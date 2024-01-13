AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:15 a.m. EST

Tumultuous week leaves Washington trying to rebuild after title game loss, coach departure

SEATTLE (AP) — In five days, Washington went from the precipice of its first national title in more than three decades to a program in shambles. The Huskies lost the championship game to Michigan. It’s head coach left to take the job at Alabama replacing Nick Saban. And it’s roster is likely to be decimated with many headed to the NFL draft and others likely bound for the transfer portal. What could be viewed as a devastating week for Washington came to a conclusion when Kalen DeBoer left the school to take the head job at Alabama. DeBoer left behind a program facing an uncertain future and major challenges headed to the Big Ten next season.

NFL All-Pro: McCaffrey, Hill, Warner unanimous; 14 first-timers

Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Fred Warner are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Team. The 49ers’ McCaffrey and Warner and the Dolphins’ Hill received first-team votes from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Running back McCaffrey and linebacker Warner are joined by three San Francisco teammates, including left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson earned his second All-Pro selection, receiving 45 first-place votes. Dallas’ Dak Prescott and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy each received two first-place votes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen got the other one.

Patriots name Jerod Mayo as next head coach, Bill Belichick’s successor

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have named Jerod Mayo to succeed Bill Belichick as the franchise’s 15th head coach. He becomes the first Black head coach in team history. Mayo played eight NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots during the 2014 season. Mayo’s hire comes a day after Belichick agreed to part ways with the Patriots after a 24-year run that included six Super Bowl wins. Mayo will be formally introduced at a news conference on Wednesday.

Bulls fans boo when Jerry Krause honored during Ring of Honor ceremony, leaving widow upset

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls fans booed former general manager Jerry Krause on Friday night during a halftime ceremony to honor the organization’s greats, seemingly moving his widow to tears and drawing criticism from former players. Krause was one of 13 members of the inaugural class for the Bulls’ “Ring of Honor,” and was being recognized as the architect of their six championship teams. Having died in 2017, Krause was represented by his widow, Thelma, who was visibly upset by a torrent of booing from fans in the United Center and remained seated rather than acknowledge the crowd.

Lights, cameras, Clark: Iowa’s superstar guard gets prime-time spotlight Saturday on Fox

Caitlin Clark has set records on and off the court. The University of Iowa’s superstar guard is on track to do something never accomplished by a women’s basketball player — appear on all four broadcast networks in the same season. Clark and the third-ranked Hawkeyes host No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night on Fox. Iowa is featured in four of the six Big Ten regular-season women’s games that will air on either Fox or NBC. Both networks have left open the possibility of adding more games. Should the Hawkeyes reach the Big Ten Tournament final, that game will be on CBS. ABC will carry NCAA Women’s Tournament games on weekend afternoons in the first two weeks, along with the Women’s Final Four championship game in prime time on April 7.

Black leadership at head coach, QB to be more visible than ever during NFL playoffs

This year’s NFL playoffs will feature a record number of Black men who have thrived in leadership positions they rarely were given the chance to hold in previous generations. Three Black head coaches have reached the playoffs, including Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles and Houston’s DeMeco Ryans. No more than three Black coaches have reached the playoffs in any previous season. An all-time high of six Black quarterbacks are starting for playoff teams. They are Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, Dallas’ Dak Prescott, Green Bay’s Jordan Love and Houston’s C.J. Stroud.

Fleetwood surges into lead at Dubai Invitational after 3rd round. McIlroy is one shot back

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood has surged into the lead of the Dubai Invitational after shooting an 8-under 63 in the third round to overtake Rory McIlroy by one stroke. Fleetwood made eight birdies in a flawless round, including four on his first six holes. He has a 15-under total of 198. McIlroy had been out in front since opening with a 62 on Thursday and led by two strokes going into the third round. But he settled for a 67 that left him in sole possession of second place. Thorbjorn Olesen was another two shots back in third after a 66.

Djokovic says his wrist is OK. He plans to start 2024 like he does most years: with an Aussie title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic says his injured right wrist is OK and “it’s all looking good” as he bids for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title. Defending champions Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will open their tournaments with night matches Sunday in the first Australian Open to be held over 15 days. That’s one day longer than usual. Djokovic hurt his wrist playing for Serbia in the United Cup earlier this month and needed treatment during a loss to Australia’s Alex de Minaur. He has practiced in Melbourne over the last week and hosted an exhibition that attracted almost a capacity crowd at Rod Laver Arena. He says “I’ve been training well. Practice sessions pain-free so far.”

The Australian Open and what to know: Earlier start. Netflix curse? Osaka’s back. Nadal’s not

Iga Swiatek and other tennis players are shrugging off the Australian Open’s decision to begin on a Sunday instead of a Monday, creating a 15-day event. The top-seeded Swiatek said it doesn’t really matter. She will not be playing on Sunday. But there are players — including defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka — who were picked to compete on Day 1, 24 hours earlier than usual. That’s been the schedule at Roland Garros for more than 15 years; the U.S. Open and Wimbledon have stuck to the traditional Monday opening. When the French Open shifted to a Sunday start, stars such as Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova were hardly thrilled about it.

Jordan Hicks and Giants agree to $44 million, 4-year contract, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free-agent pitcher Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants have agreed on a $44 million, four-year contract, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced by the team. The hard-throwing Hicks has spent most of his time in the bullpen during five major league seasons, compiling 32 career saves. But he made eight starts for St. Louis in 2022, and the Giants intend to add him to their rotation. Hicks went a combined 3-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 12 saves over 65 outings spanning 65 2/3 innings last year between St. Louis and Toronto.

