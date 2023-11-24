AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:54 p.m. EST

Hill’s special TD catch and Holland’s 99-yard INT return lead Dolphins past Jets 34-13

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tyreek Hill celebrated a touchdown catch by giving the ball to his new wife in the stands, Jevon Holland returned an intercepted first-half Hail Mary attempt 99 yards for a score, and the Miami Dolphins cruised past the New York Jets 34-13. Raheem Mostert also ran for two touchdowns in the NFL’s first game played on Black Friday. The Dolphins sent the Jets to their fourth straight loss. Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted twice, including one returned for a score by Brandin Echols. Tim Boyle started at quarterback for the Jets, but New York’s offense continued to struggle.

Dolphins’ newlywed Tyreek Hill scores against Jets and gives TD ball to his wife in the stands

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Newlywed Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill celebrated his first touchdown against the New York Jets by tossing the ball in the stands to his new wife. The speedy wide receiver caught a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa, avoided a tackle attempt by Jordan Whitehead and zipped into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to give Miami a 10-0 lead with 8:21 left in the second quarter Friday. Hill took off his helmet and looked into the MetLife Stadium stands, found wife Keeta Vaccaro and blew her a kiss before tossing her the football. The two were married during the Dolphins’ bye week two weeks ago.

Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after losing to the Cowboys

The Washington Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer. The moves come a day after a 45-10 loss at the Dallas Cowboys. Washington has allowed 40 or more points in seven of 12 games and 290-plus yards 11 times. Coach Ron Rivera could take over the defensive play-calling duties himself. That would allow him to defer even more to new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Del Rio was 12 games into his fourth season with Washington after Rivera hired him in 2020.

Greatest of The Games: 6 of the most memorable meetings between Ohio State and Michigan

If it’s Michigan-Ohio State it is almost always a huge game. No rivalry has produced more games matching AP Top 25 ranked teams, top-10 matchups and top-five games. The Game is filled with lore and legends and thrilling performances. Even before the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines kick off Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the 119th meeting will be historic. One day it could make the list of the most memorable in perhaps the best rivalry in college football.

Pete Carroll sounds fed up with Seahawks’ broken offense and knows a fix is needed quickly

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are broken offensively in a way that could not have been anticipated back during training camp in the summer or even a couple of months ago. The 31-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night was the latest example of an offense that is filled with talent but is awful on third downs, inefficient in the red zone and sometimes has game plans that don’t make sense. Seattle coach Pete Carroll sounds fed up, coming as close as he comes to calling out a member of his coaching staff with his comments about Seattle’s offense on Friday.

The vital question may linger forever: Did Oscar Pistorius know he was shooting at his girlfriend?

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In the decade since Oscar Pistorius pulled the trigger four times on his 9mm pistol, firing into the head and body of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp as she stood inside a locked toilet cubicle in his home, the vital question has still never been answered: Did the world-famous Olympic runner know he was shooting at and killing his girlfriend that Valentine’s Day in 2013? Pistorius has always claimed that he didn’t, that he mistook her for an intruder in his home. Steenkamp’s family believes he intended to shoot the 29-year-old model and law graduate. Only Pistorius really knows for sure. The lasting twist of Pistorius’ case was back in the spotlight Friday when he was granted parole.

Without Reese, No. 7 LSU cruises past Niagara in Cayman Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 28 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 7 LSU, which once again was playing without Angel Reese, beat Niagara 99-65 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Friday. Reese didn’t make the trip to the Cayman Islands and missed her third straight game for the defending national champions. A smoke alarm delayed the tip by about 40 minutes and the Purple Eagles kept it close in the opening minutes, stealing an LSU inbounds pass and scoring to cut the Tigers’ lead to 7-6. The Tigers (6-1) used a 21-0 run midway through the first half to pull away and led by as many as 42 at one point in the third.

Ferentz revisits fair catch call, says Iowa got ‘screwed’ out of 11 wins

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Less than an hour after Iowa recorded win No. 10 with a dramatic 13-10 victory over Nebraska, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz suggested his team actually should have had a chance to win 11 games in the regular season. A month after a ruling on whether a punt returner’s arm motion was or was not a fair catch signal took away an Iowa touchdown in a loss to Minnesota, Ferentz passionately revisited the episode during his postgame news conference. Ferentz said, “I’m just gonna tell you we got screwed on that one by the replay system.”

Backup kicker Meeder’s field goal as time runs out gives No. 20 Iowa 13-10 win over Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Backup kicker Marshall Meeder barely cleared the crossbar with a 38-yard field goal as time ran out after Ethan Hurkett’s interception gave No. 20 Iowa a final possession with 15 seconds left and the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska 13-10. Meeder is a senior transfer from Central Michigan. He was given his first opportunity to kick for Iowa at the most pressure-packed moment after Drew Stevens had two field-goal tries blocked in the first half. Teammates hoisted Meeder on their shoulders, and he held the Heroes Trophy that goes to the winner of the rivalry game as the Hawkeyes celebrated at midfield.

Wild’s Fleury wears mask in warmups on Native American Heritage night after the NHL says not to

Marc-Andre Fleury wore a mask for warmups on the Minnesota Wild’s Native American Heritage night after being told by the NHL that was not allowed. Fleury’s agent confirmed earlier in the day the league said the mask was a violation of policy prohibiting gear for team theme nights. Allan Walsh said Fleury offered to pay the fine before the league threatened more serious punishment. The situation is the latest chapter in the league’s ongoing controversy with theme games since a handful of players opted out of Pride night warmups last season.

