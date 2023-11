AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:56 p.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s 2-way star, becomes first 2-time unanimous MVP

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani, who has captivated baseball with his unprecedented combination of high-level hitting and premium pitching, became the first two-time unanimous Most Valuable Player when he won the American League honor. Ohtani, a free agent after finishing his contract with the Los Angeles Angels, received all 30 first-place votes and 420 points in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He was a unanimous MVP in 2021 and finished second to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in voting last year. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. won the National League honor, also a unanimous pick.

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. unanimous NL Most Valuable Player after 41-homer, 73-steal season

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was a unanimous winner of his first National League Most Valuable Player award after becoming the first big leaguer with 40 homers and 70 stolen bases in a season. Los Angeles Angels two-way star star Shohei Otani won the American League honor, becoming the first two-time unanimous MVP. There have been 21 unanimous winners, and this year marked the first time two occurred in the same year. Mookie Betts received all 30 second-place votes and 270 points, followed by Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman with 227 points.

Harbaugh to serve out suspension, Big Ten ends Michigan sign-stealing investigation in settlement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has announced that football coach Jim Harbaugh will serve the remainder of a three-game suspension from the Big Ten in return for the conference ending its investigation into a yearslong scheme to steal opponents’ play-calling signals. The settlement on Thursday is the latest twist in a story that saw one of college football’s most recognizable programs accused of purchasing tickets to the games of Michigan’s future opponents and sending people to those games to digitally record teams signaling in their plays. Harbaugh was suspended just weeks after an investigation into the allegations by the NCAA surfaced.

MLB owners approve A’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas, with a new ballpark to open in 2028

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by Major League Baseball team owners in a 30-0 vote. After years of complaints about the Oakland Coliseum and an inability to gain government assistance for a new ballpark in the Bay Area, the A’s plan to move to a stadium to be built on the Las Vegas Strip with $380 million in public financing approved by the Nevada government. They will remain next season at the Coliseum for the last year of their lease there. Plans are to open the new ballpark in 2028.

Atlanta to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game after losing 2021 game over objections to voting law

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball will play its 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, four years after moving the event from Truist Park to Denver’s Coors Field over objections to changes in Georgia’s voting rights laws. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following an owners’ meeting. Atlanta was awarded the 2021 All-Star Game in May 2019, but MLB moved it in April 2021, just three months before the game was played. Atlanta previously hosted the All-Star Game in 1972 and 2000.

Ex-girlfriend drops lawsuits against Tiger Woods, says she never claimed sexual harassment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Golf superstar Tiger Woods’s ex-girlfriend has dropped her $30 million lawsuit against the trust that owns his $54 million Florida mansion. An attorney for Erica Herman filed a notice in state court last week saying Herman never accused Woods or any of his employees of sexual harassment. Herman’s attorney has made that claim on multiple occasions. A separate lawsuit against Woods was rejected by a judge in May. Court records show an appeal of that decision was dropped this week. Herman was Woods’ girlfriend from 2015 until October 2022. She signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2017 that barred her from discussing their relationship publicly.

Oregon State, Washington State working to keep Pac-12 open, align with Mountain West, AP sources say

Oregon State and Washington State are moving toward keeping the Pac-12 alive as a two-team conference for as much as two years, while also entering a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because negotiations have not been made public. Oregon State and Washington State were left behind as the Pac-12 was torn apart by conference realignment. The schools won a significant legal victory earlier this week, though the Washington state Supreme Court stayed a lower court’s ruling.

Max Verstappen unimpressed with excess and opulence of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix is an absolute spectacle of neon extravagance and Max Verstappen has absolutely no interest in the excess and opulence weaved into Formula One’s first visit to Sin City in 41 years. The reigning three-time Formula One champion called Saturday night’s race “99% show, and 1% sporting event” while complaining he felt like “a clown” standing on the stage during Wednesday night’s opening ceremony that featured multiple musical acts. Verstappen also skipped a VIP party at The Wynn in which F1 president Stefano Domenicali asked all drivers to attend.

MLB cancels 2025 Paris games after failing to find promoter, AP sources say

Major League Baseball has canceled plans to play regular-season games in Paris in 2025 after failing to find a promoter, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday following an owners’ meeting because the decision was not announced publicly. MLB and the players’ association agreed to the Paris games in their March 2022 labor deal and incorporated them as an attachment to the collective bargaining agreement. The people familiar with the decision said it became apparent in recent months that no progress was being made to make the games work financially.

Ruoning Yin, Nasa Hataoka share lead at LPGA season finale

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Ruoning Yin wasn’t feel very good about her game before she teed off in the CME Group Tour Championship. She felt a lot better after nine birdies for a 63. That gave her a share of the lead with Nasa Hataoka after the opening round. At stake is $2 million for the winner. It doesn’t matter how any of the 60 players finished in the Race to CME Globe. Whoever wins the tournament gets the big money. Lilia Vu shot 70 and Celine Boutier had a 69. They have their own race for the points-based LPGA player of the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.