AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:12 p.m. EDT

Harman steadies himself at British Open to keep a 5-shot lead over Young

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that’s how he ended it. Harman made two bogeys in four holes and his lead was down to two. But he didn’t drop a shot the rest of the way and finished with a 69. He was five ahead of Cameron Young, the runner-up at St. Andrews last year. Jon Rahm shot 63 and got within six shots. No one has lost a five-shot lead on Sunday in a major since Jean Van de Velde in 1999.

Rahm back in contention after Royal Liverpool course record 63 at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — The hug Jon Rahm gave his parents after finishing his round at the British Open on Saturday felt a lot better than the one gave he gave them a day earlier. He struggled just to make the cut on Friday. This time he shot the lowest round ever at Royal Liverpool in the Open to put himself back in contention to win the claret jug. Rahm shot an 8-under 63 that was his best ever round in any major. He says “today it wasn’t a consolation hug” with his family.

Jets fans flock to training camp to get their first look at Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ third practice of training camp marked the first session open to the public. It gave about 2,000 ecstatic fans their first in-person glimpse of their team’s new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. They greeted him with chants that turned to loud cheers when he waved at them as he took the field. Rodgers then put on a show with a terrific practice that included some precise passing and a few jaw-dropping throws. New York acquired Rodgers from Green Bay in April in hopes the four-time NFL MVP can help end the league’s longest playoff drought at 12 years.

Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal on a free kick in his Inter Miami debut

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a dramatic, game-winning goal in his debut with Inter Miami. Messi’s free kick in stoppage time from about 25 yards gave his team a 2-1 victory. Messi was not in the starting lineup for Friday night’s game with Inter Miami taking on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. He checked in early in the second half. Team officials said all tickets for the match were sold, though thousands were available on secondary markets on game day. Messi signed a 2 1/2-year contract that will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually. Miami co-owner David Beckham calls Messi the best player ever.

Shohei Ohtani’s future is still uncertain as the Angels ponder a momentous decision

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s future has been the talk of baseball all year long, and the forecast isn’t much clearer as the Los Angeles Angels reach the last 10 days before the MLB trade deadline. Ohtani is in the final year of his contract before unrestricted free agency, and the Angels must decide whether to trade their generational superstar for a probable motherlode or to risk the possibility of losing him for practically nothing in the winter. Ohtani said he has no assurances he won’t be traded, and he didn’t acknowledge any discussions about a contract extension.

Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff to enter Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Scott Rolen is an old-school baseball guy, but he’s grateful for the analytics of today’s game. They may have helped him get voted into the Hall of Fame. Making it on his sixth try, Rolen will be inducted Sunday at Cooperstown. The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner was selected on 76.3% of ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. In his first year of eligibility, Rolen received just 10.2%, the lowest first-ballot percentage of a player later elected. Fred McGriff, elected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee, also is being inducted Sunday. The five-time All-Star helped Atlanta win the 1995 World Series.

Dansby Swanson, All-Star SS, activated by the Cubs after being sidelined by a heel injury

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson has been activated by the Chicago Cubs after he was sidelined by a bruised left heel. Swanson had two hits and drove in a run in an 8-6 victory over St. Louis in his first big league game since he got hurt during a 4-3 win at Milwaukee on July 5. He is batting .261 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs in 84 games. Infielder Jared Young was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Swanson on the roster.

Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday. Lindsey Horan added a goal for the favored Americans, who have won four World Cups overall and are vying for an unprecedented three-peat at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Vietnam drew comparisons to the Americans’ opponent in the 2019 World Cup opener, Thailand, which the U.S. thumped 13-0. But Vietnam was surprisingly resilient and kept the game as close as possible.

First U.S. Women’s World Cup match draws combined audience of 6.26 million on Fox, Telemundo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the U.S. since last year’s Men’s World Cup final. It is also the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a U.S. women’s group stage match. Saturday afternoon’s match in Auckland, New Zealand — which kicked off at 9 p.m. EDT Friday night — averaged 5,261,000 viewers on Fox, making it the second-most watched group stage telecast since Fox started covering it in 2015. The Spanish-language audience of 1 million across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the most-watched for a group-stage match.

