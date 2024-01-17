AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:08 p.m. EST

Mike McCarthy will return as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after stunning wild-card loss

Mike McCarthy will get another chance to end a nearly three-decade stretch without a deep playoff run for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones says McCarthy will be back for a fifth season as coach after a stunning 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay. The Cowboys were the first No. 2 seed to lose to the last team to get in since the 14-team format was adopted in 2020. They haven’t been past the divisional round since the 1995 season. That was when Dallas won the last of the storied franchise’s five Super Bowl titles. Jones says there is “great benefit” to the continuity of bringing McCarthy back.

Pascal Siakam is getting traded to the Pacers from the Raptors, AP source says

Pascal Siakam is being traded from the Toronto Raptors to the Indiana Pacers, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The trade ends Siakam’s nearly eight-year run with the Raptors during which he was a two-time All-NBA selection, two-time All-Star and part of the team that won the 2019 NBA title. Siakam is going to Indiana in exchange for three future first-round draft picks and a pair of players with NBA championship rings — guard Bruce Brown and forward Jordan Nwora — according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade was still pending league approval.

Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević, 46, dies in Salt Lake City after heart attack

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has died in Salt Lake City after suffering a heart attack. The 46-year-old was part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship. He also was a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a former star player in his native Serbia. Milojević was in his third season with the Warriors. He suffered the medical emergency during a private team dinner on Tuesday night. The NBA postponed Wednesday night’s game between the Warriors and the Utah Jazz. The league did not immediately announce a rescheduled date.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hitting the road for first time in the playoffs to play Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes will be hitting the road for the first time in the playoffs when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round Sunday night. His previous 15 playoff games have been played at Arrowhead Stadium. In fact, Mahomes has only played in Buffalo once, winning a 2020 game during the pandemic in which the stadium was largely empty. Mahomes and the Chiefs have ended Buffalo’s season twice in the past three years. The first came in the AFC championship game in the 2020 season, and the other the following year when they made a late field goal that tied the game and Kansas City won in overtime.

Helmet manufacturer: Mahomes’ shattered lid in playoff game ‘did its job’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The manufacturer of the helmet that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shattered during their AFC wild-card game with Miami says it “did its job” by protecting him on a helmet-to-helmet collision Saturday night. The game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history. The temperature at kickoff was minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, and winds gusting to more than 25 mph made the wind chill approach minus-30 during the game. Certor Sports, which makes the VICIS helmet that Mahomes was wearing, said the extreme conditions “are bound to test the limits of even the highest-performing products.” But the helmet still protected the NFL MVP.

Packers-49ers playoff rivalry has produced many memorable moments

Kyle Juszczyk remembers the different feel when he took the field for the first time in the playoff rivalry between his San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers. Two storied franchises with rich traditions that produced big stars facing off against each other on the playoff stage. The teams are set to meet for the third time in the past five postseasons on Saturday night in the divisional round. The Packers visit the 49ers in the record-setting 10th playoff meeting between the franchises. The teams that have combined for nine Super Bowl titles will meet with a spot in NFC championship game on the line.

Pro Picks: Ravens, Bills, 49ers, Lions will advance to conference championship games

Eight teams remain. Four games to determine the NFL’s Final Four. Plenty of story lines. Josh Allen and the Bills have a third chance to get their first playoff win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers hit the road to get respect from C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the Detroit Lions. Lamar Jackson and the No. 1 seed Ravens aim to change their playoff narrative when they host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. The No. 1 seed 49ers and the Green Bay Packers renew their playoff rivalry with two new quarterbacks leading the way this time around.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he won’t sign a proposed ban on tackle football for kids under 12

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will not sign a proposed ban on tackle football for kids under 12. A bill to gradually phase out tackle football for kids under 12 had passed a legislative committee last week. The bill had to pass the state Assembly by the end of January to have a chance at becoming law this year. But Newsom’s pledge not to sign the bill into law effectively ends the proposal’s chances. Advocates say the ban would protect kids from the risk of brain injury. But opponents say the ban would have cut off kids from a source of activity and exercise.

Neither snowstorm nor driving ban prevents Bills from practicing in preparation to host Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Neither frigid blowing winds, the prospect of another 2 feet of snow being dumped on the region nor an Erie County-imposed travel ban could prevent the Buffalo Bills from showing up for practice. Bills coach Sean McDermott credited snow removal crews for having the roads clear, and also got a break with the storm moving north. Buffalo is already facing a short week in preparing to host the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional round playoff game on Sunday. Buffalo lost a day after a snowstorm pushed back its playoff opener against Pittsburgh from Sunday to Monday. The second storm in less than a week is not expected to affect Buffalo’s game against Kansas City.

Scheffler, Cantlay ready to shoot low as PGA Tour returns to the mainland at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — The PGA Tour is back on the mainland in the Palm Springs area, where the mandate is always to go low. Three relatively straightforward desert courses greet the field each year at The American Express, where tidy scores abound and shot-making mettle gets another early test after similar standards in Hawaii. The weather forecast is even looking ideal at PGA West La Quinta, with little wind and no rain predicted to get in the way of birdies and eagles by the bunch. An increasingly large chunk of the world’s top players are making their way to the event in recent years.

