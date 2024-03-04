AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:58 a.m. EST

Caitlin Clark says it’s hard to wrap her head around being called NCAA Div. I top scorer

Caitlin Clark broke three major college basketball scoring records in less than three weeks. She said she’s been so focused on helping No. 6 Iowa win that she hasn’t been able to wrap her head around everything that has gone on around her. Clark’s dizzying regular season ended Sunday with her passing Pete Maravich as the NCAA Division I overall scoring leader during a 93-83 win over No. 2 Ohio State in Iowa City. Four days earlier she took down Lynette Woodard’s major college women’s scoring record, and two weeks before that she broke Kelsey Plum’s Division I record.

LeBron’s 40,000-point club won’t see anyone else joining for a long time. Maybe never. Here’s why.

Never say never. There’s a chance that someone will one day join LeBron James in the NBA’s 40,000-point club. A tiny chance, anyway. James crossed the 40,000-point mark on Saturday night, that milestone shot — and every other he’ll make for the rest of his career — extending the NBA all-time scoring record that he claimed from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last season.

Chris Mortensen, an award-winning ESPN reporter who covered the NFL, dies at 72

Chris Mortensen, the award-winning journalist who covered the NFL for close to four decades, including 32 as a senior analyst at ESPN, died Sunday morning. He was 72. ESPN confirmed Mortensen’s death on Sunday. There was no immediate word on the cause or place of death. Mortensen announced in 2016 that he he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. Even while undergoing treatment, he was the first to confirm the retirement of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Mortensen announced his retirement after the NFL draft last year so that he could “focus on my health, family and faith.”

Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson bruises left knee early in New York’s 107-98 win over Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — New York All-Star guard Jalen Brunson suffered a bruised knee in the opening minute of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But after seeing Brunson go down, the Knicks recovered and posted a 107-98 win that showcased their toughness and togetherness. Brunson, who averages 27.2 points per game, was hurt while attempting a jump shot in the first minute. Following the game, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said X-rays on Brunson’s knee were negative. The Knicks are already missing three starters, including forward Julius Randle, who has been making progress from a shoulder injury. It’s not yet known if Brunson will miss any time. The Knicks host Atlanta on Tuesday.

Two fragile DC neighborhoods hang in the balance as the Wizards and Capitals consider leaving town

WASHINGTON (AP) — The proposed move of the Capitals and Wizards sports teams to nearby Virginia has stoked concern in a pair of fragile Washington neighborhoods. Residents and business owners in Chinatown fear that the departure of the teams would devastate the neighborhood around the Capital One Arena — which is already struggling with rising crime. Ted Leonsis, majority owner of both teams, has proposed moving the WNBA’s Mystics to Capital One as a partial replacement. But residents of the Congress Heights neighborhood, where the Mystics now play, complain that this departure would remove an economic anchor from one of Washington’s poorest districts.

Mikaela Shiffrin preparing to return from downhill crash at slalom race in Sweden this weekend

Mikaela Shiffrin’s return from her downhill crash is still on schedule for this weekend in Sweden but the American standout might only enter one of the two World Cup races. Shiffrin’s team says “Mikaela is improving in slalom and feels that the slalom race is still realistic but the GS is in question.” The weekend’s action starts with a giant slalom on Saturday and is followed by a slalom on Sunday. Shiffrin has been out since she sprained the MCL and tibiofibular ligament in her left knee when she crashed in a downhill in Cortina in January.

Brown, Tatum lead Celtics to 3rd-biggest win in franchise history, 140-88 over weary Warriors

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 29 points, Jayson Tatum had 27 on his 26th birthday, and the NBA-best Boston Celtics posted their third-largest winning margin in franchise history, drubbing the weary Golden State Warriors 140-88. Boston set an NBA record with its third win this season by 50 points or more. Payton Pritchard added 19 points for Boston, which extended its season-best winning streak to 11 games. Stephen Curry didn’t play the second half and finished with a season-low four points for Golden State. He missed all nine of his 3-point attempts. The Celtics led by a franchise-record 44 points at halftime.

US shakes off shocking loss, advances to Women’s Gold Cup semis with a 3-0 win over Colombia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. national team rebounded from its loss to Mexico with a 3-0 victory over Colombia to advance to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. Jenna Nighswonger and Jaedyn Shaw scored and Lindsey Horan converted a penalty for the Americans, all in the first half. The U.S. was back in dominant form against an impressive Colombian team that reached the quarterfinals of last year’s World Cup. The U.S. will face Canada in the Gold Cup semifinals in San Diego.

Column: Horner dodges through messy F1 opening amid leaked evidence, Verstappen’s father, fan flames

Christian Horner said midway through the Red Bull internal investigation that it was “business as normal” for the Formula 1 team and star of “Drive to Survive,” and he wasn’t kidding. Horner in one race weekend alone gave Netflix an entire season of material in what could be the performance of his lifetime. Cleared by Red Bull last week on allegations of misconduct levied against him by a team employee, he moved on to the season-opening race in Bahrain, where the team went 1-2.

Kyle Larson again wins at Las Vegas to keep Chevrolet undefeated on NASCAR season

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Larson won his second consecutive race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday to keep keep Chevrolet undefeated and give Hendrick Motorsports its second victory in the first three NASCAR Cup Series races of the season. Larson won for the third time in his career at Las Vegas, where in 2021 he got his first win driving for Hendrick following a nearly yearlong suspension in 2020. Larson also won in the No. 5 Chevy at Las Vegas last October in the playoffs. Larson held off Tyler Reddick for his 24th career Cup victory. Chevrolet also has wins this year by Larson teammate William Byron in the Daytona 500 and Daniel Suarez last week at Atlanta for Trackhouse Racing.

