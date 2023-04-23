AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:11 a.m. EDT

LeBron’s Lakers beat Grizzlies 111-101, take 2-1 series lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James finished with 25 points after Dillon Brooks was ejected for striking him in the groin, and the Los Angeles Lakers survived Ja Morant’s 24-point fourth quarter to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-101 for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Anthony Davis had 31 points and 17 rebounds. Morant scored 45 points in his return from a one-game absence with a sore right hand, even scoring 22 consecutive points during his stunning fourth quarter while Memphis attempted to rally from an early 29-point deficit.

Hamilton scores in OT, Devils beat Rangers 2-1 in Game 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored 11:36 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Rangers 2-1 to cut their series deficit to 2-1. Jack Hughes scored and Jesper Bratt had two assists for New Jersey, which lost the first two games at home by 5-1 scores. Akira Schmid got the start in goal in place of Vitek Vanecek and finished with 35 saves. Chris Kreider scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots. In the extra period, Bratt found Hamilton on the right side, and the veteran defenseman skated into the right circle and beat Shesterkin on the glove side. Game 4 is back at Madison Square Garden on Monday night and Game 5 will be in New Jersey on Thursday night.

Gervonta Davis knocks out Ryan Garcia with body shot in 7th

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gervonta Davis delivered a stunning body shot in the seventh round, causing Ryan Garcia to stumble back and then go to a knee, ending a highly anticipated bout with a knockout at 1:44. Davis improved to 29-0, with all but two of his victories by knockout. It was the first defeat for Garcia, who won 19 of his first 23 fights by KO. Davis’ victory could set up a showdown with undefeated Devin Haney, who owns all four major championship belts in the lightweight division. Haney faces former champ Vasiliy Lomachenko in May.

Butler scores 30, Heat top Giannis-less Bucks 121-99

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 30 points before leaving with a sore glute following a hard fall, and the eighth-seeded Miami Heat beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 121-99 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Duncan Robinson scored 20 points on his 29th birthday for Miami, while Kyle Lowry scored 15 for the Heat. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for a second consecutive game because of a bruised lower back. Khris Middleton scored 23 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 and Grayson Allen scored 14 for Milwaukee.

Durant scores 31, Suns beat Clippers 112-100 for 3-1 lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Devin Booker added 30 and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers without Kawhi Leonard 112-100 to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. The Clippers again made a strong run with Leonard watching from the bench. He has missed two straight games with a right knee sprain. It’s the same injury that has sidelined Paul George for a month. Russell Westbrook led the Clippers with 37 points. He had 14 points in the fourth quarter, during a stretch in which the Clippers twice pulled within two points.

Tatis homers, Padres rally for 5-3 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. connected for his first homer since 2021, Ha-Seong Kim had a crucial two RBI single and the San Diego Padres rallied for a 5-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. The Padres took the lead in the first inning on Tatis’ first homer since his return from an 80-game drug suspension on Thursday. The 24-year-old turned on an 0-2 fastball, hitting it into the left-center stands, just out of the reach of a leaping Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove threw five innings in his return from the injured list, giving up three runs.

NWSL Reign beat Red Stars for team’s best start since 2014

SEATTLE (AP) — Two goals each from Bethany Balcer and Jess Fishlock gave OL Reign a 5-2 home win over the Chicago Red Stars. The victory lifted the Reign to 3-1-0 this season for the team’s best start since 2014. Balcer has scored more goals at home than any other player in the NWSL since 2019. In Washington, the Spirit and Houston Dash played to a scoreless draw. Gotham downed the Courage 1-0 in a match delayed by lightning and the Portland Thorns beat Racing Louisville 2-0.

Draymond Green won’t change post-suspension, returns Game 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green fully plans to be suspended again, and had some strong words for the NBA trying to make him an example of suspensions based on past behavior. The Golden State forward is set to return for the Warriors in Sunday’s Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings with his team trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after serving a one-game suspension during the defending champions’ 114-97 Game 3 victory Thursday night.

Venezuela hosts event of sports, table games and geopolitics

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of people from 11 countries are gathered in Venezuela to participate in boxing, swimming, gymnastics and other events. The teenagers and adults are participating in the fifth edition of the Alba Games and represent the Latin America and Caribbean nations belonging to the left-leaning Alba alliance as well as this year’s guest country, Russia. None of their victories will get them a step closer to the 2024 Olympics as they are purely exhibition competitions. And like it or not, the entrats are also participating in a geopolitical event. Unlike at official international tournaments since Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian athletes are allowed to use their country’s name, flag and anthem.

Wrexham earns promotion on wild journey under Ryan Reynolds

Wrexham has secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer to achieve the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The Hollywood actors were among a crowd of around 10,000 at the Racecourse Ground in north Wales to see Wrexham clinch the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood. Reynolds and McElhenney seemingly have become soccer fanatics since completing their out-of-nowhere purchase of the Welsh club for $2.5 million in 2021. Wrexham is heading back into the English Football League for the first time in 15 years. Wrexham is four points clear of second-placed Notts County with one round of games left.

