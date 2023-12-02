AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:01 p.m. EST

No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia 27-24 for SEC title. Both teams await postseason fate

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama is again top dog in the Southeastern Conference — and perhaps headed to the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide ended Georgia’s 29-game winning streak with a 27-24 victory over the No. 1 Bulldogs in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Now the big question: Is Georgia’s bid for a third straight national title over? Iron Bowl hero Jalen Milroe threw a pair of touchdown passes and No. 8 Alabama’s defense dominated much of the way after giving up a score on Georgia’s opening possession. It was a compelling playoff statement for a Bama team that lost to Texas early in the season.

Ewers throws 4 TDs as No. 7 Texas bids farewell to Big 12 with 49-21 title win over Oklahoma State

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Seventh-ranked Texas is leaving the Big 12 with bookend championships. Quinn Ewers set a career high by throwing for 452 yards with four touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over No. 19 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. The Southeastern Conference-bound and 12-1 Longhorns won the title in the Big 12’s inaugural 1996 season, plus 2005 and 2009. Ewers completed 35 of 46 passes and his touchdowns went to four different receivers. The biggest one was 362-pound defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, the Outland Trophy finalist who lined up as a tight end for a 2-yard score.

No. 3 Washington is in, No. 7 Texas makes emphatic case as crowded CFP race comes to dramatic end

No. 3 Washington is in and No. 7 Texas did all it could to make a case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff on championship weekend. The Longhorns trounced No. 19 Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 title but still needed some help to ensure a spot in the four-team field. How much and from whom was hard to say. A unusually crowded College Football Playoff race came to a close on championship Saturday with contenders in every Power Five conference.

Freshman QB Brock Glenn makes first start for Florida State with potential CFP berth on line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Brock Glenn made his first career start for No. 4 Florida State in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against No. 15 Louisville with a potential trip to the College Football Playoff on the line. Glenn has only attempted four passes in his career. Tate Rodemaker has been dealing with concussion symptoms following last week’s win over Florida and was limited in practice this week for the fourth-ranked Seminoles. Rodemaker warmed up before the game but wasn’t in pads when it began. Starting QB and Heisman Trophy candidate Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending left leg injury in a blowout win over North Alabama on Nov. 18.

Klesmit’s fast start, Wisconsin’s rebounding help Badgers beat No. 3 Marquette 75-64

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Max Klesmit scored all 21 of his points before halftime, Steven Crowl added 16 and Wisconsin capitalized on its rebounding superiority to beat No. 3 Marquette 75-64. Wisconsin beat Marquette for a third straight season in this in-state rivalry between schools separated by just 79 miles. This marks the first three-game winning streak for either team in the 130-game series since the Badgers won four straight from 1998-2001. Wisconsin outrebounded the Golden Eagles 38-23 and outscored them 18-2 in second-chance points. Both teams are 6-2.

Scottie Scheffler builds a 3-shot lead in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods is happy with his recovery

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler gets another chance to win the Hero World Challenge. Tiger Woods has to settle with being happy about the way he feels. Scheffler made all five scoring putts from outside 12 feet. Two were for eagle. He shot a 65 to build a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick heading into the final round at Albany. Scheffler has been runner-up each of the last two years in the Bahamas. Woods had a bogey-bogey start and made a few sloppy mistakes on the back nine for a 71. He’s happy that his recovery from soreness each day has been good.

Jennings, dominant defense carry No. 25 SMU to AAC title, 26-14 over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kevin Jennings threw a touchdown pass and accounted for 266 yards from scrimmage in his first career start, Collin Rogers kicked four second-half field goals and No. 25 SMU beat No. 17 Tulane 26-14 on Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The Mustangs (11-2) also turned in a stifling defensive performance, limiting Tulane (11-2, No. 22 CFP) to a touchdown during the final 59 minutes to snap the Green Wave’s 10-game winning streak and dethrone the defending league champs. SMU sacked Michael Pratt seven times. Defensive back Isaiah Nwokobia’s interception in the fourth quarter all but sealed it, sending numerous fans to the exits of Yulman Stadium, where the Wave had celebrated their first AAC title a year ago.

Big 12 committed to title game even with CFP expansion and changes in league, Yormark says

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his still-evolving conference remains committed to having a championship game even as the College Football Playoff expands from four to 12 teams after this season. Yormark says the game creates a wonderful narrative for the conference. Seventh-ranked Texas, the Big 12’s last hope to get into the final four-team version of the playoffs, played No. 19 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The league has a contract for the title game at AT&T Stadium through 2031. Texas and Oklahoma are going to the SEC next season when the Big 12 grows to 16 teams with four current Pac-12 members.

Pac-12 ends on a high note, but the future is much more daunting for 2 remaining schools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — George Kliavkoff followed the custom for a conference commissioner and handed the Pac-12 Championship trophy to Washington coach Kalen DeBoer. Kliavkoff then quickly got out of the way. He has been at the center of the Pac-12 meltdown and with this almost certainly the conference’s last championship game. So Kliavkoff could hardly be blamed for wanting the spotlight shone elsewhere. As joyous as the third-ranked Huskies felt about defeating No. 5 Oregon 34-31 for a spot in the College Football Playoff, those emotions also were tempered about what’s being left behind.

Tim Howard elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Goalkeeper Tim Howard has been elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame and will be inducted on May 4. Howard was on the ballot for the first time and received 46 of 48 votes from the player selection committee. The 52-year-old made 121 appearances with the U.S. national team from 2002-17 and was in goal at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He spent 13 seasons in the English Premier League with Manchester United and Everton and was named Premier League goalkeeper of the year in 2004.

