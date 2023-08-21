AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:19 p.m. EDT

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a three-game suspension to start this season as part of self-imposed penalties for NCAA recruiting infractions. The school’s move means Harbaugh will not be on the sideline for the second-ranked Wolverines home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. He will be permitted to coach the team during the week, as per NCAA rules. The infractions case is tied to improper contact with recruits.

Sha’Carri Richardson caps comeback by winning 100-meter title at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter world title. The 23-year-old outsprinted a star-studded field to take a gold medal two years after a positive marijuana test derailed her Olympic dreams. Running on the far outside in Lane 9, Richardson finished in 10.65 seconds to match the year’s best time and set the world-championship record. She beat Jamaicans Shericka Jackson by .07 seconds and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .12.

Analysis: USA Basketball striking blend of focus and fun on World Cup journey

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The sightseeing, beach trips and golf outings are over now for Team USA. It is vacation time in the NBA and USA Basketball went to great lengths to ensure that there would be a work-life balance for those who committed six weeks of their time with hopes of getting the Americans back atop the international stage. Now it’s time to lock in on the World Cup. The U.S. men’s team was flying to Manila on Monday and will spend the next few days going through final practice preparations before their opening game on Saturday against New Zealand. The Americans will be favored to win the tournament, but understand that it’s not going to be easy to return home with the gold.

Angry reaction after Spanish soccer leader kissed a Women’s World Cup star on the mouth

MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s soccer federation marred the country’s Women’s World Cup victory after kissing a player on the lips during the medal ceremony, drawing criticism for inappropriate conduct in a sport that has struggled to overcome sexism. The Spanish government and the world players’ union condemned the behavior of Luis Rubiales on Monday, a day after Spain’s 1-0 win over England. The soccer federation led by Rubiales sought to downplay the incident through a statement attributed to the player he kissed. The kiss was shocking given the sport’s long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct by male soccer presidents and coaches against female players on national teams.

USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s Harrison Jr. and Michigan’s Corum top AP preseason All-Americans

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among the returning first-team All-Americans who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Notre Dame offensive tackle and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their All-America 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by AP Top 25 voters. Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia has the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers. Ohio State is next with three.

As college football season arrives, schools pay monitors to stop players and staff from gambling

LAS VEGAS (AP) — University athletic departments and college conferences use independent sports-betting monitoring services to make sure athletes and staff do not bet on sports. Athletes provide private information such as birthdates and residential addresses. The need to keep a close eye on the betting market was driven home over the past several months because of scandals at Alabama, Iowa and Iowa State. Sports betting is legal in 37 states plus the District of Columbia. Experts say schools that want to protect their brand need the right integrity programs in place.

Muhammad Ali’s grandson used to fight when challenged because of his name. Now he’s an MMA fighter

NEW YORK (AP) — Biaggio Ali Walsh used to think about fighting only when someone wanted to see if the grandson of “The Greatest” was any good himself. Muhammad Ali is one of the biggest and best-known figures in boxing history. When kids in Las Vegas discovered he was also the grandfather of Biaggio and his brother, Nico, they’d challenge the siblings to put on the gloves. These days, Ali Walsh can’t wait to fight. He’s early in his MMA career and has his next bout Wednesday at Madison Square Garden on a Professional Fighters League card.

Colts give Jonathan Taylor permission to seek out trade, source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are allowing disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor to seek out a trade partner, a person with knowledge of the situation has told The Associated Press. The person requested anonymity because the details have not been released publicly. Coach Shane Steichen had said Sunday that Taylor was scheduled to travel with the team to Philadelphia where the Colts and Eagles will hold a joint practice Tuesday before playing their preseason finale Saturday. Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list because of offseason ankle surgery. He’s also seeking a contract extension before his current deal expires aftre this season.

Women’s World Cup teams head home to different futures

SYDNEY (AP) — Many teams headed home from the Women’s World Cup with uncertain futures. The struggle for funding, support and recognition will continue for countries like Nigeria and Jamaica. For others the tournament was a stepping stone. Germany, Brazil, Canada and the United States begin the post-tournament soul-searching about what went wrong. The next major tournament for women’s soccer is next year’s Olympics in France. FIFA chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said before the final that “there will be millions and millions of women and girls around the world who will sign up to play football for the first time ever after this World Cup.”

Pitchers winning the day at Little League World Series as runs are down

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Offense is taking a step back at the Little League World Series this year. Pitchers are zipping through opposing lineups, helped by a new rule meant to boost participation that calls for everyone on the roster to be in the batting order. But that’s not the only reason. Some of these guys just throw hard. After the LLWS hit its 20-game mark on Sunday, the tournament’s combined run total stood at 140, significantly fewer than the 187 runs scored through that point last year – the only other time the tournament field has been 20 teams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.