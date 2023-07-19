AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:54 p.m. EDT

Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports, men and women, attorneys say

CHICAGO (AP) — Allegations of hazing in Northwestern’s athletic programs have broadened. Attorneys say male and female athletes reported misconduct within two other sports and suggested sexual abuse and racial discrimination within the football program was so rampant coaches knew about it. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says he and other attorneys have received disturbing details from former baseball and softball players, in addition to growing complaints of abuse in the football program. Black football players appear to have faced an additional layer of abuse. A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald of enabling a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the “Wildcat Way.”

Women’s World Cup spotlight shining on Australia as co-host New Zealand seeks its own attention

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Football Ferns are aiming to win fans as well as matches at the Women’s World Cup. New Zealand kicks off the Women’s World Cup on Thursday night local time with a game against Norway. The Ferns got the nod for the tournament opener and will be followed by co-host Australia’s match against Ireland in Sydney. New Zealand Football announced that the opener at Auckland’s Eden Park will have the biggest crowd for a soccer match in the country’s history, some 50,000. That’s a big crowd for a country known more for its love of rugby.

A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people ahead of Women’s World Cup tournament

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — A gunman has killed two people at a downtown construction site in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland, as the nation prepared to host games in the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament. Authorities said the shooter was also dead. Police said multiple people, including at least one police officer, were injured during the shooting Thursday, which took place near hotels where Team Norway and other teams have been staying. New Zealand Prime Minster Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned. Hipkins said the shooter was armed with a pump-action shotgun. Police arrived one minute after the first emergency call.

Big expectations and lots of attention greet Jets as they begin training camp with Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets reported for training camp Wednesday with massive expectations and plenty of cameras watching their every move. They’ve got Super Bowl goals and are the subject of this year’s “Hard Knocks” series, adding to what was already expected to be a summer in the spotlight. Cornerback D.J. Reed said the energy feels different from last year and there’s more excitement. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said Rodgers brings a spark to everyone. The Jets are trying to end a 12-year postseason drought that is the longest active skid in the NFL.

FIFA can’t guarantee federations will pay promised $30,000 per player at Women’s World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is engaging with member federations to make sure that the $30,000 payments designated for every player at the Women’s World Cup reach the athletes. The payments will go to the national federations, which are in turn expected to pay the players. But there is no mechanism to directly pay the players the sum. FIFA had previously confirmed that the 732 players participating in the World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 each. The paycheck rises if teams do well, with each player for the winning team earning $270,000.

The British Open is not ruling out Saudi funding

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — R&A chief Martin Slumbers won’t rule out taking money from Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. Slumbers is concerned about the big increases in prize money in professional golf. He spoke of finding a balance in growing the game and boosting the purse at the British Open. Slumbers was asked if the R&A would be open to having the Public Investment Fund as a potential partner. He says the world is changing. He noted investments in golf and F1 and cricket. He says it’s not feasible for the R&A to ignore societal changes and it would consider all options.

Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day for surgeries to remove clot in right leg, fix toes on left foot

Deion Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day due to a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot. The Colorado coach announced his latest medical update in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He’s scheduled to have surgery Thursday. Media day for the conference is Friday in Las Vegas. He’s expected to be recovered and back coaching in time for fall camp. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will represent the Buffaloes at media day. Sanders’ son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders will also take part along with receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter.

Warriors youth campers help present former Golden State players Bjelica, Chiozza championship rings

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Golden State Warriors typically present former players with their championship rings in an on-court pregame ceremony when they come through town with an opposing organization, but for Nemanja Bjelica and Chris Chiozza they were playing overseas so the first opportunity came during a special moment at Warriors youth camp. Three campers took part in the special ceremony at the team’s former practice facility in Oakland.

Cancer survivors Liam Hendriks and Carlos Carrasco team up to host pediatric patients at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Even though they’re in opposing dugouts this week, New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco and Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks are members of the same inspiring club. Fellow cancer survivors, they teamed up to host pediatric cancer patients from Cohen Children’s Medical Center at Citi Field as part of Carrasco’s program called Cookie’s Kids. The kids were shown around the ballpark and given access to normally off-limits areas such as the dugout and bullpen. They met with Hendriks and Carrasco to hear their encouraging stories of beating cancer. The children received lunch, giveaways and tickets to a future Mets game.

San Diego State to remain in Mountain West, receive $6.6M initially withheld after decision to leave

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez has announced that San Diego State will remain in the conference, at least for now. The Aztecs will get the $6.6 million that was withheld after they initially informed the conference of their intention to leave. San Diego State is responsible for paying the conference’s legal fees associated with the matter. Nevarez knows this could be a temporary arrangement. She acknowledged the Aztecs could still leave at some point should the Pac-12 or Big 12 come calling. They are committed for the next two years.

