AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:56 a.m. EST

Nikola Jokic hits 40-footer at buzzer, Nuggets rally to stun Warriors 130-127

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a 40-footer as time expired and the Denver Nuggets stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter. Jokic had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He tied it at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left. Golden State’s final possession ended with Stephen Curry’s turnover, setting the the stage for Jokic’s winner from near the right sideline. The defending champion Nuggets have won 11 of 13 and six straight on the road. Aaron Gordon scored 30 points for Denver. Curry led Golden State with 30 points.

Analysis: Resting starters is an easy decision in the NFL

Resting starters to prevent injuries ahead of the playoffs is an easier decision in the NFL. Football is too violent to worry about a long layoff causing rust. If coaches have an opportunity to give key players, especially quarterbacks, a game off with playoff seeds or positioning locked in, most are going to take it. And, they should. The Dolphins lost edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a season-ending knee injury in the final minutes of a 56-19 loss to Baltimore last week. It served as a reminder for other coaches going into the final game of the regular season. There’s too much risk in a physical sport.

Antetokounmpo has 44 points, 14 rebounds, Bucks overcome Wembanyama, Spurs, 125-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 44 points and 14 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame an electric performance by Victor Wembanyama on his 20th birthday to beat the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 on Thursday night. Wembanyama had 27 points, and Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 34. Wembanyama’s first meeting with Antetokounmpo was delayed by the French rookie’s sprained ankle Dec. 19 in Milwaukee, but it proved to be worth the wait. Antetokounmpo drew a charge on Wembanyama after hitting a 3-pointer to it at 118 with three minutes remaining. The Greek star hit his second 3-pointer of the game 34 seconds later to give the Bucks a 121-118 lead.Wembanyama responded by blocking Damian Lillard’s layup and making a 3-pointer to tie it with 53 second left.

Women’s basketball community sees new NCAA-ESPN deal as a first step with more work to be done

Members of the women’s basketball community say the new NCAA eight-year deal with ESPN that will pour an estimated $65 million annually into the sport reflects the growth of the game. Now many are looking for one missing piece that is important to them: A revenue sharing program. That may just be more of a formality at this point. NCAA President Charlie Baker indicated that the institution is committed to adding revenue sharing for women’s basketball.

Oscar Pistorius freed on parole, remains hidden after nearly 9 years in jail for killing girlfriend

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Officials say South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole after serving nearly nine years in prison for killing his girlfriend. The Department of Corrections gave no more details of Pistorius’ release. The announcement came around 8:30 a.m., indicating that officials released the world-famous double-amputee Olympic runner early in the morning. Pistorius has served nearly nine years of his almost 13-and-a-half-year murder sentence for killing model and law graduate Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013. He was approved for parole in November. Serious offenders in South Africa are eligible for parole after serving at least half their sentence.

Ex-Kansas State quarterback Will Howard announces he is transferring to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has announced his intention to transfer to Ohio State on social media. He will replace Kyle McCord, who started most of the season for the Buckeyes but is transferring to Syracuse. Howard also considered Miami and USC along with declaring for the NFL draft before choosing Ohio State. Kansas State has been expected to turn over its offense to five-star prospect Avery Johnson, and that was likely a factor in Howard’s decision to enter the transfer portal. He’s started 27 games and thrown for 5,786 yards and 48 touchdowns during his career.

Sabalenka extends winning streak in Australia to 14 ahead of Brisbane semifinal against Azarenka

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka will be on opposite sides of the net in the Brisbane International semifinals more than four years after teaming up on the same court in a Fed Cup semifinal against Australia. Top-seeded Sabalenka extended her winning streak Down Under to 14 matches with a 6-1, 6-4 win over fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina on Friday night. She won a title in Adelaide last year before her Grand Slam breakthrough at the Australian Open. Azarenka, a two-time champion at both the Australian Open and in Brisbane, had a tougher run in the opening match of the day. She needed 2 1/2 hours to advance 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 over a hot-and-bothered Jelena Ostapenko.

Theegala leads season opener at Kapalua with 64. Morikawa hits opening tee shot packed with emotion

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Sahith Theegala is the leader at Kapalua after the first round of the year at The Sentry. He had six straight birdies to start the back nine and shot 64 in the PGA Tour season opener. All the emotion belonged to Collin Morikawa. He has deep ties to Maui and was moved by the opening ceremony of a Hawaiian prayer and blessing. So much is geared toward relief efforts for the deadly Lahaina fires in August. That’s the historic town 10 miles away where Morikawa’s grandparents were born. He hit the opening tee shot and posted a 65. FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland had the same score.

The AP Top 25 remains a college basketball mainstay after 75 years of evolution

The AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll has been a mainstay for 75 years, but much like the game itself, it has evolved with the times. What was once a top 20, and contracted to a top 10, reached its now-familiar 25-team ranking in 1989. The panel of 63 voters has become more inclusive, adding more women and minorities to the mix. But the biggest evolution may be in how those voters consume the game. In the early years, newspapers provided them with scores, box scores and, if they were lucky, game stories. These days, just about every game is available to watch somewhere, whether it be on TV or streamed online.

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham riding a wave of euphoria in charge through English soccer leagues

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are three years into their unlikely ownership of Welsh soccer club Wrexham and their enthusiasm is far from fading. “Deadpool” star Reynolds sends text messages to players after games, posts on social media after the team’s matches and says his love for Wrexham is “indescribable.” There seems an unstoppable momentum in the team too. Wrexham won the fifth-tier National League last season and now is making a push for promotion from fourth-tier League Two. The team has a break from league play this weekend when it plays local rival Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. The buzz around Wrexham and its celebrity ownership reached new levels during a cup run last year.

