AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:17 a.m. EDT

Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe

SYDNEY (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe after missing out on Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the offer and says it has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe. The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal. He instead plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is among the stars to have made the move to play in Saudi Arabia.

Harman the hunter bags the biggest trophy of his career at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — All anyone wanted to know about Brian Harman was his passion for hunting. He got the biggest prize of his career from the links of Royal Liverpool. Harman is the British Open champion who now has people talking about his golf. His putting performance was sublime. His ability to avoid bunkers was key to his victory. Harman says while he loves to work, what matters to him is golf. He won for only the third time in his career. But his performance was one of the best in the British Open. He won by six shots.

Russian athletes can qualify for Olympic spots in an increasing number of sports with a year to go

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Officials from many of the sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes one year before the Paris Games and nearly a year-and-a-half since the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Various governing bodies are increasingly allowing teams of Russians back into Olympic qualifying competitions as neutral competitors without national flags or anthems. Most sports initially barred Russians from competing soon after last year’s full-scale invasion. The International Olympic Committee strongly backs those moves even as the body itself says it hasn’t decided if athletes from Russia and ally Belarus can compete at the Paris Games.

Biles, Ledecky, McLaughlin-Levrone all look for Olympic encores in Paris

The city itself will be one of the brightest stars at the Paris Olympics, with ceremonies on the Seine, beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower and a marathon route that passes through Versailles. In the end, though, it will be the 10,000 athletes who will grab the spotlight once the festivities begin one year from Wednesday. Gymnast Simone Biles is on a comeback, Track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone never left. A skateboarder who also likes to surf named Sky Brown is in contention to win gold medals in two events some 9,500 miles apart and Katie Ledecky is still going strong heading into her fourth Olympics. They are among the top athletes to watch next year at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Dare to dive from 27 meters or 90 feet? Impact is like a car crash at 85 kph — 50 mph

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — American Matt Cooper and his Dutch wife Ginni van Katwijk are high divers. They take risks diving off platforms that are taller than many buildings. In the World Aquatics Championships this week, men will dive from heights of 27 meters — that’s about 90 feet — and women go from 20 — or 66 feet. Matt says the impact of going off a nine-story building into a tank of water is like a car crash at 85 kph — or 50 mph. Injuries are common as they try to manage the danger and stoke the adrenaline.

China wins two gold medals at the swimming worlds. Americans finish 1-2 in women’s 200-meter medley

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — China dominated the second day of the swimming world championships by winning back-to-back gold medals in the first 10 minutes of the session. Zhang Yufei won the women’s 100-meter butterfly and Qin Haiyang went wire-to-wire in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Zhang rallied over the final 15 meters to win in 56.12 seconds. Margaret MacNeil of Canada finished second and Torri Huske of the United States was third two years after placing fourth in the event at the Tokyo Olympics. Qin won his race only a few minutes before Zhang’s triumph. Nic Fink of the United States, Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy and Arno Kamming of the Netherlands finished in a three-way tie for second place.

Civil rights attorney Crump set to announce another suit against Northwestern over alleged hazing

CHICAGO (AP) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is set to announce another lawsuit against Northwestern University over hazing allegations in its athletic programs, with the latest suit touted as containing “damning new details” of sexual hazing and abuse in its football program. Crump and other attorneys were expected to join former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates in Chicago on Monday afternoon to discuss the lawsuit. An advisory says it will allege “negligence, willful and wanton disregard for player safety and well-being” among other claims. It follows the filing of at least three other lawsuits against Northwestern over the alleged hazing, and the firing of football coach Pat Fitzgerald, who has maintained he had no knowledge of hazing.

Shohei Ohtani homers in last home game before trade deadline as the Angels beat the Pirates 7-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up a strong homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ohtani drilled a low line drive to center field in the first inning, giving him 24 homers in his last 45 games. Fans still left Angel Stadium not knowing whether they’ll ever see Ohtani in the home uniform again, although the Halos’ success decreases the odds of a trade. Bryan Reynolds homered for the Pirates, who have lost seven of nine.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘in a different space’ after suspension-shaped first season in Cleveland

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s second summer with the Browns is nothing like his first. A year ago, the quarterback was enveloped in uncertainty while waiting to see if the NFL would punish him. The league did, suspending him for 11 games after two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct and assault during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston. Watson said the time away changed him for the better and he’s trying to move forward in a positive way. Watson’s under a different pressure to win after the Browns invested heavily in him.

Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to open training camp with the Raiders, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed a physical on his injured left foot and will begin training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made. Training camp opens Wednesday. Garoppolo did not participate in organized team activities because of the foot injury. Coach Josh McDaniels expressed confidence from the beginning the newly signed quarterback would be ready for camp.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.