AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:03 a.m. EST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards and a touchdown, leading the Chiefs to a 26-7 rout of the Dolphins in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history Saturday night. It was so cold that Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a helmet-to-helmet hit. Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco had TDs for the Chiefs, and Harrison Butker was perfect on four field-goal attempts. The Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill had a 53-yard TD catch in his return to Kansas City, but that was just about all the offense for one of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. Miami still has not won a playoff game Dec. 30, 2000.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a hit from Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during Saturday night’s frigid AFC wild-card playoff game. With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history. It was unclear whether the temperature made the shell of Mahomes’ helmet more brittle than usual. Regardless, the reigning league MVP was left with a fist-sized chunk of plastic missing from just above his left eye after the clash of helmets on a 13-yard scramble deep in Dolphins territory.

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns and the Houston Texans returned two interceptions by Joe Flacco for touchdowns to trounce the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in a wild-card playoff game. The second overall pick in the draft last April became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game. He threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns before halftime as the Texans built a 24-14 lead. The defense took over after that with Steven Nelson and Christian Harris returning interceptions for touchdowns on consecutive drives in the third quarter to extend the lead to 38-14.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins played the fourth-coldest game in NFL history Saturday night. The temperature at kickoff was minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history. The wind chill was minus-27. The previous record at Arrowhead was 1 degree, set in 1983 against Denver and matched in 2016 against Tennessee. The wild-card playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins became only the fifth postseason game ever played in subzero temperatures. The coldest game in league history remains minus-13 for the 1967 NFL championship, when the Packers beat the Cowboys at Lambeau Field in a game that came to be known as the Ice Bowl.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 30 points and 11 assists, and Molly Davis added 18 points as No. 3 Iowa took sole possession of the Big Ten Conference lead with an 84-57 win over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night. Iowa (17-1, 6-0 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to 14 games while snapping the 13-game winning streak of the Hoosiers (14-2, 5-1). Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 31 points per game, didn’t need any last-second shots like the buzzer-beating 3-pointer that defeated the Hoosiers in last year’s regular-season finale. Instead, she shook off a slow start to record her 52nd career double-double. The Hawkeyes fed off a crowd of 13,000 fans who showed up on a night when travel wasn’t recommended throughout most of the state because of blizzard-like conditions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A potentially dangerous snowstorm in the Buffalo region led the NFL to push back the Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL said Saturday they made the change in the interest of public safety. Up to 2 feet of snow was projected to fall on the Buffalo region over a 24-hour period. Heavy snow began falling Saturday, accompanied by strong wind, and the Bills posted a video of whiteout conditions at Highmark Stadium. The game will now be played at 4:30 p.m. Monday instead of 1 p.m. Sunday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Kalen DeBoer is embracing the chance to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. DeBoer said after he was introduced as the Crimson Tide’s coach on Saturday that Saban will have “100 percent access” to his program. DeBoer says Saban wants the Crimson Tide’s success to continue and “his legendary status will never be questioned.” Saban stood a few feet away from DeBoer as the new coach made his introductory comments. The 72-year-old former coach won six national titles in 17 seasons at Alabama. DeBoer just took Washington to the national title game and says he “really wanted” the Alabama job, but he added it “wasn’t easy” to leave the Huskies.

SEATTLE (AP) — In five days, Washington went from the precipice of its first national title in more than three decades to a football program in shambles. The Huskies lost the championship game to Michigan. Their head coach left to take the job at Alabama replacing Nick Saban. And their roster is likely to be decimated, with many players headed to the NFL draft and others likely bound for the transfer portal. What could be viewed as a devastating week for Washington came to a conclusion when Kalen DeBoer left to take the head job at Alabama. DeBoer left behind a program facing an uncertain future and major challenges headed to the Big Ten next season.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood has birdied the 18th to win the Dubai Invitational by one stroke from Rory McIlroy, who made bogey at the last after driving into the water. McIlroy led by one heading to the 18th tee but pulled his drive and saw it take a big bounce into the water. Fleetwood followed that with a drive into the middle of the fairway and sent his approach to 16 feet. That was well inside McIlroy after the world No. 2 took a drop. McIlroy missed his winding putt and Fleetwood made his to shoot 67 for 19-under 265 overall. It secured him a first win since the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November 2022.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion and 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic needed four hours to fend off first-timer Dino Prizmic in a first-round Australian Open result that few could have predicted. Earlier, fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev survived a tough five-setter against Thiago Seyboth Wild. Rublev says he was able to recover after almost giving up against the Brazilian player who upset Daniil Medvedev in the first round of last year’s French Open. Taylor Fritz also got taken the distance by Facundo Diaz Acosta before winning in 4 hours. Italy’s Davis Cup star Jannik Sinner comparatively breezed through in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena. The unprecedented first Sunday of the first 15-day Australian Open certainly produced its share of dramas.

