AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:06 p.m. EDT

NFL teams scramble to catch K.C. as free agency begins — but the Chiefs aren’t standing still

The Tennessee Titans landed wide receiver Calvin Ridley when free agency officially opened Wednesday. Ridley’s four-year, $92 million deal includes $50 million in guarantees. according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. It comes one day after the Titans lost longtime running back Derrick Henry to the Baltimore Ravens. The league’s teams are reshaping their rosters in pursuit of two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City. But the Chiefs have made several moves to keep their championship core intact.

Raiders release Jimmy Garoppolo and Hunter Renfrow in cost-cutting moves

The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off the start of the new league year by releasing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and receiver Hunter Renfrow to give the new regime more room to operate under the salary cap. The Raiders also released backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery just minutes after the start of the 2024 league year. The moves create significant salary cap space for the Raiders to use this offseason as a new regime led by general manager Tom Telesco and coach Antonio Pierce looks to build the team into a contender.

The Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract for salary cap relief, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have restructured quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the financial details were not public. The restructuring frees up more than $21 million in salary cap space that the Chiefs can use elsewhere. That could include a much-publicized pursuit of help at wide receiver, their need for a new left tackle to protect Mahomes’ blind side, or in re-signing their own free agents.

50 years later, Tommy John surgery remains a game-changer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There is a bridge that runs from Tommy John and Dr. Frank Jobe in 1974, all the way to Justin Verlander and Bryce Harper. A thread that connects an increasing number of baseball’s biggest stars. Almost 50 years ago, on Sept. 25, 1974, Jobe reconstructed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in John’s left arm. It was a pioneering achievement for Jobe and a lifeline for John, who went from a career-ending injury to 14 more years in the majors. The procedure became known as Tommy John surgery. It is one of baseball’s most important operations, extending the careers of some of the game’s biggest stars.

Commanders are signing 6-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders are making a big splash in free agency by signing linebacker Bobby Wagner. The six-time All-Pro linebacker has agreed to join the team, according to two people familiar with the deal. One person confirmed it’s a one-year contract worth up to $8.5 million with $6 million in guaranteed money. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because it had not been announced. Wagner led the NFL with 183 tackles last season. He becomes the centerpiece of remade defense for new coach Dan Quinn. Wagner played for Quinn in 2013 and 2014 when he was defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito has elbow repaired with internal brace, expected to miss season

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito is expected to miss this season after his right ulnar collateral ligament was repaired with an internal brace. Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas operated Tuesday at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Giolito was able to avoid ligament replacement surgery, which he had on Aug. 31, 2012, with Dr. Lewis Yocum, less than two months after Washington made Giolito its tops pick in the 2012 amateur draft. Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he doesn’t think Giolito will take the mound again in 2024.

NFL considers rule changes that include challenges for penalties at end of halves

The Indianapolis Colts are proposing a rule change that would allow for challenges of penalty calls in the last two minutes of the half. The NFL released a list of several rule change proposals on Wednesday made by teams that included an option to run a fourth-and-20 play in lieu of an onside kick, the moving of the trade deadline and giving teams an additional challenge if they are successful on one of their first two tries. The competition committee will make its own rule change proposals next week and owners are scheduled to vote on them at the league meetings later this month with 24 votes needed for approval.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for additional tests on right elbow

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole traveled to Los Angeles to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for additional tests on his right elbow. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he has no timetable for how long Cole will be sidelined. ElAttrache is the Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician and is an expert on elbows. Cole, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, has made at least 30 starts in each of the last six full regular seasons. He had an MRI on Monday and X-rays and a CT scan on Tuesday.

Multiple-transfer athletes can play next fall while a lawsuit continues, the NCAA says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The NCAA says athletes who have transferred multiple times can compete in the next academic year. The NCAA issued the updated guidance Wednesday, with college basketball’s portal season about to tip off. In December, multiple-transfer athletes who were denied the chance to compete immediately were allowed by a court to play through the remainder of this academic year. The NCAA says while it’s not certain whether the preliminary injunction will remain in place during the 2024-25 season, multiple-transfer athletes won’t have to sit out one year. However, transfer window notification rules must be followed. The window for college basketball runs from March 18 to May 1.

March Madness upsets are sure to come. Some teams to be wary of as you fill out your bracket

March Madness wouldn’t be March Madness without the excitement of those early upsets in the NCAA Tournament. The 68-team field won’t be announced until Sunday, but it’s a safe bet that one or more high seeds will get bounced early. Field of 68 analyst and TV commentator Terrence Oglesby says matchups mean everything when one loss means elimination. Sometimes a high seed has a flaw that makes it vulnerable. Some projected high seeds that could be on upset alert the first weekend of the tournament depending on the draw are Alabama, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Marquette and even Purdue.

