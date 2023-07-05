AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:13 a.m. EDT

Ohtani leaves Angels game with blister, says he doesn’t plan to pitch in All-Star Game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani says he’s not planning to pitch in the All-Star Game next week after leaving the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres with a blister on the middle finger of his right hand Tuesday. The two-way superstar could still play a significant role if he remains the starting designated hitter for the American League in Seattle. Ohtani exited on the mound against the Padres after giving up consecutive home runs in the sixth inning. The right-hander’s start had been pushed back a day due to a cracked fingernail. His velocity was down, and he left trailing 5-1. His exit came several hours after the Angels learned they’ll be without fellow All-Star slugger Mike Trout for several weeks because of a broken left wrist.

Mike Trout has a broken left wrist. It’s not known if the Angels star needs surgery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has a broken left wrist and has been placed on the 10-day injured list. The Angels say Trout has a broken hamate suffered in a 10-3 loss on Monday night. The slugger says he doesn’t know if the injury will require surgery. Troutfouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

Rain affects play at Wimbledon for 3rd straight day but matches start under the roof on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon is being played indoors again on Day 3 of the grass-court tournament. Rain again affected play and forced matches on the outside courts to be suspended after less than a half hour of action. Only two of the stadiums at the All England Club have roofs. Top-seeded woman Iga Swiatek and defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic were both scheduled to play on Centre Court after the opening match between Daria Kasatkina and Jodie Burrage. Third-seeded Daniil Medvedev was playing Arthur Fery on No. 1 Court. Only eight matches were completed at Wimbledon on Tuesday because of persistent showers.

Rose Zhang is making everyone look in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Rose Zhang is getting plenty of attention at Pebble Beach for this historic U.S. Women’s Open. It’s the first time the Women’s Open has come to this fabled coastal course. And it’s been a long time since women’s golf has seen a young player with so much potential. The 20-year-old won 12 titles at Stanford. She turned pro and won in her debut at Liberty National and then tied for eighth in the Women’s PGA Championship. This might be the strongest early indicator of how much Zhang can carry women’s golf. She has managed to keep expectations low.

Layover, cramped seating, security lines: A day with players on a WNBA commercial flight

The New York Liberty had a 13-hour travel day from Connecticut to Las Vegas during a recent three-game road trip. The Associated Press accompanied the team on the trip, which required two bus rides, two commercial flights and a few hours in three airports. The wear-and-tear on their bodies is one reason players have lobbied for charter flights, with New York paying a hefty price for ignoring the travel restrictions. The Liberty received a WNBA-record $500,000 fine last year for using chartered flights in 2021 during the second half of that season. The league this season has allowed teams that have games on back-to-back nights to charter flights. That still makes for some long, uncomfortable and sometimes grueling travel days.

Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Infuriated about the plate umpire and the ballpark roof, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross let loose after Tuesday’s wild extra-inning win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs blew a late four-run lead but rebounded to beat the Brewers 7-6 in 11 innings. Ross praised his team’s resiliency, but many of his postgame comments focused on a series of “frustrating” calls and events throughout the game. Ross was perturbed that plate umpire Erich Bacchus prematurely called out Dansby Swanson when there were only two strikes, and he felt a Brewers baserunner interfered with a throw that allowed a run to score. Ross and first base coach Mike Napoli were both ejected. Ross also questioned why the Brewers closed their retractable roof on a mostly sunny afternoon.

One month into toe injury, Aaron Judge begins hitting off a tee but says he’s unable to run

One month into his recovery from a torn ligament in his right toe, Aaron Judge has started hitting off a tee but said Tuesday he is still unable to run. Judge said being able to put weight on his backfoot is the biggest factor in how fast he can return from an injury that is unusual for a baseball player. Monday marked one month since Judge got hurt when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch. He had hoped to start baseball activities shortly after receiving a second platelet-rich plasma injection June 20, but only recently has started playing catch and taking light swings.

Now a mom, Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women’s World Cup

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women’s World Cup appearance. She became a mom since helping the United States win a second straight World Cup title four years ago and is the marquee attraction for the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League. Morgan says she feels calmer heading into this World Cup and wants to represent mom athletes. She’s one of three mothers on this U.S. squad and is often accompanied by 3-year-old daughter Charlie.

Brazil’s Neymar fined $3.3 million for illegal artificial lake at mansion outside Rio

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Neymar was fined more than $3.3 million for violating local environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro. The Mangaratiba city hall said in a statement Monday night it had issued four fines totalling about 16 million Brazilian reals after Neymar was accused of illegally building an artificial lake at his mansion. A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the issue after a request from The Associated Press. The Paris Saint-Germain striker can appeal the decision, which will be handed to police for possible prosecution.

MLS record crowd of 82,110 at the Rose Bowl sees Riqui Puig lead Galaxy to 2-1 win over LAFC

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Riqui Puig had a goal and an assist as the LA Galaxy defeated Los Angeles Football Club 2-1 before an MLS record crowd of 82,110 at the Rose Bowl. The 18th edition of the LA rivalry known as El Trafico broke the previous mark of 74,479, which was set last year when Charlotte FC played its first home game against the Galaxy. Puig assisted on Tyler Boyd’s goal in the 26th minute and then had the go-ahead score in the 73rd minute for the Galaxy, who are unbeaten in their last six matches with two wins and four ties. LAFC’s goal came from Ilie Sanchez in the 57th minute.

