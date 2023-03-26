AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:07 a.m. EDT

FAU holds off Nowell and K-State to reach 1st Final Four

NEW YORK (AP) — Alijah Martin, Vladislav Goldin and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic became the first and lowest-seeded team to reach this year’s Final Four. The Owls withstood another huge game by Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell to beat the Wildcats 79-76. FAU, making just its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament, won the East Region at Madison Square Garden and will head to Houston to play the winner of Sunday’s South Region final between Creighton and San Diego State. The winningest team in Division I this season had never won an NCAA Tournament game before ripping off four straight, all by single digits.

UConn routs Gonzaga 82-54 for first Final Four in 9 years

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn overwhelmed its fourth straight NCAA Tournament opponent, earning its first trip to the Final Four in nine years with an 82-54 blowout of Gonzaga. The Huskies have felt right at home in their first extended March Madness run since winning the 2014 national championship, playing their best basketball of what had been an up-and-down season. UConn controlled the usually efficient Bulldogs at both ends in the West Region final. These elite Huskies did what the UConn women couldn’t for once and are headed to Houston. Drew Timme had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Gonzaga in his final collegiate game.

San Diego Wave kick off NWSL season with last-minute winner

The National Women’s Soccer League kicked off its 11th season on Saturday with record-breaking attendance and two tightly contested matches. A last-minute Alex Morgan penalty kick gave the San Diego Wave a 3-2 win in front of more than 30,000 fans at Snapdragon Stadium. Earlier on Saturday, the North Carolina Courage earned a 1-0 win at home against the Kansas City Current. Forward Mille Gejl scored for North Carolina in the 23rd minute.

UConn’s Final Four streak ends with 73-61 loss to Ohio State

SEATTLE (AP) — UConn’s record streak of reaching 14 straight Final Fours ended when third-seeded Ohio State beat the No. 2 seed Huskies 73-61 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Cotie McMahon scored 23 points and the Buckeyes forced UConn into 25 turnovers, ending the Huskies’ season before the national semifinals for the first time in 14 seasons. UConn hadn’t been eliminated this early since 2006. The Buckeyes stopped their own Elite Eight drought. Ohio State hadn’t made a regional final since 1993. The Buckeyes went on to lose in the title game that year. They’ll play Virginia Tech on Monday night in the Seattle 3 Region final.

Nuggets beat Bucks 129-106 in clash of conference leaders

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 11 assists, Jamal Murray finished with 26 points and nine assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 129-106 in a matchup of the NBA’s conference leaders. Michael Porter Jr. added 19 points for West-leading Denver (50-24), which outscored East-leading Milwaukee 68-40 in the second half. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points — just seven in the second half — and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bucks (53-20). The battle of the top teams in each conference — and two strong MVP candidates — was more competitive than the first meeting. The Nuggets held out four starters — Jokic, Murray, Porter and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — when the teams met in Milwaukee on Jan. 25. Denver had played the night before in New Orleans and opted to rest its stars.

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga asks for transparency on NIL deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wants to know how much money athletes at other schools are making through name, image and likeness deals. He said it’s only fair since no school has had the values of its athletes’ deals publicized more than Miami. Larrañaga said full disclosure is important for competitive reasons and also so the NCAA or Congress can have more information at their disposal when and if they bring clarity to NIL rules. Star guard Nijel Pack’s two-year, $800,000 contract with Miami booster John Ruiz is the most publicized NIL deal since the NCAA began allowing athletes to make money off their popularity.

Virginia Tech keeps rolling in March Madness, tops Tennessee

SEATTLE (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored a career-high 29 points and top-seeded Virginia Tech advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history with a 73-64 win over No. 4 seed Tennessee. The Hokies won their 14th straight game overall and advanced to a matchup with No. 3 seed Ohio State in the Seattle 3 Regional final on Monday night. Ohio State topped UConn in the first semifinal, ending the Huskies’ streak of 14 straight Final Four appearances. Kayana Traylor added 14 points and Elizabeth Kitley scored 12 points. The ACC Tournament champions had reached the Sweet 16 only once previously in school history. Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 17 points.

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme ends storied career in loss to UConn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gonzaga’s Drew Timme gained fame for his masterful inside moves and world-class mustache, and he put together perhaps the finest college career in recent memory. He was a throwback for his crafty low-post game and for spending four years at the same school. Timme’s run with the Bulldogs ended on Saturday with an 82-54 loss to UConn in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-10 forward picked up his fourth foul early in the second half and with him on the bench, the Zags were no match for the Huskies.

Scheffler, McIlroy at their best to reach Match Play semis

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy had to play some of their best golf just to reach the semifinals of the Dell Match Play. Scheffler was 2 down in the morning match and 3 down to Jason Day in the afternoon. He rallied to win both as he tries to join Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of Match Play. McIlroy made nine birdies in the morning and eight in the afternoon. He needed them all. His 12-footer on the 18th beat Xander Schauffele. Also advancing to Sunday were Sam Burns and Cameron Young.

NHL-best Bruins clinch Atlantic with 2-1 win over Tampa Bay

BOSTON (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the NHL-best Boston Bruins wrapped up first place in the Atlantic Division with their sixth straight victory, beating Tampa Bay 2-1. The win was the Bruins’ 56th and moves them one behind the club record, set in 1970-71. It also keeps them on pace to set the NHL record for victories in a regular season with 10 games left. Patrice Bergeron added a power-play goal for the Bruins and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves, raising his record to 36-5-1. Victor Hedman had a shorthanded score for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots.

