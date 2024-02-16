AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:15 p.m. EST

2 juveniles charged in mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally. A news release from the Jackson County Family Court on Friday said the juveniles are being detained in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. The release said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues. No further information was released. A mother of two was killed and 22 people were injured by gunfire Wednesday afternoon, when shots erupted amid the throng of fans gathered at a rally outside Union Station after a parade through the city

Tiger Woods withdraws from Riviera with flu symptoms. His 2024 debut lasts only 24 holes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes. Woods withdrew Friday at the Genesis Invitational after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole. Woods was coping with flu-like symptoms and was dehydrated. He was treated with IV fluids and was doing better. Woods was 1-over par for the round and projected just outside the cut when he asked for a cart and was driven off the course. Later, a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance and ladder truck were parked outside the clubhouse. PGA Tour officials said the paramedics delivered IV bags.

NFL suspends Raiders backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo for violating PEDs policy

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been suspended by the NFL for the first two games of next season for violating the performance-enhancing drugs policy of the league and NFL Players Association. ESPN also reported the Raiders are expected to release Garoppolo next month before an $11.25 million roster bonus kicks in. Garoppolo’s days in Las Vegas appeared over at midseason when then-interim coach Antonio Pierce replaced him with rookie Aidan O’Connell for the rest of the season. Pierce became the Raiders’ full-time coach last month and the Raiders also hired Tom Telesco as their general manager.

Toyota takes high hopes into Daytona 500 but weather may affect ‘The Great American Race’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — After a dismal showing in time trials for Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500, the Toyota camp roared back and swept the two 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for “The Great American Race.” The wins by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell marked the first sweep of the Daytona qualifying races for Toyota since 2014 and have given the automaker hope of a fourth Daytona 500 win. Joey Logano of Team Penske starts on the pole in the first time a Roger Penske car will lead the field to green at the Daytona 500. Rain is expected Sunday and could disrupt the event.

Jordan Spieth disqualified from Riviera for signing for wrong score

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Spieth had a bad finish to the Genesis Invitational. And then it got even worse. Spieth was disqualified for signing for a 3 on the par-3 fourth hole at Riviera. He actually had a 4. It’s the first time in 263 starts on the PGA Tour that Spieth has been disqualified. That leaves 51 players for the weekend at Riviera. This signature event had a 36-hole cut to top 50 and ties and anyone within 10 shots of the lead. Spieth would have been 10 shots behind. But the disqualification sends him home to Texas early.

Patrick Cantlay builds a 5-shot lead at Riviera. Tiger Woods makes early exit with flu symptoms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patrick Cantlay is cruising at Riviera. Tiger Woods left early with flu symptoms. Cantlay started with an eagle and never let anyone close to him. He shot a 65 and now has a five-shot lead going into the weekend. Woods played six holes, hit his tee shot on No. 7 and then got into a cart. He withdrew and spent the next two hours in the clubhouse getting IV treatments. Woods and most of his gallery wound up leaving early. Cantlay played his college golf at UCLA. He leads over Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes and Luke List. Jordan Spieth played with Cantlay and was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Flyers, Rangers, Devils test the ice at MetLife Stadium in practices for Stadium Series games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Things seemed to be very relaxed as the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils took turns testing the ice on the recently installed rink at MetLife Stadium in preparation for two big games in the NHL’s Stadium Series this weekend. Instead of loosening up for the workouts, each of the teams skated onto the ice and gathered for team photos. The practices were a little different. The Flyers, who had arrived after playing a game in Toronto on Thursday night, seemed to be stretching their legs and getting used to the ice a day before facing the Devils on Saturday night.

Ford awaiting Red Bull investigation into Horner but stresses high moral values company holds

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Red Bull future engine supplier Ford Motor Co. says it is awaiting the results of an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior by team principal Christian Horner, but a top executive stressed that Ford holds its company and partners to very high moral standards. Ford is slated to become Red Bull’s engine supplier in 2026 and is the first of Red Bull’s existing partners to comment on the controversy surrounding Horner. The team leader has remained defiant in his denial of claims of misconduct made to parent company Red Bull, which two weeks ago announced it had launched an independent investigation into the claims.

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star Frankie Muniz back at Daytona and rising up the NASCAR racing ladder

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Actor Frankie Muniz will try to make his Xfinity Series debut in the No. 35 Ford for Joey Gase Racing at Daytona International Speedway. Muniz finished fourth in the entry-level ARCA Series last year and gained enough confidence and respect to start climbing the NASCAR ladder. The deal to move up came together last week and has been less than ideal for the “Malcolm in the Middle” star. He ended up meeting several crew members for the first time Friday and hasn’t practiced live pit stops. Muniz still needs to qualify for Saturday’s race. It’s a potentially daunting task considering six of the 44 entrants will be sent home.

New uniform designs drawing plenty of scrutiny during opening days of spring training

What the players are wearing has garnered as much attention as what they’re doing in the first few days of spring training. Major League Baseball teams are wearing newly designed uniforms this year aimed at improving performance and helping players stay cool throughout games in the summer months. The new gear designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics has drawn mixed reviews from the players themselves.

