AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:09 a.m. EDT

Pac-12 being pushed to brink as Big Ten joins Big 12 in honing in on West Coast schools

The Big Ten has joined the Big 12 in pushing the Pac-12 to the brink. Oregon and Washington are being courted by the Big Ten and Arizona was in serious talks to join the Big 12, people with direct knowledge of both discussions told The Associated Press. All spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing has been made official by the schools or conferences involved. None of the news bodes well for the Pac-12’s survival. The boards of regents for Arizona’s two biggest universities, along with the University of Washington, scheduled special meetings, ramping up speculation that more Pac-12 schools could leave the flailing conference.

Diana Taurasi becomes first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, scoring season-high 42 for Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a 3-pointer that splashed through the net, just like so many others. Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, hitting the mark with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. After the shot, the crowd in Phoenix erupted in cheers and Taurasi’s teammates surrounded her in a circle, jumping up and down and celebrating. It was part of a vintage night for the 41-year-old Taurasi, who had a season-high 42 points in Phoenix’s 91-71 victory. She started the night needing 18 points to make it to 10,000 — and finished at 10,024.

Underwhelming U.S. team slumps into Women’s World Cup knockout game against familiar foe

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet once again at the Women’s World Cup, but this time it is decidedly different. The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes, who they have played often in both the World Cup and at the Olympics. The United States has played Sweden six times in the group stage at the World Cup, most recently in 2019 when the Americans won 2-0. The United States went on to win its record fourth overall title in the tournament.

They’re not the same old Jets with Aaron Rodgers on board

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has rejuvenated the fan base in New York. Long-suffering Jets fans are giddy about their team’s chances to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl title since Joe Namath guaranteed a victory over the Baltimore Colts in January 1969. Fans who drove from New York and New Jersey to Ohio for the preseason opener and the Hall of Fame inductions of Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis didn’t get a chance to see Rodgers throw a pass in a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. That didn’t dampen their spirit. Rodgers has been re-energized in New York. His enthusiasm permeates the locker room and his presence helps the offense and defense.

Wilson solid as a backup as Jets begin Rodgers Era with 21-16 loss to Browns in Hall of Fame game

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Zach Wilson showed he can still move New York’s offense as a backup but the Jets kicked off the Aaron Rodgers Era with a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame game. It was a battle of backups as both teams rested their starters in the NFL’s inaugural game of 2023. There was also a notable opening-night glitch as a power outage in Tom Benson Stadium caused about a 20-minute delay between the third and fourth quarters. Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson rallied the Browns, who trailed 16-7 at halftime. Thompson-Robinson threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Austin Watkins Jr. with 9:33 left to put Cleveland ahead.

Scherzer settles in to win his debut for Rangers. Semien has go-ahead HR in 5-3 win over White Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer settled in after an unfortunate first inning to win his debut for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out nine over six innings in a 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. Four of Chicago’s first five batters reached base in a three-run first inning when Scherzer threw 37 pitches. Mitch Garver led off the Rangers’ fourth against Touki Toussaint with a 457-foot homer to tie the game. Marcus Semien went deep later in the inning to put Texas ahead to stay. The Rangers got Scherzer, who is now 10-4, from the New York Mets in a trade last weekend.

Knockout round opens at Women’s World Cup with Japanese vs Norway, unproven Swiss faces Spain

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The Women’s World Cup suddenly seems wide open with the elimination of many of the top teams in the world. And the United States hasn’t looked very good through group play. Now the knockout round begins Saturday with two intriguing matches. Group winner Switzerland has mostly done just enough to get to this stage, while opponent Spain is desperate to bounce back from an ugly loss to Japan. The Japanese are unscored on so far this World Cup and play their knockout game against Norway, which doesn’t know if star forward Ada Hegerberg will play.

Days after his wedding, Jalen Brunson is on the court with USA Basketball.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson could be on his honeymoon right now. He’s playing for his country instead. Let this serve as incredible proof of how badly Brunson wanted to play for USA Basketball at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month: He and his now-wife moved their wedding to make it happen. Instead of getting married on Sept. 2, as was the plan, Brunson and Ali Marks got married this past Saturday. And on Wednesday, Brunson was going through his first practice with the World Cup team. The honeymoon will wait. There’s a gold medal to chase first.

Morocco advances and Germany exits in wild finale to the group stage at the Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Two-time champion Germany was eliminated in a wild finale to the group stage of the Women’s World Cup, while low-ranked Morocco advanced to the knockout stage. Colombia also advanced as Group H winner to round off a slew of upsets in the opening weeks of the competition being held in Australia and New Zealand. A day earlier Jamaica eliminated another favorite in Brazil to advance to the round of 16. South Africa is also through to the next stage after its stoppage-time winner against Italy. But Germany’s early exit after a 1-1 draw with South Korea stands out as the biggest shock in a tournament full of shocks.

Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been pulled from the mound by the Los Angeles Angels after only four innings due to cramps in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani pitched scoreless three-hit ball with four strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners, and he had thrown only 59 pitches. The Angels didn’t immediately announce why they had pulled the two-way superstar and frontrunner for his second AL MVP award after winning his second straight AL Player of the Month award this week. The start was Ohtani’s shortest of the season, not counting a two-inning outing in Boston caused by a lengthy rain delay. He hadn’t pitched fewer than five innings in any other start since August 2022.

