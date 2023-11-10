AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:19 a.m. EST

Foreman runs for TD, Bears beat Panthers 16-13 to boost their shot at the top pick in the draft

CHICAGO (AP) — D’Onta Foreman ran for a touchdown and the Chicago Bears boosted their shot at the top pick in the draft, beating the Carolina Panthers 16-13 on Thursday night. The Bears (3-7) also boosted their chances at the No. 1 pick because they have Carolina’s first-rounder in 2024. They acquired the pick along with Moore last March for the top selection this year. The Panthers (1-8) are tied with Arizona — which plays Atlanta on Sunday — for the worst record in the NFL. Foreman gave the Bears a 16-10 lead in the third quarter with a 4-yard run. Chicago was clinging to a three-point lead with 1:40 remaining when Carolina’s Eddy Pineiro attempted a 59-yard field goal. The ball landed well short.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 54 points, but Haliburton, Pacers rally for 126-124 win over Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored an NBA season-high 54 points, but committed two turnovers after Tyrese Haliburton’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:29 left and the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 126-124. Haliburton had 29 points and 10 assists and Bennedict Mathurin added 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who blew an 18-point lead and then had to rally from 10 down in the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo finished one point shy of his career high, but threw away a pass with 1:03 left, then was stripped by Mathurin with 30 seconds to go. He was 19 for 25 from the field, 16 of 18 on free throws and grabbed 12 rebounds, but also had eight turnovers.

Virginia RB Perris Jones regains movement after hard hit vs. Louisville, remains hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Virginia officials say running back Perris Jones has regained movement in all of his extremities after being immobilized on a flat board and carted off the field after being injured on a play late in the third quarter against No. 11 Louisville on Thursday night. Football spokesman Jim Daves said early Friday in a text that Jones will remain at UofL Hospital overnight. Jones caught a 7-yard pass from Anthony Colandrea and fumbled after being hit on his helmet by Cam’Ron Kelly with several other Cardinals nearby. Malik Washington scooped up the ball near the right sideline and dashed down the field for the go-ahead touchdown to make 21-14. Players from both teams knelt for about 15 minutes as Jones was treated and gently lifted onto the board with his head wrapped between two pads.

‘Generational player’ Caitlin Clark puts on a show, dropping 44 as No. 3 Iowa tops No. 8 Va Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks could only shake his head when asked about trying to slow down Caitlin Clark, the college women’s basketball sensation from Iowa. Brooks said while he loves his own team that “sometimes you’re playing checkers and she’s playing chess.” He said she is that good. The Associated Press’ 2023 player of the year poured in 44 points and had eight rebounds to lead No. 3 Iowa to an 80-76 win over No. 8 Virginia Tech in a contest of Final Four teams from year ago that lived up to expectations. Clark went 13 of 31 from the field and had five 3-pointers and got to the basket with relative ease.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb goes off for Cowboys after sounding off about getting the ball

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb says he doesn’t think the best stretch of his career happens without the Dallas receiver sounding off about his limited role in the blowout loss to San Francisco that preceded it. Dak Prescott doesn’t want to downplay the conversations that grew out of that humbling day in California. But the quarterback says the way that 42-10 loss played out was “just different.” Mike McCarthy says the Niners loss wasn’t so much a catalyst for Lamb’s run of three consecutive 100-yard games. The coach says it’s a reminder of what the 2020 first-round draft pick can do when he gets the ball.

Oakland A’s fans are sending MLB owners ‘Stay In Oakland’ boxes as Las Vegas vote nears

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A devoted group of Bay Area baseball fans are sending “Stay In Oakland” boxes to 15 Major League Baseball team owners, imploring them to vote no on the team’s planned relocation to Las Vegas. The group is targetting owners who could be swayed to vote against the proposed move during annual league meetings next week. The list includes Boston’s John Henry and the New York Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner. The boxes contain green A’s caps, baseball cards featuring the owners’ likenesses and a note detailing why they should vote against Las Vegas.

Bryce Young takes blame as Carolina’s offense sputters again in 16-13 loss to Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Bryce Young repeatedly said he needed to play better. Carolina coach Frank Reich said he needed to do a better job. It was the same message from Chuba Hubbard and Terrace Marshall. Following another anemic offensive performance, it’s clear the Panthers know their offense isn’t playing well enough to win. But still, nothing has changed. Carolina was shut down by Chicago in a 16-13 loss, finishing with a season-low 213 yards and 12 first downs. The Panthers went 3 for 15 on third down and failed to score an offensive touchdown for the second time in the first nine games this season.

Former New Mexico State players charged with sex crimes in locker-room hazing case

Three former New Mexico State basketball players were charged with multiple sex crimes related to a series of alleged assaults of teammates that led to the disbandment of the team in the middle of last season. A New Mexico grand jury indicted former Aggies Deshawndre Washington, Kim Aiken Jr. and Doctor Bradley with multiple counts of criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment. All could face 24 years or more of prison if convicted on all 37 charges filed against the three men. Earlier this week, two former players and a student manager at NMSU filed a civil lawsuit against the school and former coaches, along with Washington, Aiken and Bradley.

Michigan is accused of stealing other team’s signs, but why is that a big deal?

The football program at the University of Michigan is among the favorites to play for the national championship. It has become embroiled in an alleged sign-stealing scheme that involved impermissible, in-person scouting of opponents going back as much as three seasons. Both the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference are investigating. Coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge of any kind of improper scouting scheme in his program. The second-ranked Wolverines are preparing for their biggest game of the season so far at No. 9 Penn State on Saturday.

The designated hitter hasn’t always lived up to its title after 2 full MLB seasons in both leagues

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The universal designated hitter has been part of Major League Baseball for two full seasons and, much to the chagrin of some National League traditionalists, the sport has survived and even thrived. In a somewhat surprising development, though, many teams are struggling to get much production from that spot. The next generation of big-bopping DHs like David Ortiz, Edgar Martinez and Frank Thomas hasn’t materialized, with just three players logging at least 110 games at designated hitter during the 2023 season. That trio includes Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna and the Nationals’ Joey Meneses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.