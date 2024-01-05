AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:11 p.m. EST

Hope abounds for the NFL’s final four as Browns, Lions, Texans and Jaguars eye elusive Super Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cleveland, Detroit, Houston and Jacksonville are the last remaining NFL teams to never make a Super Bowl. They’re far from favorites yet still in contention to end their droughts as the playoffs approach. The Browns and Lions already have clinched postseason berths. The Texans and Jaguars can join them with victories this weekend. Cleveland, Detroit and Jacksonville have been close before, all of them reaching conference championship games in different decades. They lost in stomach-churning fashion. Houston has plenty of regrets, too.

Strength vs. strength for CFP title: Michigan’s stingy pass D faces Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

The College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington is a contrast in styles and a matchup of strength versus strength. Michael Penix Jr. and Washington’s prolific passing game faces a Wolverines defense that thrives on pressuring and stressing quarterbacks. On the other side of the ball, Blake Corum and Michigan should find success against a Huskies defense that has soft spots but has often come through in the clutch.

Dominican judge orders conditional release of Rays shortstop Wander Franco while probe continues

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — A judge in the Dominican Republic has ordered the conditional release of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. He is still facing allegations that he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and gave her mother a car and thousands of dollars in exchange for her consent, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. The 22-year-old All-Star is accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. The girl’s mother faces the same charges as Franco. She was placed under house arrest.

Column: Pac-12 has that rare chance in sports to go out on top

In sports, going out on top is a rarity indeed. It’s far more common to hang on for one game too many, one season too long. In that sense, the Pac-12 can leave with its head held high. This was not the path it would’ve chosen, of course. Head-in-the-sand decisions, bungled negotiations and an insatiable quest for the almighty buck spelled doom for the “Conference of Champions,” Stunningly over the past year, it collapsed into a heap like a game of Jenga. But Washington has reached the national championship game, providing the Pac-12 with one more shot at gridiron glory.

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departs after big hit by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard has departed their game against New Jersey after he was leveled by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft. The 18-year-old center has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games. Bedard was hit by Smith after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks’ offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and several teammates ignited a skirmish behind the Devils net.

Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa enters transfer portal, but it’s unclear if he’ll have eligibility left

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal and is pursuing an additional year of eligibility at the college level. Tagovailoa is the younger brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa. He became the Big Ten’s career leader in yards passing this season. This was his fourth season playing for the Terrapins. Although one of those was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he also played in five games for Alabama in 2019 before transferring to Maryland. Tagovailoa has applied for a waiver from the NCAA for another year of eligibility. Elsewhere, Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter and wide receiver CJ Daniels have both entered the portal.

Robbie Ray traded from Mariners to Giants in deal that sends Mitch Haniger back to Seattle

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Robbie Ray has been traded from Seattle to San Francisco for outfielder Mitch Haniger and pitcher Anthony DeSclafani in a swap of underperforming players coming off injuries. The deal sends Haniger back to the Mariners, where he played five seasons before signing with the Giants as a free agent. Seattle also gets DeSclafani and $6 million from San Francisco for Ray, who won the 2021 AL Cy Young Award with Toronto. The left-hander finalized a $115 million, five-year contract with the Mariners in November 2021. Later on Friday, the Mariners sent base-stealing infielder José Caballero to the Rays for outfielder Luke Raley. Ray is coming off Tommy John surgery and might be able to help the Giants in the second half of next season.

Texas Tech leading scorer Pop Isaacs accused in lawsuit of sexual assault of a minor, ESPN reports

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech basketball player Pop Isaacs has been accused in a civil lawsuit of sexual assault of a minor when the Red Raiders were playing in a tournament in the Bahamas. ESPN reported the existence of the lawsuit, which was filed in Lubbock County by the parents of the girl who says she was assaulted. The lawsuit says the girl was 17 at the time of alleged assault. The age of consent in the Bahamas is 16, but the lawsuit says the girls was intoxicated and could not give consent.

CFP championship game participants Michigan, Washington each have 2 players on AP’s all-bowl team

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s wizardry in the Sugar Bowl got the Huskies into Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game. It also earned him a spot on the Associated Press’ all-bowl team. There were enough memorable individual performances in this postseason to cause us to expand our team a little. The AP made room for three running backs who rushed for at least 200 yards in their bowl game and added an all-purpose spot both on offense and special teams.

Top 1-and-done NBA prospects have made a big impact in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll

Top one-and-done NBA prospects are making a big impact in their college team’s AP Top 25 standing. Roughly 70% of the one-and-done lottery picks who saw college minutes dating to 2006 played for teams that cracked the top 10 of the poll. The list includes stars and eventual top overall draft picks like Duke’s Zion Williamson in 2019, Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012 and Memphis’ Derrick Rose in 2008. The AP is marking the 75th anniversary of its men’s basketball poll this year. Teams with one-and-done players have often stayed near the top of the rankings.

