AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:12 a.m. EST

Stephen Curry scores season-high 60 points in Warriors’ 141-134 OT loss to Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 60 points in Golden State’s 141-134 overtime loss to Atlanta on Saturday night, with Trae Young scoring 35 points to help the Hawks outlast the Warriors. Curry wasn’t finished, adding eight points in overtime to finish only two points shy of his career high of 62 at home against Portland on Jan. 3, 2021. He was 22 of 38 shots from the field, hitting 10 of 23 3-pointers, and made all six of his free throws. Curry scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 14 seconds remaining. Dejounte Murray answered with a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it. Curry missed a last-second jumper to send it to overtime.

Caitlin Clark drops 38 points for No. 3 Iowa vs upset-minded Maryland and sellout crowd of 17,950

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 12 assists, and No. 3 Iowa withstood a gritty effort by Maryland, outlasting the Terrapins 93-85. The Hawkeyes won at Maryland for the first time since December 1992, when the Terps were in the ACC. Clark now needs 66 points to pass Kelsey Plum atop the NCAA career scoring list for women’s basketball. Maryland trailed by 18 points in the third quarter before a 23-3 run before a boisterous sellout crowd of 17,950 gave the Terrapins the lead. But Clark’s 3-pointer broke a 76-all tie in the fourth and put Iowa ahead to stay.

Clark sets Pebble Beach record with 60 for 1-shot lead. With bad weather, it might be enough to win

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Wyndham Clark came inches from a sub-60 round at Pebble Beach. He settled for a 60 to set the course record and take a one-shot lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And it might be enough for the win at the $20 million signature event. That depends on Mother Nature. Heavy rain and gusts up to 60 mph were expected overnight and into Sunday. The PGA Tour might have to decide if they can even finish on Monday. If not, it would revert to a 54-hole tournament and Clark would be the winner. He leads over Ludvig Aberg.

Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Bieber not only served as a celebrity captain at NHL All-Star Weekend. He actually got on the ice for warmups prior to the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament Saturday. Bieber during the games wore a Super Mario Brothers-inspired mushroom coat. He was one of four celebrities involved in the festivities along with fellow Canadians Michael Bublé, Will Arnett and Tate McRae. Auston Matthews, of the hometown Toronto Maple Leafs, said players got a kick out of Bieber joining them on the ice for warmups.

Ohtanimania descends on Dodger Stadium as fans get first glimpse of 2-way superstar in blue

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtanimania has descended on Dodger Stadium with fans getting their first in-person glimpse of the two-way superstar wearing blue. Ohtani spent the last six seasons playing for the red-clad Angels in Anaheim, but now he belongs to the Dodgers. Fans embraced him with screams at DodgerFest. Men, women and children were wearing his jersey. Ohtani says his new team’s only choice for the upcoming season is “to win the World Series.” Manager Dave Roberts is mulling over his potential batting order, but Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts figure to occupy the top three slots with the only question being in what order.

Auburn star apologizes to Morgan Freeman after thinking actor was Ole Miss fan trying to rattle him

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Auburn’s Johni Broome met one of his favorite movie stars and had to apologize to Morgan Freeman for how it happened. Broome scored 15 points in the 16th-ranked Tigers’ 91-77 victory over Mississippi on Saturday night. He tried to save a ball from going out of bounds in the second half when someone in the front row grabbed his jersey. Thinking it was an Ole Miss fan trying to rattle him, Broome brushed the person’s arm away. It turned out it was Freeman, the Academy Award-winning actor who’s also a big Mississippi fan who often attends Rebels games. Broome said he apologized twice to Freeman who told him to just keep playing.

The New America’s Team: How the Chiefs have become the new ‘it team’ in professional sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys like to call themselves “America’s Team,” but in truth, plenty of teams have claimed that title over the years. It was the Steelers in the 1970s, the 49ers in the ’80s and, for almost two decades, the Patriots with Tom Brady were the nation’s team. These days, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs, loved by some and loathed by others. They are playing the 49ers in their fourth Super Bowl in five years next weekend in Las Vegas. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the face of the NFL. Coach Andy Reid is an almost certain lock for the Hall of Fame. Tight end Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. And while all of that has contributed to a rapidly expanding fan base, in some parts, a certain amount of “Chiefs fatigue” is setting in.

Doc Rivers’ first win as Bucks coach means he’ll lead East All-Stars after huge rally to beat Mavs

DALLAS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 48 points and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 25-point deficit for their first victory under coach Doc Rivers, beating the Dallas Mavericks 129-117 on Saturday night. The Bucks lost their first two with Rivers on the bench after the midseason firing of first-year coach Adrian Griffin. Damian Lillard scored 30 points in the second-biggest comeback victory this season for Milwaukee. Luka Doncic had 40 points and 11 assists for Dallas. Rivers’ first victory with the Bucks also means he and his staff will coach the Eastern Conference in the All-Star Game on Feb. 18. The Milwaukee staff gets the All-Star nod because Joe Mazzulla of East-leading Boston is ineligible after coaching in the game last year.

Bacot, Ingram lead No. 3 North Carolina past No. 7 Duke 93-84 in rivalry game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Harrison Ingram added 21 points and 13 rebounds and No. 3 North Carolina beat No. 7 Duke 93-84 in the latest renewal of the fierce rivalry. Bacot and Ingram led the way while ACC scoring leader RJ Davis faced constant defensive attention before coming on late to score 17 despite 5-of-14 shooting. Freshman Jared McCain had 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Star big man Kyle Filipowski added 22 points.

Hamlin wins exhibition Clash at the Coliseum as NASCAR moves race up a day to avoid California storm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race that NASCAR hurried into a one-day show to avoid a dangerous “Pineapple Express” storm headed toward California. Hamlin started from the pole and led 59 of the 151 laps. NASCAR only planned to run heat races Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with the main event scheduled for Sunday. But with heavy rains and flooding expected, NASCAR eliminated the heats, set the field of 23 by practice speeds, and started the race just 30 minutes after qualifying. A planned “halftime” performance by Machine Gun Kelly was canceled.

