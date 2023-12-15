AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:57 a.m. EST

Four days after losing 3-0, Raiders set franchise scoring record, beat Chargers 63-21

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four days after losing 3-0, the Las Vegas Raiders set a franchise scoring record with a 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders scored 42 points by halftime. They didn’t let the Chargers cross midfield until the third quarter. It was the most points for the Raiders, beating out their 59-14 victory at Denver in 2010. The Raiders led 42-0 at halftime, just three points shy of the NFL record for halftime margin that was set in 2009 when the New England led Tennessee 45-0. The halftime deficit was the biggest in Chargers history.

Analysis: NFL playoff race defines parity, though competition doesn’t always equal quality football

The NFL playoff race defines parity. Thirty teams entered Week 15 still alive for a Super Bowl run. Of course, several of those teams had astronomical odds and a few more know they’re not going anywhere. But, it’s been five years since only two teams were mathematically eliminated this late in the season. Close scores and competitive games don’t always translate into quality football, but the NFL takes pride in balance. They’ve sure got it in 2023. There are 24 teams in or within one game of a playoff spot. Seven of eight division races are within two games, including four that are within one or tied.

In first news conference with Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani dodges questions about Tommy John surgery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani opened his first news conference with the Los Angeles Dodgers by dodging questions about whether he had a second Tommy John surgery. He says: “It was a procedure. I’m not sure what it was called.” Speaking to media for the first time since Aug. 9, he also refused to say what other teams he negotiated with before the agreement last weekend on a record $700 million, 10-year contract. Ohtani wore a navy business suit with a white shirt and blue tie, took off the jacket and put on a Dodgers home jersey with No. 17.

Golden State Warriors stand by Draymond Green, say he’ll get help during his indefinite suspension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Golden State Warriors believe Draymond Green needs help to curb his long history of rough play. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is hopeful an indefinite suspension provides enough time for their star forward to make real progress. Dunleavy says the team is satisfied with the NBA’s latest punishment for Green, the four-time NBA champion who was banned indefinitely Wednesday after hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. The suspension was the sixth of Green’s career and his fourth in 2023. Dunleavy repeatedly said the Warriors will “help” Green during his absence, but didn’t provide specifics.

James Harden scores his 25,000th point, leads streaking Clippers past slumping Warriors 121-113

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden scored his 25,000th career point in the Los Angeles Clippers’ sixth straight victory. They beat the Golden State Warriors 121-113 with Harden racking up 28 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds. Kawhi Leonard added 28 points. Klay Thompson scored a season-high 30 while hitting eight 3-pointers for Golden State, which went 0-3 on its road trip and has lost 12 of 16 overall. Stephen Curry had 17 points on 5-of-17 shooting as the Warriors began another potentially lengthy stint without Draymond Green, who is suspended indefinitely after smacking Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

Ja Morant set for comeback, ‘understands the process’ that has led to his return after suspension

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been counting down the days until the two-time All-Star’s 25-game suspension ends. The point guard suspended for flashing a gun on social media twice in the span of three months has posted an hourglass emoji a couple times. Morant will speak Friday to the media for the first time since a first-round playoff loss. His season debut will be Tuesday night in New Orleans. Morant returns to one of the NBA’s worst teams instead of the Grizzlies who earned the No. 2 seed in the West the past two seasons. And it’s up to Morant to prove the undisclosed steps required of him actually made a difference.

Women’s World Cup winner Spain finally rises to the top of FIFA rankings ahead of United States

ZURICH (AP) — Women’s World Cup winner Spain has risen atop the FIFA rankings after advancing to the final four of the UEFA Nations League. Spain finished top of a Nations League group this month that included Sweden, which had led the most recent FIFA rankings published in August after the Women’s World Cup. Spain now is No. 1 for the first time, ahead of the United States, France and England. Sweden dropped four places to No. 5. FIFA said Spain became the fourth nation to top the women’s rankings since they were created in 2003. The others were the U.S., Germany and Sweden.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says Orioles lease at Camden Yards headed to a vote

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says a long-term agreement between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority for a new lease at Camden Yards is moving forward for a vote by state officials next week. The governor announced the agreement is slated to go before the Maryland Stadium Authority on Monday. It also is expected to go before the state’s Board of Public Works later that day. The governor’s office has yet to release details about the agreement. The Orioles’ lease at Camden Yards, which is owned by the state of Maryland, expires at the end of the year.

Dodgers have tentative deal to acquire Glasnow from Rays, subject to new contract, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a tentative trade with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire right-hander Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot for pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfield prospect Jonny Deluca. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is subject to the Dodgers and Glasnow agreeing to a new contract. The teams have until 11 a.m. EST on Sunday to complete the trade under a window granted by the commissioner’s office. Glasnow went 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA for the Rays last season.

Former Jaguars financial manager pleads guilty to stealing $22M. He faces up to 30 years in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 31-year-old former Jacksonville Jaguars financial manager accused of stealing more than $22 million from the NFL franchise through its virtual credit card program has pleaded guilty to federal charges and faces up to 30 years in prison. Amit Patel pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of engaging in an illegal monetary transaction in U.S. District Court. As part of his plea agreement, he will have to forfeit property and assets funded with the money he admits to stealing from the NFL franchise between 2019 and 2023. He also will be required to provide restitution to the team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.