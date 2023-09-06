AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:57 p.m. EDT

In ‘brutal’ US Open heat, Daniil Medvedev warns during his win that a player is ‘gonna die’

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev has reached his fourth U.S. Open semifinal as the heat and humidity continue to rise at the Grand Slam tennis tournament. He looked into a courtside TV camera in the final set of a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday and warned that a player is ‘gonna die’ in the nearly 95-degree Fahrenheit (35-Celsius) conditions. Medvedev was the 2021 U.S. Open champion. He called for medical attention during changeovers and used an inhaler. Aryna Sabalenka said the heat didn’t bother her during a straight-set victory over Zheng Qinwen. Sabalenka will rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings next week.

MLB places Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías on administrative leave after arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball, three days after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The leave was imposed under baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave. Urías was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles.

49ers sign Nick Bosa to a record-setting contract extension to end his lengthy holdout

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa’s lengthy contract holdout ended four days before the start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers when he agreed to a contract extension that will make him the NFL’s richest defensive player ever. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the two sides agreed to the contract and that Bosa is on his way to the team facility. Shanahan said he expects Bosa to be able to play in the season opener on Sunday at Pittsburgh despite missing all of training camp. ESPN first reported the extension and said it was worth $170 million over five seasons with $122.5 million guaranteed.

Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones amid holdout as season approaches: ‘I just want a raise’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones says he “just wants a raise” as he threatens to take his holdout into the regular season with Kansas City scheduled to face the Detroit Lions in the NFL’s opener Thursday night. Jones was back in Kansas City on Wednesday to visit with children and their families at Ronald McDonald House Charities. The All-Pro pass rusher left open the possibility he could be on the field against the Lions, and reaffirmed his hope that he can sign a long-term deal with the Chiefs. The 29-year-old Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract.

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

MADRID (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors say soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales is the suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation. He kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that. Rubiales has since been suspended from his post by FIFA.

Pro Picks: Mahomes, Chiefs up for a tough task vs. Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs will have Patrick Mahomes under center after they raise their championship banner and embark on a quest to become the first team to repeat in nearly two decades. Travis Kelce and Chris Jones may not be there. Kelce, the All-Pro tight end, is dealing with a knee injury. Jones, the All-Pro edge rusher, has been holding out for a new contract. Mahomes should be enough to squeak past the upstart Detroit Lions. Jared Goff is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Lions, who have plenty of playmakers around him on offense. Stopping opponents from scoring was Detroit’s problem last season and a revamped defense has to deal with Mahomes right away.

College football picks: The Longhorns and Aggies have opportunities to make statements on the road

Since splitting up 11 years ago, No. 11 Texas and No. 23 Texas A&M have traveled similarly underwhelming paths. They will be reunited next year when Texas joins the SEC so this is the last season where the rivalry plays out vicariously. This weekend is another opportunity for both to make a statement. Texas visits No. 3 Alabama for the return match of last season’s one-point victory for the Crimson Tide. Texas A&M has a road game against Miami.

Unruly fans singing Nazi songs and interrupting play with shouts cause problems at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev felt he had to react when he heard a fan use language from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime during his U.S. Open match. The man was throw out, as was another later Tuesday during Novak Djokovic’s victory. Those ejections highlighted a challenge players and the event face as the U.S. Open draws the biggest crowds in its history. They want to make sure those fans are engaged, but not enough to disrupt the tennis — and how to handle it when they do.

Chandler Jones not at Raiders facility and his status is uncertain for opener at Denver

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Defensive end Chandler Jones was not at the Las Vegas facility on Wednesday. It was a day after he posted, then deleted social media posts critical of Raiders management. His status for Sunday’s season opener at Denver is in question. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels characterized the situation as “day to day.” Tyree Wilson is listed on the depth chart as the backup should Jones not play against the Broncos. Wilson was selected seventh overall in this year’s draft. He missed most of training camp because of a foot injury from his last season at Texas Tech.

Cricket, breakdancing, 7 other sports still waiting for word on 2028 Los Angeles Olympic status

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Cricket, breakdancing and flag football are still waiting to find out if they will be added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The process to add sports that organizers in Los Angeles want at the 2028 Games has been unexpectedly delayed by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC cited “ongoing discussions” with L.A. officials as the issue. That is despite the timetable being known for years and only two days before a key IOC board meeting to let nine candidate sports know which is set to get Olympic status. The sports are cricket, baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse, breaking, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsports.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.