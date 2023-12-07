AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:54 a.m. EST

Juan Soto traded to New York Yankees from San Diego Padres in 7-player blockbuster

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have acquired All-Star slugger Juan Soto in a blockbuster trade with the cost-cutting San Diego Padres. San Diego received right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe along with catcher Kyle Higashioka. In addition to Soto, the Yankees get Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham. It’s the second blockbuster deal involving the 25-year-old Soto in less than two years. The three-time All-Star has one season of team control left and is likely to get a salary around $32 million after batting .275 with 35 homers, 109 RBIs and a .930 OPS in his only full season with the Padres. San Diego acquired Soto from Washington on Aug. 2, 2022, after he turned down a $440 million, 15-year offer from the Nationals.

Proposal to create new tier for big-money college sports is just a start, NCAA president says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A day after NCAA President Charlie Baker made an aggressive and potentially groundbreaking pitch to allow some schools to pay their athletes, his proposal was met with praise, caution and questions from around college sports. Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says any attempt to reform college sports will be addressed in five arenas: the courts, Congress, state legislatures, conferences and the NCAA. Some in college sports wonder how Baker’s proposal will be received by those who believe college athletes should have employee status and others worry if schools will sponsor fewer teams.

Why the NCAA president is proposing some schools should be permitted to pay athletes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Schools paying athletes has been banned by the NCAA for decades, but a new proposal by the head of the largest college sports governing body in the United States aims to change that. NCAA President Charlie Baker earlier this week sent a letter to Division I members suggesting the creation of a new subdivision in which schools would be required to compensate at least half of their athletes yearly with at least $30,000 each in a trust fund. Baker’s idea is an aggressive first step toward what could be a revolutionary change. There are many steps to come.

Eduardo Rodriguez and Arizona Diamondbacks agree to $80 million, 4-year deal, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez have agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the team had not announced the move. Rodriguez gives the National League champions another quality starter for their rotation. The 30-year-old left-hander spent the past two seasons with the Detroit Tigers and went 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA in 2023. He spent his first six seasons with the Boston Red Sox and had his best year in 2019, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts.

Caitlin Clark’s 35 points move her past 3,000, helping No. 4 Iowa escape Iowa State 67-58

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 35 points and moved past 3,000 in her career while helping No. 4 Iowa to a 67-58 victory over intra-state rival Iowa State. Clark’s performance pushed her career point total to 3,013, making her the 15th NCAA Division I women’s player to surpass the 3,000 plateau. The Hawkeyes were trailing 55-54 midway through the fourth quarter, before Clark made a pair of nifty assists to Kate Martin, who converted them into layups that gave Iowa a 60-56 lead with just over 3 minutes remaining. Clark added a layup of her own to extend the margin to 62-56 with about 2 minutes to play. Clark is the first player in men’s or women’s Division 1 to reach at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists.

Joel Embiid scores season-high 50 points, 76ers beat Wizards 131-126

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored a season-high 50 points and had 13 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 131-126 on Wednesday night. Embiid reached 50 points for the sixth time in his career. He had a career-best 59 on Nov. 13, 2022, against Utah. The reigning NBA MVP was 19 of 24 from the field, making a 3-pointer on two attempts, and hit 11 of 13 free throws. He also had seven assists and six turnovers in just over 38 minutes. Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and also had seven assists. Jordan Poole led Washington with 23 points. The Wizards are 3-17.

Luka Doncic has first first-half triple-double in Mavericks’ 147-97 victory over Jazz

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 40 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists playing only three periods after the first first-half triple-double of his career in the Dallas Mavericks’ 147-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Doncic had his 60th career triple-double to move past Larry Bird and into sole possession of ninth place overall on the career list. It was the first 25-point first-half triple-double in NBA history. It was the Mavericks’ highest-scoring game this season and two points short of their highest-scoring game ever in regulation. Dallas’ 52-point lead in the closing minutes was one point short of the franchise record set in November 2014 in a 123-70 win over Philadelphia.

Bills GM says edge rusher Von Miller to practice and play while facing domestic violence charge

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane is disappointed in the allegations of domestic violence made against Von Miller, while stressing he and the team are waiting for the legal process to play out rather than rush to judgement. Beane says Miller will participate in practice and is expected to play on Sunday when the Bills travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs. Beane spoke for the team as the Bills returned from their bye week off. Miller turned himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after being charged in a warrant with domestic violence against the mother of his children, who is pregnant.

Ex-Jaguars financial manager accused of stealing more than $22 million, according to court filing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former financial manager for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been accused of stealing more than $22 million from the franchise through its virtual credit card program between 2019 and 2023, according to a seven-page court filing. Amit Patel, who worked for the Jaguars for five years beginning in 2018, is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of illegal monetary transaction in documents filed in U.S. District Court in Jacksonville. He is accused of using the money to buy vehicles, a condominium, a designer watch, cryptocurrency and other items.

