AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:01 a.m. EST

NCAA President Charlie Baker calls for new tier of Division I where schools can pay athletes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker says he wants the association to create a new tier of Division I athletics where highly resourced schools would be required to offer at least half their athletes a payment of at least $30,000 per year. Baker also proposed allowing all Division I schools to offer unlimited educational benefits and enter into name, image and likeness partnerships with athletes. Baker sent a letter to more than 350 Division I schools. He says the disparity in resources between the wealthiest schools and other D-I members is standing in the way of reforming college athletics.

Dodgers acknowledge meeting with Ohtani. Yankees covet Yamamoto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to publicly acknowledge meeting with Shohei Ohtani when manager Dave Roberts disclosed what he said was a two-to-three hour get-together at Dodger Stadium a few days ago. Officials on other teams danced meticulously around the question. Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, another prized free agent, could be sought by the New York Yankees and Mets. Erick Fedde, a 30-year-old right-hander who spent this year with the NC Dinos in South Korea, agreed to a $15 million, two-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, a person familiar with the deal said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed at the winter meetings. Ohtani, a unique two-way star, is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market. The meeting lasted two-to-three hours. Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and hit .304 with 96 RBIs for the Angels before an oblique injury. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound before tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, which will keep him from pitching next year.

LeBron James leads Lakers to the In-Season Tournament semifinals with a 106-103 win over Suns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers secured the last semifinal spot in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament with a 106-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James scored 15 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter while carrying the Lakers. James put on a masterful shooting performance down the stretch while also racking up 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals. The 21-year veteran scored 15 of the Lakers’ first 19 points in the final period and got the assists on his teammates’ other two baskets as Los Angeles pulled ahead. Kevin Durant scored 31 points for the Suns but badly missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Offensive struggles mount for the Patriots, Giants and Jets

It’s been more than a decade since the NFL featured three offenses as challenged as the ones for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants. Blame it on quarterback injuries, bad rosters, poor coaching and downright bad play, those three teams rank at the bottom of the NFL in scoring. The Jets rank 30th at 14.3 points per game, followed by the Giants at 13.3 and the Patriots and 12.3. This marks the first time since 2011 that three teams scored fewer than 15 points per game in the first 12 contests.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sprains right ankle in 34-31 overtime loss to Bengals on MNF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars might have to play without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the first time since drafting him. Lawrence sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati and will have more tests to determine the severity of the injury. He left the locker room in a walking boot and on crutches. Left tackle Walker Little stepped on Lawrence’s ankle on a third-down play. Lawrence tried to get up, but dropped to the ground, ripped off his helmet and threw it in disgust. He was helped off the field and into the tunnel for X-rays, which were negative. Lawrence completed 22 of 29 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

The Angels will not trade 3-time AL MVP Mike Trout, general manager confirms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels will not trade three-time AL MVP Mike Trout. General manager Perry Minasian confirmed that Tuesday at MLB’s winter meetings. Trout is under contract through 2030, and he makes $35.45 million annually with a full no-trade clause. But even after he missed significant portions of the past three seasons due to injuries, his future in Anaheim remains an annual topic of debate due to his formidable talent and the Angels’ annual failures to achieve any team success in his 13-year career. Trout is coming off arguably the least impressive season of his career, playing only 82 games.

President Joe Biden and the White House support Indigenous lacrosse team for the 2028 Olympics

President Joe Biden is pushing for the Indigenous nation that invented lacrosse to be able to play under its own flag when the sport returns to the Olympics in 2028. Biden’s position, being announced at the White House Tribal Nations Summit, is a request for the International Olympic Committee to allow the Haudenosaunee Nationals to compete as its own team at the Los Angeles Games. That would require the IOC to make an exception to a rule that permits teams playing only as part of an official national Olympic committee to compete in the Olympics. The Haudenosaunee have competed as their own team at international events since 1990.

Golf officials to roll back ball for pros and weekend hackers alike. Not everyone is happy

Golf’s ruling bodies are changing the equipment testing to make sure the golf ball doesn’t go as far for everyone from Tiger Woods to the amateur who plays public courses on the weekend. Instead of a special golf ball only for tour players, the USGA and R&A are changing the test to measure how far golf balls can travel. The limit is still 317 yards. But the test conditions, such as increasing the club speed and ball speed, will change the nature of the ball. The change takes effect in 2028 for tour and elite golf, 2030 for everyone else.

Roger Goodell says football will become a global sport in a decade

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he sees football becoming a global sport within the next decade and that his league is at the forefront of that effort. That includes adding another international market next year for the regular-season schedule. Brazil and Spain are the front-runners. Goodell was speaking at a forum that included officials from Las Vegas teams and events to promote the Super Bowl, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11. He said the league’s championship game will return to Las Vegas many times after this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.