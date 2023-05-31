AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:03 a.m. EDT

2 teams, 2 chances at titles: Heat, Panthers ready for their finals tests

DENVER (AP) — They were No. 8 seeds. They barely got into the playoffs after up-and-down regular seasons. They had to face the No. 1 overall seeds in Round 1 of the postseason. They had to win Game 7s in Boston just to keep their seasons alive. They are Eastern Conference champions. They are four wins from a championship. This is the story of the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers. And it could have an ending like none other.

Sports minister: Djokovic must abstain from political messages at French Open

PARIS (AP) — French Sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera says Novak Djokovic’s political message about Kosovo was “not appropriate” and warned the former top-ranked Serb player he should not do it again. Speaking on TV station France 2, Oudea-Castera said French Open director Amelie Mauresmo spoke with Djokovic and his entourage to insist on the principle of “neutrality” on the field of play. Djokovic has drawn criticism from Kosovo’s tennis federation after offering his thoughts on clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and police and NATO peacekeepers. After a first-round victory, Djokovic wrote in Serbian on the lens of a courtside TV camera that “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence.”

With matchup finally set, Nuggets’ Malone says beating Heat will be ‘biggest challenge of our lives’

The Denver Nuggets are glad they get to stay in Denver for the start of their first NBA Finals appearance but that doesn’t mean they’re taking the Miami Heat lightly. The Nuggets haven’t had a game since completing their sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22 while the Heat has been playing every other day and finally fended off the Boston Celtics with a Game 7 win on Monday night. Had the Celtics won the Finals would have started in Boston. So, the Nuggets are glad they get a tired opponent with little time to adjust to altitude.

The Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Florida will end with a first-time NHL champion

Stanley isn’t just getting a tan. He’s getting a new home. The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers pits teams against each other who have never won the NHL championship. It’s the first time that has happened since 2018 when Vegas made it in its inaugural season before losing to Washington. While ratings aren’t expected to be stellar, the series is a chance to for the league to show off its expansion beyond traditional hockey hotbeds. Game 1 is Saturday in Las Vegas.

Nuggets run to the NBA Finals stirs up memories of wonderful wackiness in the ABA

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are the last of the four ABA teams that merged with the NBA to reach the Finals. It’s stirring up fond memories of the defunct league. Dan Issel, David Thompson and Bobby Jones helped guide the Nuggets to the 1976 ABA Finals. It was the last one before the league was absorbed by the NBA. But many of the ABA concepts still impact the game today. Up-tempo play. The 3-point shot. The first slam-dunk contest, hosted by Denver and included a concert. The Nuggets will host the Miami Heat on Thursday in Game 1.

Browns’ Watson makes pitch for DeAndre Hopkins to reunite with him in Cleveland

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (AP) — Standing a few feet from a golf green, Deshaun Watson made a pitch for DeAndre Hopkins to join him in Cleveland. The Browns quarterback said that he has spoken to Hopkins, his close friend and former Houston teammate, and encouraged the three-time All-Pro wide receiver to consider a reunion. Hopkins is a free agent after the Arizona Cardinals released him last week. Watson said he has been in contact with Hopkins, his teammate for three seasons. The Browns appear to be a longshot to land the 30-year-old Hopkins because of a lack of salary cap space. But Cleveland wasn’t expected to get Watson either until they lured him with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

SEC coaches’ opinions on schedule debate range from overrated to undecided to ambivalence

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference began four days of meetings on the Florida Gulf Coast for a second straight year, debating what to do with its football schedule. Texas and Oklahoma join the conference next year to make it a 16-team league that is abandoning divisions. The options are sticking with an eight-game slate, but shifting to one annual rivalry game instead of the current two, or going to nine games with three annual rivals. Georgia coach Kirby Smart called the great schedule debate the “most overrated conversation in the world.” And there is still no guarantee a decision will be made this week.

Debutant Stearns beats former champ Ostapenko to reach French Open 3rd round

PARIS (AP) — French Open debutant Peyton Stearns produced the biggest win of her career by defeating former champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach the third round at Roland Garros. Ostapenko won the 2017 French Open but has since failed to advance past the 3rd round. She dropped her serve five times against the 21-year-old Stearns and hit 28 unforced errors in her 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 loss. Third-seeded Jessica Pegula also advanced after Camila Giorgi retired due to injury. The American led 6-2 when her Italian rival threw in the towel. In the men’s bracket, former runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6, 6-2.

A’s score winning run on a Braves fielding error for 2nd 2-game win streak of season

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Seth Brown scored on a fielding error by Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley in the ninth inning, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Braves 2-1 on Tuesday night, recording consecutive victories for the second time this season. Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias (1-2) walked three of the first four Oakland batters in the ninth. Jonah Bride hit a sharp grounder that Riley bobbled. Bride easily beat Riley’s throw to first as Brown scored, giving the A’s their fifth walkoff win of the season and first back-to-back victories since May 5-6 in Kansas City. Oakland moved to 12-45 with the win in front of 5,116, the 21st time in 30 home games that the attendance has been under 10,000. Kevin Pillar hit his sixth homer of the season for the NL East-leading Braves.

Column: A year later, LIV Golf is fitting into golf landscape as an island

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — LIV Golf executives are fond of saying that “We’re not going anywhere.” That much is true. The Saudi-funded league is not about to disappear. But is it going anywhere? The rival league in just one year has managed to blend in with the golf landscape. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says it still feels as though it’s on an island because it doesn’t look like the other tours. The problem going forward is having the same 48 players every tournament all year long. It’s been one year since LIV announced its first roster of players. And they aren’t the only ones getting rich. The PGA Tour also has benefited.

