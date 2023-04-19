AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:17 p.m. EDT

Dumars: Decision to suspend Draymond Green was ‘difficult’

NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars says it was a difficult decision to suspend Golden State’s Draymond Green for Game 3 of the Warriors’ first-round series against Sacramento. Dumars also says it was made with serious consideration of many factors. Dumars oversees the league’s basketball operations and sanctions for on-court incidents. Green stepped on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis midway during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of that series on Monday night. Green was ejected for the play. The league escalated the punishment on Tuesday night.

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods is recovering from another surgery. Woods has posted on Twitter that he had fusion surgery on his right ankle to alleviate arthritis from a broken bone. Most estimates on recovery are eight to 12 weeks. That would put into doubt whether he plays in the three remaining majors. Woods had a noticeable limp when he played in the Masters. He made the cut for a record-tying 23rd time. But he withdrew Sunday morning during the third round because of plantar fasciitis. The broken bone in his ankle stems from the February 2021 car crash in Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo unavailable for Bucks in Game 2 of Heat series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series with the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at his pregame availability that the two-time MVP won’t be available. The top-seeded Bucks trail the best-of-7 series 1-0. Antetokounmpo had been listed as doubtful in the injury report Tuesday but was upgraded to questionable Wednesday. Antetokounmpo left the Bucks’ 130-117 Game 1 loss on Sunday with a bruised lower back.

Grizzlies’ 2-time All-Star Morant out for Game 2 vs Lakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant sat out with an injured right hand Wednesday night as the Memphis Grizzlies tried to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole in their first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies announced about an hour before tipoff that Morant will be inactive. Coach Taylor Jenkins said pregame that Morant had tested his hand earlier Wednesday and also had some more exams before a final decision. Morant hurt his right hand driving to the basket in the fourth quarter in the opening loss to the Lakers. An X-ray and MRI both were negative showing no ligament damage.

Sacramento’s Mike Brown unanimous Coach of the Year winner

Sacramento’s Mike Brown is the unanimous winner of the NBA’s Coach of the Year award. It was an easy call after his first season in Sacramento saw the Kings make the playoffs for the first time since 2006. All 100 voters from a panel of reporters and broadcasters had Brown atop their ballot Wednesday. Brown won the award for the second time, adding this trophy to the one he got after he and LeBron James led Cleveland to a 66-16 record in the 2008-09 season. The other finalists were Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault and Boston’s Joe Mazzulla.

New Mexico St players file lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Two former New Mexico State basketball players filed a lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted by teammates and that the coaching staff and other administrators did nothing when they reported the assaults. The lawsuit was filed by Deuce Benjamin and another player who said three teammates forced them to pull their pants down below their ankles, then assaulted them. The Associated Press normally does not name victims of sexual assault, but Benjamin had earlier referenced the alleged assaults while announcing his departure from the team on social media. Chancellor Dan Arvizu canceled the season in February after Benjamin took his allegations to school police. Arvizu framed the allegations as stemming from a hazing episode. The lawsuit took issue with that.

Judge takes home run away from Ohtani in MVP robbery

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge robbed fellow AL MVP Shohei Ohtani of a home run Wednesday night, leaping above the center-field fence at Yankee Stadium to keep the ball in the park before snatching it on the way down with his bare hand. With one out in the top of the first inning, Ohtani sent a high fly to deep center. The 6-foot-7 Judge went back to the wall and jumped, a little to the right of the 408-foot sign in front of Monument Park. The ball hit the heel of Judge’s glove well above the fence and caromed softly back toward the warning track. As he landed on his feet, Judge simply stuck out his right hand and made the catch.

Mets’ Scherzer ejected for sticky stuff after umpire check

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Scherzer has been ejected from the New York Mets’ game in Los Angeles after the umpires did the customary check of his glove before the bottom of the fourth inning. Scherzer was furious after being tossed following the inspection of his glove. The veteran right-hander already had been told by umpires to change his glove before he took the mound one inning earlier in the bottom of the third. Scherzer clearly could be seen yelling: “It’s rosin!” at umpires Dan Bellino and Phil Cuzzi before his ejection.

No place like road for visiting teams early in NHL playoffs

There’s no place like the road early in the NHL playoffs. The visiting team won six of the first eight games in the first round. It’s the first time that has happened in 20 years. All four top seeds in the Western Conference also lost Game 1 at home for the first time since 2003. Now the New York Rangers at New Jersey, Tampa Bay at Toronto, Seattle at Colorado and Winnipeg at Vegas look to put the first-round favorites in a 2-0 hole before the series change locations for Game 3.

Leafs’ Bunting suspended 3 games for head shot on Cernak

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto’s Michael Bunting has been suspended three games for a head shot on Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak in the teams’ first-round series opener. Bunting will now miss Games 2, 3 and 4. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension after a phone hearing with Bunting. He was given a match penalty and ejected from Game 1 for an illegal check to the head late in the second period. Cernak left and did not return. He was one of three Lightning players to leave the game. Top defenseman Victor Hedman and depth forward Michael Eyssimont were also injured.

