AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:10 a.m. EST

LeBron James reaches 40,000 points to extend his NBA career scoring record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James reached 40,000 points Saturday night, still going strong in his 21st NBA season as he tries to put the career scoring record out of reach.James drove past Michael Porter Jr. and hit a layup with 10:39 left in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets for the historic basket.James received a standing ovation at the next timeout, while coach Darvin Ham gave him a congratulatory pat on the chest. There was an in-arena video presentation, which was preceded and followed by James raising the ball over his head.

Caitlin Clark poised to celebrate Iowa senior day by breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record

The stage is set for the coronation of Caitlin Clark as the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader when sixth-ranked Iowa closes the regular season against No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Four days after she broke Lynette Woodard’s major college women’s scoring record, Clark would pass Pete Maravich’s total of 3,617 points if she scores 18 against the Buckeyes. Another full house will be on hand to celebrate Clark’s senior day. On Thursday, she announced she’ll enter the 2024 WNBA draft and forego her fifth year of eligibility.

Shead breaks tie with short follow with 0.4 seconds left, No. 1 Houston beats Oklahoma 87-85

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jamal Shead hit a short follow shot with 0.4 seconds left and No. 1 Houston beat Oklahoma 87-85 on Saturday night, giving coach Kelvin Sampson a victory over one of his former schools. Shead missed a driving layup attempt, but corralled the rebound and put the Cougars back ahead after they blew a 15-point lead. Emanuel Sharp tipped away a desperation pass by Oklahoma’s Milos Uzan as time expired. L.J. Cryer led Houston (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) with 23 points, making 5 of 9 3-pointers. J’Wan Roberts added 20 points and Shead had 14 points. Rivaldo Soares had 16 points for Oklahoma (19-10, 7-9). Sampson coached Oklahoma from 1994 to 2006 and ranks second in program history with 279 wins.

No. 15 Baylor is led by Dennis and Nunn in win over No. 7 Kansas, which has first consecutive losses

WACO, Texas (AP) — RayJ Dennis had 19 points and 10 assists, Jayden Nunn scored 18 points with consecutive fastbreak layups to ignite a key run for No. 15 Baylor and the Bears beat seventh-ranked Kansas 82-74. The Jayhawks have consecutive losses for the first time this season. Yves Missi added 17 points and fellow freshman Ja’Kobe Walter 11 for the 21-8 Bears. Big 12 scoring leader Kevin McCullar Jr. had 20 points in his return to the Kansas lineup after missing four of the previous five games with a bone bruise in his knee. Hunter Dickinson also had 20 points for 21-8 Kansas.

Acing drills at the NFL scouting combine can lead to riches but don’t forecast football greatness

All eyes may be on the draft prospects at the NFL scouting combine as they run the 40-yard dash, bench press 225 pounds and see how high and far they can jump and how quick they are. But while acing any one of these tests can lead to a better draft selection and more money, they’re not necessarily a sign of success to come on the field. Many who have set records in various drills at the combine haven’t found similar success on Sundays.

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is dealing with some right knee irritation

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. has some irritation around the meniscus in his surgically repaired right knee. The reigning NL MVP had an MRI on Friday. He will be evaluated on Monday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who repaired the outfielder’s torn right ACL in July 2021. The 26-year-old Acuña is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but that timeline could change after he sees ElAttrache in California. Acuña led Atlanta to its sixth consecutive NL East title in 2023. The outfielder hit a career-best .337 with 41 homers, 106 RBIs and 73 steals in 159 games.

WNBA teams see increase in ticket sales after Caitlin Clark announces plans to enter draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Soon after Caitlin Clark announced her plans to enter the WNBA draft, the Indiana Fever’s ticket offices got noticeably busier. Pacers Sports and Entertainment says in a statement that the organization has seen “a spike in ticket inquiries.” The Fever wouldn’t disclose how many tickets they’ve sold. Still, getting Iowa star Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft would be a boost to the franchise. Indiana was second-to-last in attendance last season, averaging 4,067 fans at home games. Clark and Iowa have sold out nearly all their road games the past two seasons.

Australia’s Hannah Green sinks 30-foot putt to win LPGA event in Singapore by one stroke

SINGAPORE (AP) — Hannah Green made a stunning 30-foot birdie at the final hole to clinch a one-stroke victory over Celine Boutier at the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship. Green made six birdies, three of which came in the final three holes, against one bogey in a final round 67 for a 13 under-par-275 at Sentosa Golf Club. It was the 27-year-old Australian’s fourth LPGA title, and first since the JM Eagle LA Championship last year.

Lowry, Skinns, Eckroat tied for lead entering final round of Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Shane Lowry nearly won at PGA National two years ago. The Irishman has given himself a big chance to get a victory there Sunday. Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat were tied for the lead Saturday after third round of the Cognizant Classic. Lowry and Skinns had rounds of 66 to and Eckroat shot a 68. They were at 13-under 200. Lowry is looking for his third victory on the PGA Tour. Skinns is trying for his first top-10 finish in 33 tour starts. Eckroat is seeking his first tour win in his 50th start. Jacob Bridgeman (65), Min Woo Lee (66), Martin Laird (66), Kevin Yu (70) and Victor Perez (70) were 10 under.

Niemann wins in Saudi Arabia for 2nd LIV Golf title of the year

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Joaquin Niemann is a winner again on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit. Niemann had no trouble Sunday in Saudi Arabia. He had a two-shot lead and was never seriously challenged by closing with a 66 to win by four. That’s his second LIV win in three events this year. And for the 25-year-old Chilean, it’s his third win in three months. He also won the Australian Open against a full field in December. It was that win that sent Niemann on a path to receive an invitation to the Masters. Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel tied for second.

