AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:12 p.m. EST

Jalen Hurts shakes off knee injury and leads Eagles past Cowboys 28-23 for NFL best 8-1 mark

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts braved a direct hit on his injured left knee to throw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for another tush push score to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are the only 8-1 team in the NFL. Prescott threw for 374 yards and three scores. CeeDee Lamb had 11 catches for 191 yards for Dallas.

Ryan Blaney earns 1st career NASCAR championship and gives Roger Penske back-to-back Cup titles

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Blaney raced to his first career NASCAR championship on Sunday by banging his way past contender Kyle Larson in the closing laps at Phoenix Raceway to give Team Penske back-to-back Cup titles. The third generation racer is the first Ohio-born driver to win the Cup title and followed teammate Joey Logano, who won for Roger Penske a year ago. Ross Chastain won the race in a Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing and is the first driver to win the season finale while not racing for the championship since Denny Hamlin in 2013, one year before this current elimination format began.

AP Top 25: USC drops out for first time under Lincoln Riley; Oklahoma State vaults in to No. 15

Southern California dropped out of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in more than two years and Oklahoma State vaulted into the rankings for the first time this year at No. 15. The top nine teams in the Top 25 held their spots, led by No. 1 Georgia. The Bulldogs have now tied the second-longest streak atop the poll at 21 straight weeks, dating back to the middle of last season. Georgia received 49 first-place votes. No. 2 Michigan got nine first-place votes, No. 3 Ohio State had three and No. 4 Florida State had two.

Dodgers decline options on pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Daniel Hudson, Alex Reyes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have declined 2024 options on right-handers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Daniel Hudson and Alex Reyes. Lynn gets a $1 million buyout rather than an $18 million salary for 2024, completing a $38 million, two-year contract. Kelly gets a $1 million buyout instead of a $9.5 million salary, finishing a $17 million, two-year contract. Hudson’s option was for $1 million, part of a deal that paid him a $6.5 million salary this year. Reyes receives a $100,000 buyout rather than a $3 million salary after getting a $1 million salary this season.

Raiders roll past Giants 30-6 to give Antonio Pierce a win in his debut as interim coach

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Jacobs rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Aidan O’Connell passed for 209 yards and Antonio Pierce won his debut as Las Vegas’ interim coach as the Raiders routed the New York Giants 30-6. Maxx Crosby had three of the Raiders’ eight sacks. Las Vegas held the Giants to 275 yards in the Raiders’ largest margin of victory since beating the Denver Broncos 37-12 on Nov. 15, 2020. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left one play into the second quarter with a right knee injury.

Stroud has 5 TDs and rookie-record 470 yards passing to lift Texans past Bucs 39-37

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns and a rookie-record 470 yards to lift Houston Texans to a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild back-and-forth game. Baker Mayfield put the Buccaneers on top with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 46 seconds left. But the Texans drove down the field and Stroud found Tank Dell in the end zone to give the Texans the lead. He kneeled instead of attempting the 2-point conversion with kicker Kaʻimi Fairbairn out with a quadriceps injury. The Buccaneers fumbled on the final play to give Houston the victory.

Tamirat Tola sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race; Hellen Obiri takes women’s title

NEW YORK (AP) — Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia has set a course record to win the New York City Marathon men’s race. Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away in the final 400 meters to take the women’s title. Tola finished Sunday in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, topping the time set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011 by eight seconds. Tola pulled away from countrymate Jemal Yimer when the pair were heading toward the Bronx at mile 20. Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia and defending champion Sharon Lokedi were all running together exchanging the lead before Obiri made a move.

Erik van Rooyen eagles 18 to win World Wide Technology Championship, day after Kuchar’s meltdown

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Erik van Rooyen made a 16-foot eagle putt on the par-5 closing hole Sunday to win the World Wide Technology Championship, a day after Matt Kuchar squandered a six-stroke lead with a late meltdown. Playing alongside Kuchar at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante, van Rooyen played the back nine in 8-under 28 in a 9-under 63. The 33-year-old South African finished at 27-under 261, two strokes ahead of Kuchar and Camilo Villegas. Van Rooyen won for the second time on the PGA Tour. Kuchar and Villegas each shot 66. On Saturday, Kuchar was six strokes ahead at 24 under when he pulled his drive on 15 left into dense bushes and made a quadruple-bogey 8. He then bogeyed the par-3 16th.

Iga Swiatek tops Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals to reach the title match and get a shot at No. 1

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Iga Swiatek has given herself a shot at her first WTA Finals title and the year-end top ranking by eliminating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 in a rain-suspended semifinal. The second-seeded Swiatek will meet the fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula on Monday for the trophy. Both players have claimed all eight sets they’ve played on the outdoor hard court in Cancun. The final was supposed to be held on Sunday, but a series of showers throughout the week continued on Saturday, when Pegula defeated Coco Gauff in the first semifinal. The second semifinal, Swiatek vs. Sabalenka, was stopped in the fourth game. When they resumed on Sunday, Swiatek took a 4-1 lead and never looked back.

USC fires defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with 2 games left in regular season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with two games left in the Trojans’ disappointing regular season. Head coach Lincoln Riley dropped his longtime top assistant one day after USC gave up 572 yards and 52 points to No. 5 Washington in the Trojans’ third loss in four games. USC’s defense has played poorly for the past six games. The Trojans have lost three of their last four.

