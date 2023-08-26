AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:11 p.m. EDT

Viktor Hovland shoots 66 for 6-shot lead at Tour Championship to close in on FedEx Cup title

ATLANTA (AP) — Viktor Hovland is one round away from the FedEx Cup title and its $18 million prize. Hovland shot a 66 to build a six-shot lead over Xander Schauffele in the Tour Championship. Hovland is coming off a 61 in the final round last week at Olympia Fields to win the BMW Championship. Schauffele had a 68. He will have to repeat Rory McIlroy’s feat from a year ago of rallying from six shots behind. Collin Morikawa had a 73 to fall seven behind. Scottie Scheffler didn’t make birdie until the 18th hole for a 73. He was nine back.

FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup win kiss

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final. That included kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s victory over England. FIFA says Rubiales is removed from soccer duties for at least 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened” against him Thursday. Rubiales refused to resign from his soccer presidency Friday at an emergency meeting despite pressure from the Spanish government, women players and soccer clubs. Hermoso has said the kiss was not consensual and that she felt intimidated.

Josh Jacobs agrees to one-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Raiders, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $12 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team announced that Jacobs had signed but didn’t provide details on the terms. Jacobs posted on social media, “I’m back.” He would have received $10.1 million this season if he had signed the franchise tag tender. His deal appears similar to the one fellow running back Saquon Barkley agreed to late last month to stay with the New York Giants.

Aaron Rodgers throws first TD pass with the Jets in his second series vs. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers capped his second series with the New York Jets by tossing a 14-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson in the first quarter of his preseason debut against the Giants. Rodgers completed three of his five passes for 23 yards on his first drive. Rodgers completed a 10-yard quick toss to Mecole Hardman and then threw a perfectly placed pass to Wilson in the left corner of the end zone with 8:23 left in the opening quarter. That was it for Rodgers, who went 5 for 8 for 47 yards and the TD in his two series before being replaced by Zach Wilson on the Jets’ third offensive series.

Lyles, Richardson anchor US sweep of relays at world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles anchored the U.S. to back-to-back victories in the 4×100 relays, giving the Americans a sweep of the relays at world championships for the first time since 2007. For Lyles, it closed out a 3-for-3 championships. He’s the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the 100, 200 and the short relay at worlds. When Lyles crossed the line, closing out a lap of 37.38 seconds for the U.S., he lifted three fingers in the air to punctuate what he’s done.

White Sox say they weren’t aware at first that a woman injured at game was shot

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox say they were not aware at first that a woman injured during Friday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field was shot and that the Chicago Police Department would have stopped play if officers thought it was unsafe to continue. Team spokesman Scott Reifert says police determined there was “no active threat and that the ballgame could continue.” The team was also in contact with Major League Baseball. Reifert says police had the authority to stop the game. The White Sox were still unsure if a gun was fired from inside or outside the ballpark. The team also defended the security procedures in place and would not say if extra measures were being implemented a day after an incident that raised questions about ballpark safety in general.

Hartman throws 4 TD passes as No. 13 Notre Dame opens with a 42-3 win over Navy in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — Sam Hartman threw for four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut and the No. 13 Fighting Irish routed Navy 42-3 in a season-opening victory in Ireland’s capital. Notre Dame scored at will through the air and on the ground against the Midshipmen and improved to 3-0 all-time against Navy in Dublin games. Hartman completed 19 of 23 passes for 251 yards. Jaden Greathouse caught two scoring passes. Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie also had touchdown receptions. Audric Estimé and Jadarian Price scored on the ground. Navy avoided the shutout with a late field goal.

Lionel Messi makes MLS debut, enters in 60th minute for Miami against New York Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi made his Major League Soccer debut, entering in the 60th minute of Inter Miami’s match at the New York Red Bulls. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner did not participate in warmups and watched the first half from coach Tata Martino’s bench along with midfielder Sergio Busquets, forward Josef Martinez and U.S. national team defender DeAndre Yedlin. Miami led 1-0 on a 37th-minute goal by Diego Gómez, among four Miami starters making MLS debuts. Busquets, Messi’s Barcelona teammate, also made his debut in the 60th minute.

US shakes off slow start and tops New Zealand 99-72 in Basketball World Cup opener

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. needed to shake off a slow start before beating New Zealand to open its run at the Basketball World Cup. Paolo Banchero scored 21 points and the Americans won 99-72. Anthony Edwards added 14 and the U.S. erased a 10-point early deficit. The U.S. next plays Monday against Greece.

Pre-med Florida junior Leanne Wong chases a spot on the US Olympic gymnastics team

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — College student Leanne Wong is balancing being a pre-med student with competing for both the University of Florida and in elite gymnastics competitions. And she had to talk a professor into giving her some extra time to turn in her first writing assignment for a health course given it was due the same day as the opening competition in the U.S. championships across the country in Northern California. Somehow, she also balances making homemade bows and gymnastics outfits with the help of her mother.

