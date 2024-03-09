AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:21 a.m. EST

D’Angelo Russell scores 44 points in LeBron-less Lakers’ stunning 123-122 win over Bucks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 21 of his season-high 44 points in the fourth quarter and hit a go-ahead jumper with 5.9 seconds to play, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame LeBron James’ injury absence for a 123-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Spencer Dinwiddie blocked Damian Lillard’s step-back jumper right before the buzzer to preserve a stirring win for the Lakers while James sat out to rest his sore left ankle. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists. Lillard scored eight of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, but the Bucks couldn’t hang on in their second consecutive loss.

Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, Saquon Barkley are among the star players set to test NFL free agency

Kirk Cousins will be a free agent for the first time since the Vikings gave him the first fully-guaranteed quarterback deal in the NFL. Baker Mayfield is expected to stay put in Tampa Bay. Russell Wilson has to make another move. Joe Flacco could find a new home, too. The quarterback carousel will start spinning when the NFL’s free agency period opens Monday with the legal tampering period. Players can’t officially sign new deals until the opening of the league’s new year on Wednesday. While the quarterbacks get much of the attention, many of the best players available play other positions.

Caitlin Clark sets NCAA record for 3s in a season as No. 4 Iowa beats Penn State in Big Ten tourney

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA Division I record for 3-pointers in a season by a woman or man, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on a poor shooting night to lead No. 4 Iowa past Penn State 95-62 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Clark missed her first 11 3s before finally connecting in the fourth quarter. It was her 163rd 3-pointer of the season, surpassing Stephen Curry of Davidson and Darius McGhee of Liberty for the most by a D-I player. Clark finished 2 of 14 from long range and 5 of 19 overall. But Iowa still had little trouble with Penn State.

NHL trade deadline winners include Golden Knights, Panthers, Hurricanes and Kyle Okposo

NHL teams combined to make 23 trades on Friday and dealt a total of 33 players along with more than 20 draft picks before the league’s deadline with some teams and players seeming to win and lose. The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the three-time defending Metropolitan Division-champion Carolina Hurricanes and league-leading Florida Panthers appear to have made the most of the opportunity. The San Jose Sharks, Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins chose a different and questionable approach at the potentially pivotal point of the season.

Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert makes ‘money sign’ at official and implies betting in NBA is a problem

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rudy Gobert’s money gesture toward an official likely will draw the NBA’s wrath. Minnesota’s center said his reaction was worth every penny. Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night against Cleveland when he rubbed his fingers together several times, implying that referee Scott Foster might be on the take. After fouling out, Gobert made the gesture without Foster seeing him. Official Natalie Sago issued the technical on Gobert. Gobert didn’t deny what he did after the game and went further in saying gambling could be having a major impact on the outcome of games. Gobert’s actions and remarks almost certainly will be reviewed by the league.

Tiger Woods to skip the Players Championship as the Masters nears

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods won’t be at The Players Championship next week at TPC Sawgrass. The PGA Tour released the field for its premier championship and Woods was not part of it. He has not given a reason. That leaves questions whether or where the five-time Masters champion will play before he gets to Augusta National for the first major of the year. Woods has only 24 holes of competition this year. He withdrew after six holes of the second round at Riviera. He also played the Seminole Pro-Member last week. Woods has never missed the cut at the Masters as a pro.

LeBron James sits out Lakers’ showdown with Milwaukee Bucks due to his balky ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is sitting out the Los Angeles Lakers’ meeting with Milwaukee due to his injured left ankle. The 39-year-old James will miss his ninth game of the season when the Lakers host the Bucks. Los Angeles is 4-4 without him. James’ ankle has bothered him all season long, and it forced him to miss each of the Lakers’ games around the All-Star break. He then limped off the court in pain with about four minutes left in the Lakers’ home loss to Sacramento.

Some fans at frigid Chiefs playoff game underwent amputations, hospital confirms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri hospital has confirmed that some of the people who attended the near-record cold Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January had to undergo amputations after suffering frostbite. Research Medical Center didn’t provide exact numbers but said in a statement Friday that some of the 12 people who had to undergo amputations after the cold snap had been at the Jan. 13 game. The amputations involved mostly fingers and toes. And the hospital said more surgeries are expected over the next two to four weeks as “injuries evolve.” The temperature for January’s Dolphins-Chiefs wild-card playoff game was minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit, and wind gusts made for a wind chill of minus 27 degrees.

Short change with Mookie Betts already moving from second base to shortstop for Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mookie Betts is already switching spots in the infield for the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving to shortstop from second base. The plan had been for the six-time Gold Glove and seven-time All-Star outfielder to be the Dodgers’ regular second baseman this season. Betts was instead listed at shortstop for a spring training game Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds that ended up being canceled. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts says the switch 12 days before an early season opener is permanent for now. Expected shortstop Gavin Lux has struggled this spring in the field, primarily with short-hop throws to first base. The Dodgers are moving him to second base.

Ravens agree to 4-year extension with DT Justin Madubuike after using franchise tag on him

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a four-year contract extension with defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. The deal Friday comes three days after the team put the franchise tag on him. Madubuike put himself in position for a big new contract with 13 sacks last season. He more than doubled his previous career high and helped Baltimore’s defense become one of the league’s best. Madubuike tied an NFL record when he had at least a half-sack in 11 consecutive games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.