AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:18 a.m. EDT

Major leagues, broadcasters pledge responsible betting ads

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Most of the nation’s major professional sports leagues, plus the media companies Fox and NBCUniversal are creating an alliance to ensure that sports betting advertising is done responsibly and does not target minors. The Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising was created Wednesday, consisting of the NFL; Major League Baseball; the NBA and WNBA; the NHL, Major League Soccer and NASCAR. It includes a recommendation that “excessive” advertising be avoided. They also have a clear, if unstated goal: to get out in front of the issue and regulate their own advertising before the government might step in and do it for them.

Warriors’ Green suspended for stepping on Kings’ Sabonis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis and will miss Game 3 of the Warriors’ first-round playoff series against the Kings on Thursday night. The NBA made the announcement two days before the series shifts to the defending champions’ home court at Chase Center. The NBA made the announcement of a decision by executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars.

Damar Hamlin timeline from injury to return to Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing 4 1/2 months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. General manager Brandon Beane says Hamlin got clearance after meeting with a third and final specialist. Beane says all three agreed Hamlin can play again without fear of setbacks or complications. Hamlin was hospitalized for more than a week in Cincinnati and then Buffalo before being released Jan. 11. He has since rejoined teammates, appeared at the Super Bowl and even met with President Joe Biden.

Padres hope Tatis brings energy, maturity when PED ban ends

SAN DIEGO (AP) — El Niño is coming and it could be quite the storm. On Thursday night at Arizona, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be announced as the leadoff hitter for the San Diego Padres and settle into a big league batter’s box for the first time since the last game of the 2021 season. One of baseball’s most electrifying players will return from an 80-game PED suspension that shocked and angered his teammates and an entire fan base. If a jaw-dropping power display during a rehab stint at Triple-A El Paso is any indication, the Padres will be getting back the player who was an All-Star in 2021.

Damar Hamlin cleared to play, 4 months after cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to the podium and declared he’s ready to resume his football career some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game. Hamlin says his “heart is still in the game,” and adds that what happened on the field in Cincinnati isn’t the end of his story. He spoke after participating in the team’s voluntary workout program on Tuesday. Bills general manager Brandon Beane says Hamlin was cleared to play after meeting with a third and final specialist on Friday. The second-year player from the Pittsburgh area collapsed on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.

Booker scores 38 points, Suns beat Clippers to even series

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 38 points, Kevin Durant had 25 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-109 on Tuesday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference first-round series. Booker drilled a 3 just before the halftime buzzer to tie it and scored 18 points in the third quarter on 7-of-8 shooting, helping the Suns push to a 92-87 advantage entering the fourth. The series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday night. Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 31 points.

Warriors in rare territory, trail Kings 2-0 in NBA playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors had gone 27 consecutive playoff series during the Stephen Curry era without falling behind 2-0. Steve Kerr hadn’t seen it, either, since he began coaching the team in 2014-15. Now, the defending NBA champions will need a mighty comeback and now without emotional leader Draymond Green. Green stomped on Domantas Sabonis during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 114-106 defeat at Golden 1 Center and was penalized by the NBA with one-game suspension without pay. Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings is on Thursday in San Francisco.

Garland scores 32, Cavs beat Knicks 107-90 to even series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 32 points, 26 while setting an aggressive tone for Cleveland in the first half, and the Cavaliers evened their Eastern Conference playoff series against New York at one game apiece with a 107-90 victory over the Knicks. Garland scored 15 in the second quarter, when Cleveland tightened down defensively and dominated New York. The Cavs forced nine turnovers on the way to opening a 20-point halftime lead. The Cavs pushed their lead to 29 in the fourth. Caris LeVert scored 24 and Donovan Mitchell added 17 and a career playoff-high 13 assists for the Cavs. Julius Randle scored 22 and Jalen Brunson added 20 for New York, which will host Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

No need for Champions League heroics for Madrid this time

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is making it look easy this time. There’s been no need for late heroics or big comebacks. No need for last-minute goals or extra time victories. It’s just been straightforward dominance. Madrid is taking the easier route after needing to rally its way through the knockout rounds of the Champions League last season. The team has cruised into the semifinals and remains on track for a record-extending 15th European title. Madrid defeated Chelsea 2-0 in London on Tuesday in the second leg of the quarterfinals and advanced 4-0 on aggregate. Rodrygo scored both goals.

Celtics beat Hawks 119-106 for 2-0 series lead

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 29 points and an emphatic dunk to end a clinching late run and the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-106 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Derrick White added 26 points and seven rebounds, and Jaylen Brown scored 18 points. Boston outscored Atlanta 64-40 in the paint. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 29 points, and Trae Young had 24. Game 3 is Friday night in Atlanta.

