 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Angels general manager Perry Minasian did not reveal any details about Trout’s setback and did not specify how much more time the 11-time All-Star will miss. Rendon was placed back on the IL with lower back inflammation. The veteran third baseman had been on the IL for most of the season with a hamstring injury and played in 14 games upon his return.

San Diego Wave president sues former employee for defamation for alleging abusive behavior

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Wave President Jill Ellis sued former team employee Brittany Alvarado for defamation following allegations of a poor work environment. Alvarado, a former video and creative manager, posted on X and Instagram on July 3 that “the treatment we endured under club President Jill Ellis has been nothing short of life-altering and devastating to our mental health.” Ellis issued a statement the next day calling the allegations “false” and “personally damaging.” In a lawsuit filed Monday in California Superior Court in San Diego, Ellis claimed defamation and intentional interference with contractual relations.

US women win a first Olympic medal in rugby sevens with a comeback victory over Australia

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Alex Sedrick ran the length of the field to give the U.S. women a first Olympic rugby sevens medal with a stunning stoppage-time comeback win over Australia in the bronze-medal match. The 2016 champion Australians were leading 12-7 with seconds remaining and deep in U.S. territory. The ball went to Sedrick and she bumped off two tacklers before racing all the way to the other end to touch down and then convert the try. Ilona Maher and the rest of the Americans rushed down the field to celebrate the 14-12 victory. The U.S. women had earlier reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time and lost to eventual champion New Zealand.

After four races in one day, Léon Marchand prepares for two more Wednesday with medals on the line

NANTERRE, France (AP) — French phenom Léon Marchand swam four races Tuesday and had a pair of night semifinals separated by less than 90 minutes. His 200-meter butterfly semi came first, then he immediately needed to switch gears for the 200 breaststroke. All that after doing the same daunting double during the morning session with prelims in both those events. And Wednesday won’t be much different — except medals will now be on the line.

How will kickoffs look different in 2024 and what other rule changes are coming to the NFL

The NFL will have a new look this year when it comes to kickoffs. Owners voted this spring to overhaul the kickoff, hoping to revive a play that had little action last season after most kicks resulted in no returns. Owners also approved other rule changes, including banning the use of the “swivel hip-drop” tackle that had led to several injuries and in an increase in the use of instant replay. The new rules get their first chance to be used Thursday night in the exhibition opener between Houston and Chicago in the annual Hall of Fame game.

