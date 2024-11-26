AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:20 a.m. EST

Jackson accounts for 3 TDs, John Harbaugh moves to 3-0 vs. brother as Ravens beat Chargers 30-23

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Derrick Henry rushed for 140 yards, and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh improved to 3-0 against his brother as the Ravens beat Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers 30-23. It was the first matchup between the Harbaughs since Super Bowl 47 in February 2013, when John’s Ravens beat Jim’s San Francisco 49ers. Jim Harbaugh returned to the NFL this year after nine seasons at Michigan. Justice Hill ran for a 51-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put it out reach for the Ravens, who have won three of four. The Chargers’ four-game winning streak ended.

UConn loses its cool, then loses a game. And Dan Hurley had some thoughts afterward

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Dan Hurley fell. So did UConn. Hurley, the often-fiery coach of the two-time defending national champions, was livid over an over-the-back call in the final minute of overtime in what became No. 2 UConn’s 99-97 loss to Memphis in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. The foul was called on UConn’s Liam McNeeley on an offensive rebound in what was a tie game with 40.3 seconds remaining. Hurley dropped to his knees and got a technical foul, and Memphis’ PJ Carter made all four free throws — two for the personal, two for the technical — to put the Tigers ahead for good.

Judge rejects request to sideline a San Jose State volleyball player on grounds she’s transgender

A judge has rejected a request to block a San Jose State women’s volleyball team member from playing in a conference tournament on grounds that she’s transgender. Monday’s ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews in Denver will allow the player to continue competing in the Mountain West Conference women’s championship in Las Vegas this week. His order also upholds the seedings and pairings in the tournament. The ruling comes after a lawsuit was filed by nine current players against the Mountain West Conference challenging the league’s policies for allowing transgender players to participate. The players argued that letting her compete poses a safety risk and is unfair.

Analysis: The Spurs and Magic have fought through adversity. Other teams are searching for answers

Adversity finds every team in the NBA at some point. Somebody is going to get injured or sick, guaranteed. How those stretches are handled can make or break a season. Orlando and San Antonio are finding a way right now to deal with some significant issues. New Orleans and Philadelphia are among the teams that aren’t.

Fourth-down decision late in second quarter allows John Harbaugh to remain unbeaten vs. his brother

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Coaches normally don’t go for it on fourth-and-1 on their own 16-yard line when they’re trailing 10-7 with 2 minutes to go in the first half. However, when you’re coaching against your younger brother on the opposing sideline, sometimes it is worth it to take a gamble. In the case of John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens, it ended up paying off big time. Mark Andrews’ 2-yard gain on a quarterback sneak not only allowed the Ravens to continue their drive, it ended up later turning into a touchdown that gave them the lead against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. It also was the turning point in the Ravens’ 30-23 victory that allowed John to remain unbeaten in three meetings against younger brother, Jim Harbaugh.

World Series champion Dodgers’ full share $477,441, MLB postseason pool a record $129.1 million

NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers totaled $477,441, down from the winner’s amount in 2022 and 2023. The pool of $129.1 million in the third year of expanded playoffs set a record, topping $107.8 million last year, the commissioner’s office said Tuesday. Los Angeles voted 96.49 full share equivalents and $405,000 in cash awards in dividing a pool of $46.47 million. That was up from 76.56 full share equivalents last year when the Texas Rangers split $38.81 million and a full share was worth $506,263.

No. 1 UCLA among many top women’s teams headed to warm locations for Thanksgiving tournaments

UCLA, along with many other of the top teams, are heading to Thanksgiving tournaments in warm locations this week. The newly crowned No. 1 Bruins are headed to Hawaii for the Rainbow Wahine Tournament where they’ll face UT Martin, Fresno State and Hawaii, playing three games in three days. This is the first time that UCLA ha been No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. Other tournaments are taking place in Palm Springs, Florida, The Bahamas, Las Vegas and Cayman Islands.

Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and Los Angeles Angels agree to a $63 million, 3-year contract, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $63 million, three-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical. An All-Star with Seattle in 2021, Kikuchi was 9-10 with a 4.05 ERA this year for Toronto and Houston, which acquired him on July 30. Kikuchi was 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts with the Astros. He is 41-47 with a 4.57 ERA in six seasons.

Tiger Woods to skip his holiday tournament in the Bahamas as his back heals

Tiger Woods will be going to Hero World Challenge as a tournament host only. Woods disclosed on social media channels that he won’t be playing in the Bahamas. Woods had a sixth back surgery on Sept. 13 and is still recovering. The surgery was to alleviate some of the back spasms. Still to be determined is whether Woods plays the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, on Dec. 14-15. Woods says the 20-man field in the Bahamas will be filled out by Justin Thomas, Nick Dunlap and Jason Day. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion.

Hagel ties NHL record with 4 assists in 1st period, Lightning beat Avalanche 8-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Hagel tied an NHL record with four assists in the opening period and finished with five as the Tampa Bay Lightning cruised past the Colorado Avalanche 8-2 on Monday. Jake Guentzel scored twice while Mikey Eyssimont, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Nick Perbix, Anthony Cirelli and Luke Glendening also scored for Tampa Bay. Hagel tied a franchise record with five assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots. Ivan Ivan scored both goals for Colorado. Justus Annunen, who was pulled in the first period but returned for the third, allowed five goals on 16 shots. Alexandar Georgiev allowed three goals on 17 shots.

