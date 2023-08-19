AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:57 a.m. EDT

England women’s team unites fans as once ignored squad eyes nation’s first World Cup title since ’66

LONDON (AP) — It’s easy to understand why Gail Newsham can’t stop grinning as she prepares for England’s soccer team to play in the final of the Women’s World Cup. Newsham, who is 70, grew up at a time when women in England were banned from the sport and helped lead a resurgence in the game once those restrictions were lifted. Now she’s getting ready to watch Sunday’s game against Spain on TV and hoping to see her team bring home a world championship. She says she will be “I’ll be wearing my shirt, I’ll be having a sausage roll and a glass of bubbles.” Newsham is already sporting her blue England jersey. She won’t be alone.

Sweden beats Australia 2-0 to win another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Sweden has won another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup with Fridolina Rolfo and Kosovare Asllani scoring in a 2-0 win over co-host Australia. The Swedes extended their perfect record in third-place matches to four with the victory in Brisbane on Saturday. A Matildas squad that captivated the host nation during its run to the semifinals ended the tournament with back-to-back losses. Rolfo’s penalty in the 30th minute gave Sweden a 1-0 lead at halftime and Asllani’s strike in the 62nd sealed the win. European champion England and Spain are meeting in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

MLB reschedules 3 Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has rescheduled three Sunday games in California because of the forecast for Hurricane Hilary. Major League Baseball announced the changes as Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico’s Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. Each of the games — Arizona at San Diego, Tampa Bay at the Los Angeles Angels and Miami at the Los Angeles Dodgers — will now be played Saturday as part of split doubleheaders.

Decathlete Trey Hardee’s mental health struggles began after celebrated career ended

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Looking back, two-time world champion decathlete Trey Hardee wishes he would have taken a moment to mourn the end of his career. It would have been a way to make peace before transitioning into everyday life. So intent on not relying on being Hardee, the decathlete anymore, he struggled with moving on from track. It led him to some pretty dark places. Like a a hotel room in Oregon where he contemplated taking his own life. His takeaway was to seek help and talk. Don’t deal with mental health in silence, he says.

Crouser cruises through shot put prelims in search of second straight world championship

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — World-record holder Ryan Crouser needed only one attempt to advance to the shot put finals at world championships, where he’ll seek to defend his title. Crouser’s throw of 21.48 meters (70 feet, 5 3/4 inches) in a rain-soaked ring at Hungary’s National Athletics Centre put him into the 12-man final. The American, who posted on social media this week that he was dealing with two blood clots in his lower leg, has broken the world record twice over the past 26 months. It currently stands at 23.56. A thunderstorm delayed the start of the 20-kilometer men’s race walk, the first medal event of the nine-day championships. Spain’s Álvaro Martin won the race in 1 hour, 17 minutes, 32 seconds.

The Marlins slug 5 homers and snap the Dodgers’ 11-game winning streak with an 11-3 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Miami Marlins snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 11-game winning streak with an 11-3 victory. Jorge Soler hit two of the Marlins’ season-high five homers off Tony Gonsolin. Jake Burger hit a three-run homer and Jacob Stallings added a two-run shot while the Marlins scored six runs on three homers in the third. Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s three-run shot in the fourth finally chased Gonsolin, who gave up a career-worst 10 runs while getting only 10 outs. Mookie Betts set a franchise record with his 11th leadoff homer, but the Dodgers lost for the second time in 17 games in August.

Angels turn first triple play in 26 years during 9th inning against Rays

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels turned their first triple play in 26 years during the ninth inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. The triple play helped the Angels remain tied 6-6 going into the bottom of the ninth in an eventual 9-6 loss in 10 innings. With runners at the corners and the infield playing shallow, Harold Ramirez hit a grounder to Luis Rengifo. The shortstop made the short toss to second baseman Brandon Drury to get Randy Arozarena and then threw to first baseman Nolan Schanuel. Yandy Diaz waited until Drury threw to first to start home, but Schanuel made a perfect throw to catcher Logan O’Hoppe, who tagged out Diaz on his left shoulder before he could touch home.

Building on Barcelona’s success, Spain is playing its first Women’s World Cup final against England

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish squad is built on a core of Barcelona players who have triumphed with their club. Now they’re one step from the ultimate prize in the Women’s World Cup. Spain is playing England in the final on Sunday in Sydney. Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas is one of nine Barcelona players in Spain’s squad. England also has two Barcelona players on its roster. Barcelona’s women established themselves as the club team to beat in Europe by reaching four of the last five Champions League finals, including a 3-2 comeback over Wolfsburg in June. Spain has the chance to avenge its quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England at last year’s European Championship.

Max Homa sets course record at Olympia Fields to lead BMW Championship

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa is playing so well that he made two bogeys and still set the course record at Olympia Fields. Homa made 10 birdies for a 62 in the BMW Championship. That gives him a two-shot lead over Chris Kirk going into the weekend. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup advance to the Tour Championship next week. Homa already is set for that. He also can lock up one of six automatic spots for the Ryder Cup team. Kirk is on the bubble at No. 29 to get to the FedEx Cup finale at East Lake.

Winn Wins! Cardinals rookie gets back 1st-hit ball after Mets’ Alonso throws it into the stands

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals rookie shortstop Masyn Winn did get a souvenir baseball to take home after recording his first major league hit in his MLB debut. But it wasn’t easy to get the ball after New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso tossed it into the stands. The 21-year-old Winn beat out a dribbler down the third base line for his first career hit in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday night. Alonso, after being told to throw the ball out of play, tossed it over the netting and into the first base stands, behind the Cardinals dugout. But the story ended in Winn’s favor as a fan returned the ball.

