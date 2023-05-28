AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:56 a.m. EDT

White’s putback as time expires lifts Celtics past Heat, forces Game 7 in East finals

MIAMI (AP) — Derrick White scored on a putback as time expired and the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of the greatest comeback in NBA playoff history, holding off the Miami Heat 104-103 to force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals. Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, Jaylen Brown scored 26 and Marcus Smart added 21 for the Celtics. Jimmy Butler made three free throws with 3.0 seconds left for a one-point Heat lead. Smart missed a 3-pointer, but White grabbed the rebound and scored as time expired. Butler scored 24 points and Caleb Martin scored 21 for the Heat.

Dellandrea scores twice in 3rd, Stars stay alive with 4-2 victory over Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ty Dellandrea scored twice in a 1:27 span midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Saturday night to stay alive in the Western Conference Final. The Stars escaped elimination for the second game in a row and head to Dallas for Game 6 on Monday night down 3-2. Dallas is attempting to become the fifth team in NHL history win a series after being down 3-0. Dellandrea had the first multigoal game of his playoff career, and it helped back a 27-save performance from Jake Oettinger. Jason Robertson and Luke Glendening also scored, and Thomas Harley had two assists. Chandler Stephenson and Ivan Barbashev scored for the Knights, and Jonathan Marchessault had two assists to extend his points streak to four games. Adin Hill made 30 saves.

Indy 500 arrives with clear favorites, plenty of off-the-radar spoilers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There are plenty of clear favorites heading into the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. At the top of the list is Alex Palou, the pole sitter, whom FanDuel Sportsbook lists as the betting favorite. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has three capable teammates in defending winner Marcus Ericsson, 2008 winner Scott Dixon and two-time champion Takuma Sato. Arrow McLaren has four contenders led by Pato O’Ward. Felix Rosenqvist and former winners Alexander Rossi and Tony Kanaan also drive for the team. But there also are off-the-radar drivers planning to play spoiler. They include Argentine star Agustin Canapino and Santino Ferrucci, who along with rookie Benjamin Pedersen has turned around long-struggling A.J. Foyt Racing.

Ukraine’s Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus’ Sabalenka at French Open

PARIS (AP) — At first, Aryna Sabalenka thought the boos and derisive whistles coming from the French Open crowd were directed at her after a first-round victory. Instead, the negative reaction was aimed at her opponent, Marta Kostyuk, for not participating in the usual post-match handshake up at the net. Kostyuk, who is from Ukraine, avoided so much as any eye contact with Sabalenka, who is from Belarus, after the match, instead walking directly over to acknowledge the chair umpire. It’s something Kostyuk has been doing whenever she has faced any opponent from Russia or Belarus since her country was invaded by Russia, with help from Belarus, in February 2022. Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic enters French Open with chance to top absent Nadal with record 23rd Slam title

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has made his long-term goal clear. He wants to focus on accumulating Grand Slam titles in order to surpass the totals of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The French Open starts Sunday without the injured Nadal or the retired Federer, so Djokovic gets the chance to lead the career standings alone with a men’s-record 23. If he winds up with the championship, Djokovic would break a tie with Nadal and have three more trophies than Federer finished with. Djokovic also can become the first man in tennis history with at least three titles from each major. Djokovic said Saturday that Nadal’s talk about retirement made him think about his own future.

Byron starts on pole for Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying canceled; Xfinity Series race postponed

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Cup Series points leader William Byron will start on the pole for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 after qualifying was rained out at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NASCAR also announced the Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Monday at noon ET. The Coca-Cola 600 is still scheduled to run on Sunday night but a forecast calling for more rain could move NASCAR’s longest race to Monday, too.

Bucks finalizing deal to make Raptors’ Adrian Griffin their head coach, AP source says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to make Adrian Griffin their head coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being completed. The decision comes after the Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer in the wake of their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. Griffin has spent the last five seasons as a Toronto Raptors assistant coach on Nick Nurse’s staff. The Raptors fired Nurse last month.

Brewers place shortstop Willy Adames on concussion list after hit in head by teammate’s foul ball

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was placed on the seven-day concussion list Saturday after getting hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout the previous night during Milwaukee’s 15-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Adames was taken to the hospital after being hit by a liner off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson in the bottom of the second inning. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Adames was released from the hospital on Saturday morning. He said tests revealed no fractures.

Father knows best: Keith Tkachuk’s words came at just the right time for Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Keith Tkachuk never played a game for the Florida Panthers and hadn’t recorded an assist at the NHL level in nearly 13 years. But on March 29, he might have had the biggest helper in Florida’s season. A rant on a Toronto radio station that morning by Tkachuk, a former hockey great himself and current Florida star Matthew Tkachuk’s father, just happened to coincide with the Panthers turning their season around. Hours after the radio interview, Florida beat the Maple Leafs to start a push that led to the Panthers squeaking into the playoffs and ultimately roaring into the Stanley Cup Final.

2 horses die from injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing total to 12 at home of Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two horses have died the past two days following injuries at Churchill Downs. They are the 11th and 12th fatalities over the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Mare Kimberley Dream was euthanized after sustaining a distal sesamodean ligament rupture to her front leg during Saturday’s first race. Lost in Limbo was euthanized following a similar injury just before the finish line in Friday’s seventh race. A Kentucky steward’s report from May 13 lists the previously unreported death of Bosque Redondo after finishing 10th in the seventh race from an unspecified injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.