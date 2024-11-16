AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:55 a.m. EST

Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don’t match the hype

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Paul won a unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits didn’t match the hype in a fight between a young YouTuber-turned-boxer and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion. All the hate from the pre-fight buildup was gone, with Paul even stopping to pay homage with a bow to Tyson before the final bell sounded at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The fight wasn’t close on the judge’s cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73. Tyson came after Paul immediately after the opening bell and landed a couple of quick punches but didn’t try much else the rest of the way.

Netflix experiences streaming delays leading up to Tyson-Paul fight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix’s first attempt at handling a live sports event did not receive a passing grade. Friday’s fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul experienced streaming problems according to many viewers on social media. Many viewers took to Twitter/X and Bluesky to express their frustrations with streaming and buffering problems before and during the fight. The bout was scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, as opposed to the normal three minutes and 10 or 12 rounds for most pro fights. Paul won the fight by unanimous decision. Netflix representatives had no comment via e-mails to The Associated Press on the streaming problems viewers experienced leading up to or during the fight.

NASCAR reaches agreement with 23XI and Front Row to compete as ‘open’ teams as lawsuit continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The two teams suing NASCAR over an antitrust complaint have reached an agreement with the sanctioning body that will allow them to compete in 2025 while the legal process continues. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports will be “open” teams and not receive any of the protections given to chartered teams. A charter is essentially a franchise and both teams refused to sign the offer NASCAR made in September. They have filed a federal antitrust lawsuit and had asked for an injunction to be recognized as chartered teams while the lawsuit continues. NASCAR lifted an anticompetitive release requirement from the open agreement that allows 23XI and Front Row to race in 2025 as open teams.

US skier Mikaela Shiffrin wins 1st World Cup slalom of season for her 98th career victory

LEVI, Finland (AP) — American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin has dominated the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season for her record-extending 98th career win. Shiffrin built on a big first-run lead with an aggressive yet controlled second run down the Levi Black course to beat 2021 slalom world champion Katharina Liensberger of Austria by 0.79 seconds. Lena Duerr of Germany dropped from second to third and was the last skier to finish less than a second off the lead. Shiffrin says it’s an “amazing way to start the slalom season.” Shiffrin has now won 61 slaloms and 98 races overall. Both are World Cup records across genders.

Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox drops franchise-record 60 points in Kings’ OT loss to Timberwolves

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When De’Aaron Fox saw he had scored 48 points by the fourth quarter in a 130-126 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, teammate Malik Monk told him, “You might as well go get 60.” The Kings’ guard dropped 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to finish with a franchise-record 60 points, besting Jack Twyman’s 59 points in 1960 and DeMarcus Cousins’ 56-point performance in 2016. It was the most points since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985. Fox shot 22 of 35 from the field, made 6 of 10 from distance and was 10 of 11 on free throws.

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava cleared to play vs Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been cleared to play when the sixth-ranked Volunteers face No. 11 Georgia in a game with major College Football Playoff ramifications. Iamaleava was injured in a victory over Mississippi State and reportedly began the week in concussion protocol. After being listed as questionable on the first two injury reports filed with the Southeastern Conference, Iamaleava was not on the report Friday. Receiver Dont’e Thornton was also been given the green light to play for Tennessee after initially being listed as questionable with a hand injury.

McIlroy tied for lead with Hojgaard and Rozner after 3rd round in Dubai as hot-headed Hatton fades

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead with Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner heading into the final round of the season-ending World Tour Championship as the Northern Irishman closes in on a sixth Race to Dubai title. McIlroy could have taken the lead outright but his birdie putt at the last horseshoed the cup, leaving him to make par for a 4-under 68 and 12-under overall alongside Hojgaard. Rozner started the third round with a one-stroke lead and made it a three-way tie at the top by rolling in an eagle putt from 8 feet at No. 18 for a 69. Tyrrell Hatton was three shots back after an expletive-filled round that included him snapping a club.

Viktor Gyokeres is outscoring Haaland, Lewandowski and Kane as striker’s price tag hits $100M

Viktor Gyokeres is the Swedish striker whose explosive goal-scoring has made him one of the hottest properties in Europe and could see him become soccer’s next $100 million-plus player. Yet Premier League clubs seemingly missed his rare talent when it was right under their noses. Instead, Sporting Lisbon took a chance on Gyokeres — plucking him from the second tier of English soccer last year — and now stands to make a fortune on that gamble. Sporting bought Gyokeres from Coventry City for a relative bargain price of around $25 million.

Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano again in another slugfest with a disputed decision

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Katie Taylor retained her unanimous super lightweight championship with another disputed decision over Amanda Serrano in a slugfest remarkably similar to the original two years ago. Taylor was scored a 95-94 winner by all three judges. The result drew boos from the crowd at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys before the co-main event of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Taylor remained the undisputed champion and in the super lightweight and lightweight divisions. Serrano kept punching despite getting a nasty cut over her left eye in the sixth round.

UConn’s Geno Auriemma ties NCAA Division I record with 1,216th win as No. 2 Huskies top No. 14 UNC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma tied the NCAA Division I record for men’s or women’s basketball with his 1,216th career victory Friday night as his No. 2 Huskies beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-58. The 70-year-old Auriemma is in his 40th season at UConn. He matched Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, who retired after after last season. Auriemma can break the record Wednesday, when UConn hosts Fairleigh Dickinson. His record with the Huskies is 1,216-162, good for an 88.2% win percentage to go with 11 NCAA championships — most recently in 2016. Mike Krzyzewski holds the men’s record with 1,202 victories at Army and Duke.

