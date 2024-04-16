AP Sports SummaryBrief at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Philadelphia 76ers set to start another playoff run with an ailing Joel Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is again dealing with injuries headed into the NBA playoffs. Embiid tweaked his surgically-repaired left knee last week and sat out the regular-season finale. Sixers coach Nick Nurse remained hopeful that Embiid would be ready to start Wednesday in the NBA play-in tournament game against Miami. The 76ers finished 31-8 this season with Embiid and a woeful 16-27 without him. The Sixers would earn the No. 7 seed and play the New York Knicks in the first round if they beat the Heat. A loss would mean they have to win the next play-in game on Friday to clinch the No. 8 seed.

USA Basketball fills the 12 available slots for the Paris Olympics roster, AP sources say

LeBron James plans to go back to the Olympics. Stephen Curry is planning on going for the first time. Kevin Durant will go there with his eye on history. And they’re just part of a star-studded roster the Americans have assembled for the Paris Games. USA Basketball has gotten confirmations from 12 players — James, Curry, Durant, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards and Kawhi Leonard — that they will accept invitations to be on the Olympic roster. That’s according to three people with knowledge of the decisions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the roster had not been released.

Carl Erskine, Dodgers pitcher and last surviving member of ‘Boys of Summer,’ dies at 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Erskine, who pitched two no-hitters for the Brooklyn Dodgers and was a 20-game winner in 1953 when he struck out a then-record 14 in the World Series, has died. Among the last survivors from the celebrated Brooklyn teams of the 1950s, Erskine spent his entire major league career with the Dodgers. He helped them win five National League pennants from 1948-59. Erskine won Game 3 of the 1953 World Series, beating the Yankees 3-2. He appeared in five World Series, with the Dodgers beating the Yankees in 1955 for their only championship in Brooklyn. Erksine died Tuesday in his hometown of Anderson, Indiana, according to a hospital official. He was 97.

A woman who accused Trevor Bauer of sex assault is now charged with defrauding ex-MLB player

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who accused former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault has been charged with defrauding the baseball player. An indictment unsealed Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court names Bauer as one of two victims. It charges the woman with felony fraud and theft by extortion but doesn’t provide specific details about the alleged scheme. The woman sued Bauer in 2022 and accused him of rape two years earlier. Bauer has never been arrested or charged and said Tuesday in a video statement that he is innocent. Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January 2023 and has been trying to revive his major league career.

Mbappé scores twice as PSG beats Barcelona to reverse 1st-leg loss and reach Champions League semis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain reversed its first-leg loss at home to return to the Champions League semifinals with a 4-1 win over Barcelona. PSG took advantage of a first-half red card to Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo to advance 6-4 on aggregate and keep its title hopes alive in Mbappé’s last season in Paris. Former Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha also scored for PSG after Araujo was sent off in the 29th minute for fouling Bradley Barcola to stop a breakaway. Barcelona had gotten off to a good start and opened the scoring with a goal by Raphinha in the 12th.

Dortmund digs deep to beat Atlético 4-2 and reach Champions League semifinals with 5-4 aggregate win

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Marcel Sabitzer scored late to send Borussia Dortmund into the Champions League semifinals with a helter-skelter 4-2 win over Atlético Madrid. Dortmund had to come from behind twice over two legs to advance 5-4 on aggregate after losing the first leg of the quarterfinal 2-1 in Madrid. Julian Brandt opened the scoring Tuesday to level the tie before Sabitzer set up Ian Maatsen to give Dortmund a 2-0 lead on the night. But a Mats Hummels own goal and goal from substitute Joaquín Correa put the Spanish side back in front on aggregate. Then Sabitzer set up Niclas Füllkrug in the 71st minute and scored himself three minutes later to send Dortmund into the last four.

OJ Simpson was chilling with a beer on a couch before Easter, lawyer says. 2 weeks later he was dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson’s longtime lawyer in Las Vegas says the end came quickly. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne tells The Associated Press that the former sports star and celebrity criminal defendant went from chilling on the couch with a beer just before Easter to dead on April 10. Simpson’s family attributed his death to prostate cancer. LaVergne said Tuesday that the former football hero and celebrity murder defendant will be cremated and that the family has not planned any public memorial. He acknowledged that Simpson died without paying the families of Simpson’s slain ex-wife and her friend the bulk of a $33.5 million judgment they were awarded in a 1997 civil liability case.

Whitey Herzog, Hall of Fame manager who led St. Louis Cardinals to 3 pennants, dies at 92

NEW YORK (AP) — Whitey Herzog, the gruff and ingenious Hall of Fame manager who guided the St. Louis Cardinals to three pennants and a World Series title and perfected an intricate, nail-biting strategy known as “Whiteyball,” has died. Herzog, affectionately nicknamed “The White Rat,” was a manager for 18 seasons, compiling an overall record of 1,281 wins and 1,125 losses. He was named Manager of the Year in 1985. Under Herzog, the Cardinals won pennants in 1982, 1985 and 1987 and won the World Series in 1982, when they edged the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games. Cardinals spokesman Brian Bartow said Tuesday the team had been informed of his death by Herzog’s family. He was 92.

The Coyotes’ troubled tenure in Arizona has come down to 1 last game before an expected move to Utah

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes dubbed Mullett Arena “The Party Barn” for its raucous, closed-quarters atmosphere. The NHL’s smallest arena ended up being one of the franchise’s biggest problems and will be the site of one final party that will be more like a wake. The Coyotes’ game against Edmonton on Wednesday night will likely mark the end of an era, a 28-year run of ups and downs in the desert punctuated by an anticipated move to Utah that will take the hopes of fans across Arizona with it. Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo is expected to sell the team’s hockey operations to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith shortly after Arizona’s season finale. Smith has pushed to have an NHL team in Salt Lake City and will have a ready-made franchise in pocket with the purchase.

AP mock NFL draft 3.0: 8 trades, including 2 in the top 5 highlight AP’s final mock draft

The NFL draft madness begins early in the final edition of the AP’s 2024 mock draft. Eight trades in the first round. Two swaps in the top five. One team moves down and back up. Another makes three trades, going down twice before a move up to snatch a quarterback. A division champion trades out of the first round. It’s no secret the Chicago Bears are taking Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC has been ticketed for the top selection for months. The Washington Commanders are expected to choose between LSU’s Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman winner, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye at No. 2. Then, the New England Patriots are expected to take the remaining quarterback. Or, will they?

