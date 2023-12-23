AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:00 p.m. EST

Rudolph hits Pickens for 2 long touchdowns, Steelers end 3-game skid with 34-11 win over Bengals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph and George Pickens connected for two long touchdowns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Rudolph threw for 290 yards while starting in place of the injured Kenny Pickett and the ineffective Mitch Trubisky. Pickens finished with four receptions for 195 yards as the Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 8-7. Jake Browning passed for 335 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times as the Bengals fell to 8-7.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence clears NFL concussion protocol and is expected to start vs the Bucs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will travel with the team to Tampa Bay. Lawrence is expected to start against the Buccaneers on Sunday. It’s a huge boost for the Jaguars as they try to end a three-game losing streak and stay atop the AFC South. Lawrence practiced Friday for the first time all week and was later cleared by team doctors and the league’s independent neurological consultant. The Jaguars believe Lawrence sustained a head injury while scrambling up the middle on the team’s final drive in a 23-7 loss to Baltimore last weekend.

New York Mets hit with record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets must pay a record luxury tax of nearly $101 million after a fourth-place finish in their division, among an unprecedented eight teams that owe the penalty for the 2023 season. Owner Steve Cohen’s Mets finished with a tax payroll of $374.7 million, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball on Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press. Other teams owing tax money are San Diego, the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta and World Series champion Texas. The Blue Jays, Braves and Rangers are paying tax for the first time.

Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama sprains ankle during warmups, misses game in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is a late scratch against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks because of a sprained right ankle after stepping on a ball boy’s foot during warmups. The 19-year-old sensation from France returned to the locker room to get the ankle taped and wanted to play. The Spurs held him out for precautionary reasons. It was the second time in three games Wembanyama was inactive. The reason was right ankle soreness four nights earlier at Milwaukee.

Plans abounding for new sports stadiums across the US, carrying hefty public costs

Proposals for new and improved sports stadiums are proliferating across the U.S. and could come with a hefty price tag for taxpayers. This past year alone, roughly a dozen Major League Baseball and National Football League franchises took steps toward building new stadiums or making major renovations to their current ones. In some cases, sports teams are seeking a new jolt of public funding for state-of-the-art stadiums even as public entities are still paying off debt from the last round of renovations conducted a couple decades ago. Cities and states are offering hundreds of millions of dollars in public financing. But many economists doubt whether it is a worthwhile investment.

Key takeaways from AP’s look at the emerging wave of sports construction in the US

The list of sports teams seeking new or improved stadiums is getting longer and longer. In the past year alone, about a dozen Major League Baseball and National Football League franchises tooks steps toward new stadiums or major renovations. The most recent was the Baltimore Ravens, who unveiled plans for a publicly funded $430 million renovation. That followed similar announcements by the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals and Jacksonville Jaguars. New stadiums also are underway for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Many are looking for the public to help pay the bill, and some are making that ask before they’ve paid off their existing public debts.

Michigan State freshman point guard shot in leg while on holiday break in Illinois

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A freshman point guard from Michigan State is recovering after he was shot while on holiday break in his hometown. The university says Jeremy Fears was shot in the leg sometime late Friday or early Saturday morning in the Joilet, Illinois, area. Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said in the statement that Fears underwent surgery Saturday morning and was resting comfortably. The Joliet Police Department did not respond to messages but issued a statement saying an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-woman were shot at a residence early Saturday morning and the gunman was still at large. The statement didn’t identify the victims.

Davis’ 35 points lead No. 14 FAU to 96-95 win over No. 4 Arizona in double OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 35 points and had nine rebounds to lead No. 14 Florida Atlantic to a 96-95 double-overtime victory over No. 4 Arizona in the Desert Classic. It was FAU’s first victory over a top-10 team. Giancarlo Rosado made the back end of two free throws with just under a minute remaining for what turned out to be the winning point Saturday for the Owls. Caleb Love led Arizona with 26 points. He missed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

Padres and Japanese reliever Yuki Matsui agree to $28 million, 5-year contract

Japanese reliever Yuki Matsui has agreed to a $28 million, five-year contract with the San Diego Padres. At 5-foot-8, he becomes one of the shortest pitchers in the major leagues. The 28-year-old left-hander was a five-time All-Star in Japan for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, leading the Pacific League in saves in 2019, 2022 and this year. He had a career-best 39 saves with a 1.57 ERA and 2-3 record this season, striking out 72 and walking 13 in 57 1/3 innings.

‘The Boys in the Boat’ gives the Hollywood treatment to rowing during an Olympic year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The leaders at USRowing have been working with producers of the new movie “The Boys in the Boat” to sponsor dozens of screenings across the country. They’re hoping the film will help raise funds for an organization that received about $3.5 million of its $15 million budget in 2023 from charitable donations. They also hope the movie will build awareness across racial and socioeconomic lines. In 2021, a study found that only 2% of women who competed in NCAA rowing were Black. The rowing community knows that to thrive, it needs to find more people all across America to give the sport a try. The movie debuts on Christmas, a mere seven months before the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.