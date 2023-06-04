AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:01 a.m. EDT

Vegas Golden Knights come back to beat Florida Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach Whitecloud scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Adin Hill made a remarkable stick save among his 33 stops in net. Original Knights players Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore and captain Mark Stone also scored on Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky. Stone’s insurance goal late in the third was reviewed for a high stick and upheld. The Panthers lost the series opener for the first time since the first round against Boston.

Heat looking to get to the line more, while Nuggets vow to be better in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — For the Miami Heat, shooting at Denver’s 5,280 feet of mile-high altitude during Game 1 of the NBA Finals wasn’t a problem. Not shooting from the foul line 15 feet away from the rim was. The Heat made NBA history by shooting only two free throws in Game 1 as Denver struck first in the title series with a 104-93 win. It was the fewest free throw attempts ever by a team in a playoff game and makes one of the adjustments for Game 2 on Sunday simple to forecast: Expect Miami to go into attack mode. But the Nuggets say they can get much better as well.

Las Vegas ballpark pitch revives debate over public funding for sports stadiums

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The proposal to help finance a new ballpark for Major League Baseball’s Athletics in Las Vegas has revived nationwide debates about public funding for private stadiums, pitting Nevada’s powerful tourism industry and labor unions against some progressive groups raising concerns about ceding tax revenue when services such as public schools are funded below the national average. Proponents say the proposal could create new jobs, increase the state’s general revenue and further diversify the city’s casino and gaming-based economy — all without raising taxes. But skeptics warn that’s a tried-again argument with empty promises, citing growing evidence that minimal dollars generated from the new stadium would not otherwise be spent among nearby resorts and restaurants.

Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore finds rhythm at right time to start Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Without a goal all playoffs, Shea Theodore found the net just when the Vegas Golden Knights needed it. With Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final tied at 1 midway through the second period, Theodore took a pass at one side of the blue line, skated to the other side, circled back to dangle Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair and move into the slot before firing a wrist shot past Sergei Bobrovsky. It was vintage Theodore. And it came at a critical juncture. Theodore’s goal ignited the crowd and, more importantly, his team. He also had an assist in Vegas’ series-opening 5-2 victory Saturday night, which was something of a show of redemption for the 27-year-old defenseman.

Vegas goalie Adin Hill makes highlight-reel stick save in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adin Hill made perhaps the save of the playoffs in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender reached back and extended his stick to keep Florida’s Nick Cousin from scoring. Hill got his blade in front of the puck just in time early in the second period to keep the score tied. The heroics by the journeyman goalie-turned-starter was reminiscent of the stop made by Washington’s Braden Holtby in Game 2 of the 2018 final in Vegas that became known as the save after the Capitals won the Cup. Hill’s save even happened at the same end of the ice.

Panthers not about to panic over Game 1 loss to Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice might have been channeling his inner Aaron Rodgers when he told the assembled media to “breathe.” The Panthers lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights. Maurice’s Florida team rallied from a 3-1 series deficit in the first round to beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins. He knows it’s way too early to hand the Stanley Cup to the Golden Knights. Game 2 is Monday in Las Vegas.

Yankees’ Judge knocks open bullpen door while making running catch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge knocked open the door of the visiting bullpen at Dodger Stadium while making a spectacular running catch in the eighth inning. Judge might have saved a run for the Yankees with his sprinting catch on J.D. Martinez’s liner into the right field corner. The AL MVP made the catch an instant before running into the bullpen door, which came partly open when he hit it. Judge hung onto the ball, and Max Muncy tagged up and advanced to second for the Dodgers, who trailed 5-3.

Coco Gauff, 19, comes back to beat Russia’s Mirra Andreeva, 16, at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has won an all-teen showdown to reach the fourth round of the French Open. Gauff is a 19-year-old American who beat 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday at Roland Garros. Gauff was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek in Paris a year ago. They could meet this time in the quarterfinals. But both need to win one match apiece first. Swiatek continued her powerful run through the bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Wang Xinyu. Swiatek has won four of her six sets so far by a 6-0 score. Men advancing Saturday included 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud and No. 6 seed Holger Rune.

McIlroy tied for lead at Memorial by making fewest mistakes

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Rory McIlroy didn’t look like he was going anywhere at the Memorial until he wound up with a share of the lead. That’s how tough it was at Muirfield Village. McIlroy had a 70 and was tied with Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky. That leads to a Sunday that figures to be wide open. There are 22 players separated by three shots. That includes Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Cantlay. They helped everyone’s cause by making triple bogeys at various points in their rounds. Nine of those 22 players in the mix have never won on the PGA Tour.

Spectacular debut: Rose Zhang shoots 66 to take lead into Mizuho Americas Open finale

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two-time NCAA champion Rose Zhang moved into position to win in her professional debut, shooting a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Mizuho Americans Open. The former Stanford star had six birdies in a bogey-free round on a raw, overcast day at Liberty National in jumping to the top of the leaderboard. It’s nothing new for the 20-year-old from California who won 12 of 20 events in her two years in college, with many viewing it as a sign of things to come. Cheyenne Knight, Atthaya Thitikul and Aditi Ashok were tied for second.

