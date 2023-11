AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:14 a.m. EST

Michigan awaits a judge’s ruling on whether Jim Harbaugh can coach the team against Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 2 Michigan plays its biggest game of the season so far at No. 9 Penn State on Saturday. Whether Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh will be leading his team on the sideline was is in the hands of a judge. The Big Ten banned Harbaugh from coaching the rest of the Wolverines’ final regular-season games as punishment for a sign-stealing scheme. The school almost immediately asked a judge for a court order putting the penalty on hold.

Column: College football keeps its head in the sand and winds up with a silly scandal

AP Sports Columnist Paul Newberry thinks the absurd signs they hold up on the sidelines to send in plays show just how far college football is behind the times. He writes that the game should simply follow the NFL’s longstanding method of sending in plays via radio communications. If that was allowed by the NCAA, Newberry writes, the sign-stealing scandal at Michigan never would have happened. Instead, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the final three games of the regular season, stealing the thunder of what should be the best time of the season.

Keshad Johnson’s late basket helps No. 12 Arizona beat No. 2 Duke 78-73 at Cameron

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Keshad Johnson hit a tough whistle-drawing layup for a three-point play with 46.8 seconds left that pushed No. 12 Arizona to a late lead on the way to a 78-73 win at No. 2 Duke. Johnson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats, his biggest coming off a feed from Caleb Love. Love is a transfer from hated Duke rival North Carolina who heard plenty from the “Cameron Crazies” all night. But he had four key late free throws. Kyle Filipowski had 25 points to lead Duke. Arizona had a 45-33 rebounding advantage.

LeBron James scores 32 points, Lakers rally to beat Suns 122-119 to snap 3-game skid

PHOENIX (AP) — LeBron James scored 32 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak, beating the Phoenix Suns 122-119 on Friday night in the NBA In-Season Tournament. James had a stellar performance, once again defying age in his 21st season, shooting 11 of 17 from the field, including 3 of 4 on 3s. He added 11 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes. Kevin Durant led Phoenix with 38 points. Bradley Beal added 24 — 20 in the first half in his Suns home debut. Devin Booker missed his fourth straight game because of a strained right calf.

Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger wrapping up careers facing each other for NWSL title

The National Women’s Soccer League couldn’t have scripted a better championship game matchup. OL Reign’s Megan Rapinoe and Gotham FC’s Ali Krieger will face off in the final professional match for both of the veteran stars on Saturday in San Diego. The two-time World Cup winners are both retiring after long club careers with an NWSL title being the only championship that has eluded both of them so far.

Sebastian Vollmer’s legacy creates a home atmosphere for Patriots vs Colts in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s names certainly resonate with the growing number of NFL fans in Germany. The New England Patriots are widely estimated to be the most popular team. Sebastian Vollmer is Patriots royalty for German fans, too. Vollmer won the Super Bowl with New England as an offensive tackle protecting Tom Brady and became a figurehead for a growing audience keen to see a German player succeed in the NFL. That made the Patriots the obvious choice for new fans looking for a team to support. When New England takes on Indianapolis in Frankfurt on Sunday, it may feel like a home game for the Patriots.

LeBron James pokes fun at Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh for sign-stealing scandal

PHOENIX (AP) — Even NBA star LeBron James is relishing the chance to tease Michigan over its college football sign-stealing scandal. The 19-time All-Star took a light-hearted swipe at the Wolverines and coach Jim Harbaugh in the aftermath of the Los Angeles Lakers’ win Friday night over the Phoenix Suns, who are coached by former Lakers coach Frank Vogel. Said James: “The best thing about tonight is we were able to get those signals and we’ll still be able to play on Sunday. We won’t get suspended, like that team up north.” James grew up in Ohio, home to Michigan’s biggest rival: Ohio State. The Big Ten Conference banned Harbaugh from coaching at Michigan’s three remaining regular-season games on Friday, escalating an extraordinary confrontation with college football’s winningest program.

Czech Republic wins doubles to beat United States 2-1 and reach Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have sent the Czech Republic into the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup by beating American duo Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-5 in their decisive doubles match. Siniakova and Krejcikova completed a 2-1 comeback on the indoor hard court in Seville to eliminate the U.S. team. The Czechs will face Canada in Saturday’s semifinals. Collins beat Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in their opening match. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pulled the Czechs level at 1-1 after she brushed aside Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-1. Italy will face Slovenia in the other semifinal.

Lionel Messi’s 8th Ballon D’Or trophy celebrated by Inter Miami in exhibition match

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi held the Ballon D’Or over his head as fireworks lit up the sky to bring a pregame ceremony to a close. And with that, Inter Miami got to celebrate the game’s greatest player one more time in 2023. Messi was on the field for his Major League Soccer club on Friday night for a friendly against New York City FC, a match put together to commemorate his eighth time winning the Ballon D’Or at a black-tie ceremony in Paris last month. Messi carried the trophy to midfield in his left hand and held it aloft as the crowd roared.

Warm reception on chilly night as Dominican Winter League teams meet in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Fan reception was warm when a pair of Dominican Winter League teams met to start a three-game series at Citi Field. The weather certainly was not. More than 1,500 miles from their Caribbean ballparks, players from Águilas Cibaeñas and Tigres del Licey took batting practice at the New York Mets’ home wearing hoodies and ski caps. A crowd of less than 10,000 was on hand at the 44,000-capacity ballpark for the first pitch of Águilas’ 3-0 victory. Announced attendance was 25,233 for the first of three exhibitions, which don’t count in the winter league standings. The advance sale for Saturday afternoon was 31,000.

