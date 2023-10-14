AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:55 a.m. EDT

Stanford rallies from 29-point deficit, beats Colorado 46-43 in 2nd overtime on Karty field goal

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Joshua Karty connected on a 31-yard field goal in the second overtime after tying the game in regulation, Elic Ayomanor had a school-record 294 yards receiving and Stanford rallied from a 29-point halftime deficit for a 46-43 victory over Colorado early Saturday. It was the largest blown lead in Colorado history. Safety Alaka’i Gilman picked off a floating Shedeur Sanders pass in the end zone to set the stage for Karty, who drilled a 46-yarder with no time left in regulation.

Bryce Harper shines as Phillies aim for second straight World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper has the Philadelphia Phillies on the brink of their second straight trip to the World Series. The National League champions host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Monday. Harper hit three homers with a .462 batting average in a four-game NL Division Series win over Atlanta. Harper has nine postseason home runs in his two playoff appearances with the Phillies. Harper gave his team a scare when he clutched his right elbow late in Game 4. The slugging first baseman said he just stung his funny bone and was ready to play in Game 1. He turns 31 on Monday.

Diamondbacks thriving in postseason atmosphere. Another hostile one awaits for NLCS in Philly

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks are back in the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2007. Now they know who they’re going to face. The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the NLCS for a second straight year after beating the Braves in four games of the best-of-five series. The D-backs know they’ll face a hostile environment at Philly’s Citizens Bank Ballpark. They feel prepared after facing tough road games in Milwaukee and Los Angeles. The first game of the NLCS is on Monday in Philadelphia.

76ers star James Harden says he has ‘lost trust’ in Daryl Morey, front office

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden remained steadfast that his fractured relationship with the front office can’t be repaired. Harden has yet to play in the preseason. But he did attend training camp and continues to practice with the 76ers in the wake of the disgruntled guard’s trade demand. Harden said he could try to play in the Sixers’ preseason finale on Friday against Atlanta. Harden was evasive about the status of his trade demand.

Lexi Thompson falls short by 3 shots in her bid to make PGA Tour cut in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lexi Thompson looked to be on the verge of becoming the first woman in 78 years to make the cut on the PGA Tour. Two late bogeys stopped her. She missed a 6-foot birdie chance at the end and the 28-year-old American shot 69 in the Shriners Children’s Open. She wound up missing the cut by three shots. Cameron Champ and Lanto Griffin shared the lead going into a weekend that will not include Thompson. Her 69 missed by one shot the record by a female on the PGA Tour. Michelle Wie twice shot 68 in the Sony Open.

Armed robbery at St. Louis Cardinals complex in Dominican Republic leaves players, staff ‘shaken’

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities are seeking at least five people in an armed robbery of the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic on Friday. Dominican Republic police spokesman Diego Pesqueira told The Associated Press that the suspects bound and gagged a security guard and stole watches, rings, necklaces and other items from athletes and personnel. Pesqueira said the suspects used the guard’s shoelaces to tie his wrists and ankles together. No one was injured, and no shots were fired, he said. A statement from the St. Louis Cardinals said baseball equipment was also stolen. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak says players and staff at the complex were shaken.

Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon hired as new coach of WNBA’s Chicago Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Sky say they have hired Naismith Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon as their coach. The announcement Thursday comes two days after her agent confirmed she agreed to take the job. Weatherspoon says coaching a team “in a city with so much history and culture is a dream come true.” The Sky won the 2021 WNBA championship. The team was searching for a new coach since James Wade left in the middle of the season to take an assistant job with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. Chicago announced at the end of the season that interim coach Emre Vatanseyer wouldn’t return. Weatherspoon returns to the WNBA after working with the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans since 2019.

Russian athletes won’t be barred from the Paris Olympics despite their country’s suspension

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The IOC says Russian athletes can be directly invited to next year’s Paris Games despite the suspension of their country’s Olympic committee. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach commented on the issue a day after the Russian Olympic Committee was suspended for violating the territorial integrity of its Ukrainian counterpart by unilaterally adding sports councils in four occupied regions as members. Isolating Russian Olympic officials won’t affect the process of evaluating individuals to compete in Paris as neutral athletes. Bach says “these will be direct invitations which we will manage.”

Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in after arrest warrant issued over protection order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for an alleged protection order violation stemming from a domestic violence case last year. Bridges turned himself in Friday morning in Lincoln County, a suburb of Charlotte. He was accompanied by his attorney. Bridges appeared before a district court judge and was released on $1,000 bond. The warrant had originally been issued on Jan. 2, but had not previously been served. Messages left with Bridges’ attorney were not immediately returned. According to court documents made available on Friday, Bridges “unlawfully and willfully did knowingly violate valid protective order” and “continually contacted the victim via social media and telecommunication device.”

Deep in the heart of Texas, Astros and Rangers set for Lone Star showdown for spot in World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Everything is certainly bigger deep in the heart of Texas this baseball postseason. There is a Lone Star State showdown for a spot in the World Series. The defending world champion Houston Astros are in their seventh consecutive American League Championship Series. This time, they play the up-and-coming Texas Rangers. It will be the first time they have met in the playoffs. Game 1 is Sunday night in Houston, where the benches cleared the last time they played there in late July. The AL West rivals both won 90 games during the regular season, but Houston was 9-4 against the Rangers.

