AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:09 p.m. EST

From Herschel Walker to Russell Wilson, here’s a look at some of the worst NFL trades ever

In a span of just a few days in the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns made aggressive trades to acquire what they hoped would be franchise-altering quarterbacks. The results so far have been very underwhelming, with the Broncos set to cut Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson providing little so far for the Browns. Those are part of a list of some of the worst deals in NFL history, including Minnesota’s deal with Dallas for Herschel Walker and a trade that sent future Hall of Famer Brett Favre to Green Bay.

Bills releasing Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse. Tre’Davious White also will be cut, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ salary cap-related purge of players cut deep into the team’s core. Veteran safety Jordan Poyer and center Mitch Morse were among five players the team announced it had released. And cornerback Tre’Davious White is also being cut, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not announce White being cut because of the timing of his release is designated for June 1. Also cut were sixth-year backup cornerback Siran Neal, backup receiver Deonte Harty and running back Nyheim Hines.

Washington Commanders are signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz, AP sources say

Two people with knowledge of the move say the Washington Commanders are signing veteran tight end Zach Ertz. It’s a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, according to one of the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The 33-year-old Ertz reunites with Kliff Kingsbury, Washington’s offensive coordinator who coached him with Arizona. Ertz played parts of three seasons with the Cardinals before being released in November. The Super Bowl champion with Philadelphia is the first big addition for new Commanders general manager Adam Peters. Ertz replaces Logan Thomas, who was released last week along with offensive linemen Charles Leno and Nick Gates.

Stanley Cup-contending Rangers, Panthers, Avalanche and Oilers make pre-deadline day trades

Stanley Cup contenders aren’t waiting until the NHL trade deadline day to shore up depth for what they hope is a long playoff run. The league-leading Florida Panthers got deeper on the wing by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from Ottawa. Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers added a pair of centers in Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from Anaheim. The New York Rangers added a player they coveted in Alexander Wennberg from Seattle. And Colorado loaded up by getting defenseman Sean Walker from Philadelphia and center Casey Mittelstadt from Buffalo in separate trades.

Spain fines its soccer federation for not having harassment protocol in place at Women’s World Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation and Barcelona soccer club have been fined an undisclosed sum by Spain’s labor ministry for not meeting workplace regulations regarding gender equality. The ministry says the federation did not have the required gender equality plan or sexual harassment protocols in place when Spain won last year’s Women’s World Cup. The federation’s then president caused an international uproar when he kissed forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the awards ceremony. Barcelona and second-tier Catalan clubs Espanyol and Europa were also found to not have proper equality plans. Barcelona says it was working on its plan that it first put into place in 2013.

Bay Hill still boasts a strong field. It’s just a lot smaller

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bay Hill had a $20 million purse and a strong field that produced a dynamic finish last year. Now it’s a signature event, and really the only change is a smaller field. Only 69 players are in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The signature events have smaller fields for the elite players, along with 16 players who earned their way in. But it’s been quiet so far. Still to be determined is what kind of finish Bay Hill produces. The year so far on the PGA Tour has produced four first-time winners and only one winner from the top 50.

Israel’s Olympic status not in question says IOC president Bach amid frustration with Russia

GENEVA (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach confirms Israel faces no threat to its Olympic status ahead of the Paris Games despite the conflict in Gaza. Some of the scattered calls Israel has faced for sporting sanction since October came from Russia which is isolated in world sports because of its invasion of Ukraine. Bach’s frustration with Russian officials was clear in a one-hour online call with invited media ahead of the Paris Olympics that open July 26. Bach was asked about Israel teams and athletes not taking part in Paris. The International Olympic Committee president says: “No, there is no question about this.”

Andy Murray wins his opening match at what is expected to be his last Indian Wells appearance

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Andy Murray has started what is expected to be his final appearance at Indian Wells with a smooth performance and a straightforward victory. Murray beat David Goffin 6-3, 6-2 on Day 1 in the desert Wednesday. Murray is a three-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player now at No. 61. He never faced a break point while grabbing a trio of Goffin’s service games. From 3-all at the start, Murray surged ahead by winning the last three games and 10 points of the opening set. That allowed the 36-year-old from Scotland with an artificial hip to improve to 8-0 against Goffin, including taking all 17 sets they’ve played against each other.

Why was Simona Halep’s doping suspension reduced? And when can she return to playing tennis?

Simona Halep is allowed to resume her tennis career whenever she wants. That’s because a four-year doping suspension was reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to nine months — and the two-time Grand Slam champion already has missed more time than that. The ruling on her appeal came Tuesday from a three-judge panel at the court based in Lausanne, Switzerland. It’s too soon to know when to expect to see Halep back in competition. And the court did not release the full findings yet, so it’s also too soon to know all of the ins and outs of the reasons behind the decision.

Ancelotti denies wrongdoing after Spanish prosecutors accuse him of tax fraud and seek jail sentence

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has denied wrongdoing after Spanish state prosecutors accused him of tax fraud during his first stint at the club. Prosecutors claim he used shell companies to hide parts of his income. They said in a statement that they are accusing Ancelotti of two counts of tax fraud and ask for him to punished with four years and nine months of prison. They accuse the Italian coach of having defrauded 1 million euros in 2014 and 2015. The 64-year-old Ancelotti coached Madrid from 2013-15 before rejoining the club in 2021. Ancelotti says he is innocent because he was not a legal resident in 2015.

